ladailypost.com
Posts From The Road: Touring Northern New Mexico
Santuario de Chimayo: The iconic Santuario de Chimayo is always a pleasure to visit and this visit was exceptional. Shown are visitors as they mingle outside the famous chapel. Photo by Gary Warren/ladailypost.com. Seven Days of Creation: One of the exhibits, which was new to us is the Seven Days...
Sights and Sounds: Atrisco Heritage celebrates Dia de Los Muertos
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Atrisco Heritage Academy High School held a mariachis concert to celebrate Dia de Los Muertos on Nov. 2. Many people gathered to watch the colorful show presented by the high school’s mariachis. Dia de Los Muertos is a Mexican holiday celebrated every year between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2. During […]
rrobserver.com
Cheers, boos and dirt fly during groundbreaking for controversial Los Ranchos project
Los Ranchos de Albuquerque and Bernalillo County officials join others involved in the Fourth and Osuna housing/retail complex at a ceremonial groundbreaking as protesters brandish signs. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal) Cheers and boos flew with shovels of dirt Wednesday during the ceremonial groundbreaking for a controversial multi-use project at Fourth and...
losalamosreporter.com
Kiwanis Fireworks – Painting The Sky
Kiwanis fireworks paint the sky during the October 29 community event at Overlook Park in White Rock. Photo by Brooke Davis. The Kiwanis entry for the Pumpkin Glow, carved by Kiwanian Karin Church. Photo by Brooke Davis. Volunteers shoveling sand to stabilize launch tubes. Photo by Brooke Davis. Launch tubes...
KOAT 7
Indigenous celebration and Pow Wow is positively uplifting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Native American Heritage Month is underway, and a constellation of community interests once again joined together Sunday to make a day and a night of it. The annual Indigenous Life Celebration and Youth Pow Wow, organized by the Albuquerque Office of Native American Affairs, was held at Civic Plaza and the Albuquerque Convention Center in the morning with traditional games, land-based learning and a resource fair. A Feast Day meal was served in the afternoon, followed by cultural dances and a Native American arts and crafts marketplace.
KOAT 7
Local fundraiser spotlights Black owned businesses in New Mexico
Black owned businesses in New Mexico were saluted, during an inaugural fundraiser concert event, Saturday evening in Albuquerque. Sponsored by the African American Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce, one of the state's oldest Black businesses - Powdrell's Barbecue was recognized for its success in New Mexico. Nina Farrow was also honored for her contributions, in running a woman owned business.
pommietravels.com
Best Hot Springs in Santa Fe: Best Spas & Springs for Soaking
losalamosreporter.com
LAPS Parent Requests Information And History Of District’s Mandatory Equity Council Activities Since Established In 2020
Luckie Daniels, the African-American parent of a Los Alamos High School student, is bringing attention to the Los Alamos Public Schools Equity Council and expressing concern that no information or history of its activities is publicly available, particularly to students and community members of diverse backgrounds. Daniels lived in Taos...
losalamosreporter.com
Chamber: Local Nambe Drugs In Los Alamos Fills Prescriptions Quickly
Nambe Drugs at 111 Central Park Square. Courtesy photo. With cold and flu season in full swing, Nambe Drugs continues to serve as a neighborhood drugstore located at 111 Central Park Square in downtown Los Alamos. The business fills prescriptions and mixes compounds, offers convenient immunization services on an appointment basis, and provides Covid boosters, seasonal flu shots, shingles and pneumonia vaccines. Nambe Drugs also sell pain medications, cold and allergy medications, vitamins, oral health products, first aid items, and greeting cards.
Free craft fair being hosted by UNM Continuing Education
It will take place on November 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
KRQE News 13
New Mexico veteran finds a different way to serve her country
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –New Mexico veteran Diana Wong has found a new way to serve her county and help the men and women who proudly defend it. You can almost always find Wong helping someone somewhere in the Raymond G Murphy Veteran Affairs Medical Center. Veterans Voices. Wong, a...
Hazardous waste disposal event to be held at Balloon Fiesta Park
Does your household need to get rid of some hazardous waste?
Hard landing knocks out power in Rio Rancho Sunday morning
KRQE reached out to Rio Rancho police for more information about the landing but did not hear back.
KRQE News 13
Poki Poki Cevicheria talks catering services and more
Poki Poki Cevicheria is a locally owned Asian-Latin fusion restaurant that will keep you coming back. They are known for being so good you got to say their name twice! Whether you are a fan of Hawaiian poke bowls, seafood bowls, or even tacos they have something for everyone. Currently,...
losalamosreporter.com
NMDGF: Moose Spotted Near Mora
A young bull moose that was recently spotted near Mora. Photo courtesy NMDGF. A young bull moose has been seen near Mora, and, based on photographs, officers suspect this may be the same moose spotted in Questa and on Taos Pueblo last month. This is the southernmost known sighting of a moose in New Mexico.
losalamosreporter.com
LAPS Offers Tips For Staying Healthy This Winter
Medical professionals are warning the public that we could be in for a higher incidence of colds and flu illnesses this season. Covid-19 is also a health risk factor as well as RSV among young children and infants. Los Alamos Public Schools recognizes the concerns of students and families as we approach the winter months and encourages everyone to take basic precautions to combat the spread of illness.
KRQE News 13
‘Deathtrap’ presented by Albuquerque Little Theatre
Albuquerque Little Theatre works to cultivate an appreciation of theatre arts through staged production and educational programs. They are getting ready to premiere ‘Deathtrap‘ written by Ira Levin. The production will hit the theatre this weekend. ‘Deathtrap’ follows the life of a successful broadway writer who is struggling...
losalamosreporter.com
UNM-LA Advisory Board Meets Nov. 7
The UNM-Los Alamos Advisory Board will meet on Monday, Nov. 7 at 5:30 p.m. in the Lecture Hall, Building 2, on the UNM-LA campus. Agenda items will include administrative reports from each member of the UNM-LA executive team. Please contact Sarah Jimenez at 505-662-0334 or sarahjimenez@unm.edu if you have any...
KOAT 7
Close call in Rio Rancho - balloon crashes into power lines, no one injured
N.M. — A potential crisis was averted, after a balloon crashed into power lines Sunday morning in Rio Rancho. The crash occurred Sunday morning near the intersection of Rainbow Blvd. and Idalia Road SW. A spokesman for the Rio Rancho Fire Department says it appears that one person...
KOAT 7
River of Lights tickets for sale now
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Tickets are now available to those looking to get into the holiday spirit at the River of Lights. General tickets were made available Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. The timed tickets will feature hundreds of light displays and countless total lights on the one-way showcase. Admission prices vary on which day you attend.
