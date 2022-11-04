Medical professionals are warning the public that we could be in for a higher incidence of colds and flu illnesses this season. Covid-19 is also a health risk factor as well as RSV among young children and infants. Los Alamos Public Schools recognizes the concerns of students and families as we approach the winter months and encourages everyone to take basic precautions to combat the spread of illness.

