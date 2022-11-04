ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Q985

Illinois Ranks in Top 10 For Being The Worst State For Winter

Spring, summer, and fall can be beautiful in Illinois, but when it comes to winter we all know that season is just the worst. Thrillist put together a list of every state and how miserable winters can be in each state and it's no surprise that Illinois ranks in the top 10. Illinois can be infamous for frigid winters, and the more north you travel the worse it can get. For the last few years here in west central Illinois we have been dealing with bitterly cold temps and a few significant snowfalls, but the temps are some of the worse. However, it doesn't keep Illinois residents down. Thrillest says.
ILLINOIS STATE
agupdate.com

With dryness in August, yields surprise many across Illinois

NORMAL, Ill. — This growing season has been much like the Goldilocks tale — with too much, too little and just right amounts of rain. Timing made all the difference for yields. Brad Zimmerman, who farms in Tazewell and McLean counties in central Illinois, thought. he might be...
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Reports Say Catalytic Converter Thefts in Illinois Skyrocketing

Catalytic converter thefts are not a new problem. However, new reports indicate that thefts of this auto part in Illinois are absolutely skyrocketing. I saw two different reports that show just how bad catalytic converter thefts are in Illinois specifically. One was a story in the Wall Street Journal which said thefts are trending up nationally, but it also included one statistic that is startling. It says "reported thefts in Chicago reached 4,781 through September this year, up from 1,842 during the same period last year".
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois sees reduction in median household income

(The Center Square) – Illinois has seen a decrease in the median household income, and Todd Maisch, the Illinois Chamber president wonders if COVID-19 relief payments are a contributing factor. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the average Illinois family made about $1,100 less last year than the year...
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

The Best Towns To Visit For Christmas Are Right Here in Illinois

Ok, I know it's not even close to Thanksgiving yet, but I am all about Christmas and decorating. And there are some enchanting and fun places to visit to get your holiday fix. If you are like me and Clark Griswald your house every Christmas well welcome to the club. However, if you just like going and looking around towns to see how they celebrate and decorate well you're in luck there are some fantastic places to visit this season.
ILLINOIS STATE
WLKY.com

6 people from Indiana win thousands on Powerball

INDIANAPOLIS — While they didn't win the Powerball Jackpot, six people from Indiana can claim thousands after Wednesday's drawing. There were three winners whose tickets were worth $100,000 and another three worth $50,000, according to the Hoosier Lottery. Video above: No big winner, Powerball jackpot grows. The $100,000 winners...
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. If you haven't been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Bizarre! How Did This End Up Hanging From A Tree In Illinois?

Tens of thousands of likes, comments, and over 26,000 shares later... a couch has gone viral and broken the internet. This doesn't sit well with me. There is never a dull day in the wonderful state of Illinois. From Illinoisans stealing electricity from their neighbors, to a man taking a dump in the middle of Walmart, to now this.
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

Noodles & Company returning to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Noodles & Company is coming back to Springfield in November. Officials say the restaurant is opening on November 16. Noodles & Company has been closed since August 4. The restaurant will still be located on the south side of the White Oak Mall. Noodles &...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria Rivermen help CityLink Stuff-the-Bus

PEORIA (25 News Now) - If you visited the grocery store on Lindbergh Drive Sunday, you would have seen the Peoria Riverman and the President’s Cup trophy. The men were helping CityLink with their annual Stuff-The-Bus food drive. Shoppers were able to buy food items most needed this holiday,...
PEORIA, IL
B100

The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Illinois

When clicking on this article you most likely had Chicago in mind as the number 1 spot, but according to a new study that isn't the case. Illinois is both beloved and hated by many in America, and it has its highs and lows. Today we will be looking at the most dangerous places in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Applications open for Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund

CHICAGO (WAND) — The Illinois Housing Development Authority announced that applications have opened for the Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund. Qualified homeowners who need help with past-due mortgage payments due to hardships associated with the COVID-19 pandemic may apply at illinoishousinghelp.org. Eligible households may apply for grants of up to...
ILLINOIS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Illinois

If you are a big fan of pizza and you also happen to live in Illinois, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ILLINOIS STATE
travelawaits.com

My 10 Favorite Restaurants To Visit In Springfield, Illinois

Springfield, Illinois, has its own vibe and great food places that are part of the Honest Abe, Route 66 laid-back style. Illinois’ capital city is famous for the cozy dog/ hot dog on a stick, and the horseshoe, which is a slab of heart-stopping meat on toast layered with fries, then covered with an awesome cheese sauce. If you’re not up for the horseshoe, there is the smaller pony shoe version.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
97X

Did You Know Minors Under 21 Can Legally Drink In Illinois?

You gotta love random laws and especially the weird loopholes and Illinois definitely has one. For a lot of us, turning 21 means a big boozy celebration as you're now legal to drink. I went to Margaritaville party for mine. For the first few years of the "officially legal" privilege, you're excited to be carded at the bars (then you get old and it becomes a compliment if it even happens at all).
ILLINOIS STATE

