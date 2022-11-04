ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South Carolina

The city of Greer is located in South Carolina's Greenville and Spartanburg counties. The 2020 Census showed the town has a population of 35,308. The Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Greer. The city is a part of Upstate South Carolina's Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson, SC Combined Statistical Area.
GREER, SC
WBTW News13

North Carolina man wins $100,000 after buying $1 lottery ticket

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Robert Kornegay, of Fayetteville, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $100,000 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Kornegay bought his Quick Pick ticket for Sunday’s drawing using Online Play on the lottery’s website. He arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize. After required […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

SC high schools advance to second round of football playoffs

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The first round of the playoffs came and went and several Upstate schools are still alive in the hunt for a state championship. North Augusta @ Catawba RidgeMyrtle Beach @ West Florence. Indian Land @ WestsideJames Island @ Irmo. Greenwood @ Northwestern Bluffton @ South...
News19 WLTX

Powerball fever: Picking numbers and dreaming big

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lottery ticket sales are at a high in South Carolina as people play for the $1.6 billion jackpot. Jimmy's Mart off Two Notch Road in Columbia, has a history of people buying winning lottery tickets from their small store. Jimmy's had three winners in less than a month last year which has made people believe the store could be lucky.
COLUMBIA, SC
sunny943.com

Someone in Fayetteville Could Win $1.6 Billion in Powerball Drawing

Fayetteville, it’s time to get those North Carolina Education Lottery Powerball tickets, as Saturday night’s jackpot has soared to $1.6 billion!. It’s now the largest jackpot in United States lottery history!. “We have never seen a jackpot of this size before in the 30-year history of the...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
country1037fm.com

Things Should Be Smelling Much Better at A South Carolina Paper Plant

After months of complaints, things should be smelling much better now at a South Carolina paper plant. New-Indy company says it has done everything asked of them by officials to reduce the rotten egg smell in Catawba, South Carolina. Their efforts appear to be working. The South Carolina Department of...
CATAWBA, SC
WBTW News13

More than a dozen North Carolina Powerball players miss jackpot but still win big in Wednesday’s drawing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion — the third largest in U.S. history — for Saturday night’s drawing, but more than a dozen North Carolina lottery players are celebrating after big wins on Wednesday. While no one hit the top jackpot Wednesday night, the North Carolina Education Lottery said […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WYFF4.com

Powerball drawing Wednesday night is fourth largest in US lottery history

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Wednesday'sPowerball prize soared to $1.2 Billion, as none of the tickets sold matched all six numbers during the last drawing on Halloween night. The increased jackpot is the fourth-largest in U.S. history. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Wren wins school’s first volleyball State Championship

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A state title had eluded Wren’s volleyball team. Last season, the Hurricanes came agonizingly close by finishing as state runners-up. This year, the team was determined to end the season differently. “After having that visit last year and losing, that was huge because I...
PIEDMONT, SC
FOX Carolina

Veterans celebrated at SC Veterans Upstate Salute

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As we approach Veterans Day, celebrations for the men and women who have served this country are already beginning. The SC Upstate Veterans Salute took over Fluor Field on Sunday, an event organizers say is one of the largest for veterans in the state each year.
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Body found along Cherokee Co. road

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A body was found on a shoulder of a rural road Friday morning in Cherokee County. The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said the body was discovered at about 11:45 a.m. in front of the 5700 block of Cannons Campground Road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC

