Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South Carolina
The city of Greer is located in South Carolina's Greenville and Spartanburg counties. The 2020 Census showed the town has a population of 35,308. The Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Greer. The city is a part of Upstate South Carolina's Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson, SC Combined Statistical Area.
mytjnow.com
Winthrop’s Association of Black Journalists shares opinion on Gentrification in South Carolina
According to PBS, gentrification is a general term for “the arrival of wealthier people in an existing urban district, a related increase in rents and property values and changes in the district’s character and culture.”. Gentrification has been a problem that the United States has faced for centuries....
‘Complete shock’: Woman drives around North Carolina for 2 months with $653,599 lottery ticket in passenger seat
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Since September, Tina Edwards drove around Greensboro not knowing that a lottery ticket worth more than $500,000 was sitting beside her, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I didn’t know I won,” Edwards said. “I was riding around with it for two months with no idea I had a […]
North Carolina man wins $100,000 after buying $1 lottery ticket
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Robert Kornegay, of Fayetteville, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $100,000 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Kornegay bought his Quick Pick ticket for Sunday’s drawing using Online Play on the lottery’s website. He arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize. After required […]
FOX Carolina
SC high schools advance to second round of football playoffs
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The first round of the playoffs came and went and several Upstate schools are still alive in the hunt for a state championship. North Augusta @ Catawba RidgeMyrtle Beach @ West Florence. Indian Land @ WestsideJames Island @ Irmo. Greenwood @ Northwestern Bluffton @ South...
cn2.com
CN2 Newscast – Early Voting Numbers, Police Chase in Lake Wylie
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Early, In-Person voting has been underway in South Carolina for the past two weeks with one more day to go. We have early voting numbers and locations. Part of Highway 49 on Charlotte Road in Lake Wylie was shut down Thursday after a...
Powerball fever: Picking numbers and dreaming big
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lottery ticket sales are at a high in South Carolina as people play for the $1.6 billion jackpot. Jimmy's Mart off Two Notch Road in Columbia, has a history of people buying winning lottery tickets from their small store. Jimmy's had three winners in less than a month last year which has made people believe the store could be lucky.
FOX Carolina
Mauldin wins Class 5A volleyball state title, first in program history
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the first time in program history, Mauldin’s volleyball team has been crowned state champions. The Mavericks won the Class 5A State Title over Lexington in a three-set sweep (25-22, 25-22, 25-18). Mauldin finishes the season 32-7 overall.
sunny943.com
Someone in Fayetteville Could Win $1.6 Billion in Powerball Drawing
Fayetteville, it’s time to get those North Carolina Education Lottery Powerball tickets, as Saturday night’s jackpot has soared to $1.6 billion!. It’s now the largest jackpot in United States lottery history!. “We have never seen a jackpot of this size before in the 30-year history of the...
country1037fm.com
Things Should Be Smelling Much Better at A South Carolina Paper Plant
After months of complaints, things should be smelling much better now at a South Carolina paper plant. New-Indy company says it has done everything asked of them by officials to reduce the rotten egg smell in Catawba, South Carolina. Their efforts appear to be working. The South Carolina Department of...
More than a dozen North Carolina Powerball players miss jackpot but still win big in Wednesday’s drawing
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion — the third largest in U.S. history — for Saturday night’s drawing, but more than a dozen North Carolina lottery players are celebrating after big wins on Wednesday. While no one hit the top jackpot Wednesday night, the North Carolina Education Lottery said […]
2 Upstate high school football players involved in crash
The crash happened Friday morning when the two players were headed to school from a team breakfast, according to a statement released by the District Five Schools of Spartanburg County.
WYFF4.com
Powerball drawing Wednesday night is fourth largest in US lottery history
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Wednesday'sPowerball prize soared to $1.2 Billion, as none of the tickets sold matched all six numbers during the last drawing on Halloween night. The increased jackpot is the fourth-largest in U.S. history. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016.
2 Powerball tickets worth $1 million sold at Publix and on lottery app in Georgia
ATLANTA — The mystery of which Georgia locations sold the lucky $1 million tickets on Wednesday has been solved. Although no one won the jackpot, 16 tickets matched all five white balls, including two tickets in Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Where were...
FOX Carolina
Wren wins school’s first volleyball State Championship
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A state title had eluded Wren’s volleyball team. Last season, the Hurricanes came agonizingly close by finishing as state runners-up. This year, the team was determined to end the season differently. “After having that visit last year and losing, that was huge because I...
FOX Carolina
Veterans celebrated at SC Veterans Upstate Salute
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As we approach Veterans Day, celebrations for the men and women who have served this country are already beginning. The SC Upstate Veterans Salute took over Fluor Field on Sunday, an event organizers say is one of the largest for veterans in the state each year.
1 dead in Spartanburg motorcycle crash
One person died following a motorcycle crash in Spartanburg Friday evening.
Body found along Cherokee Co. road
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A body was found on a shoulder of a rural road Friday morning in Cherokee County. The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said the body was discovered at about 11:45 a.m. in front of the 5700 block of Cannons Campground Road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s […]
North Carolina school district closes Monday due to illnesses
Citing illness and staffing concerns, the schools are experiencing high absenteeism for both students and staff.
FOX Carolina
Two Upstate football players injured in crash following team breakfast
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County School District Five announced that two students from Byrnes High School were injured this morning after crashing on the way to school. Officials said the two students were leaving a breakfast for the football team and driving to school when the crash...
