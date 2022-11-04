ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Kingstown, RI

Prout High School students get full range of experience with production of ‘Clue’

By Bill Seymour Special to the Independent
independentri.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
independentri.com

South County Art Association sees record submissions for new exhibit

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The South County Art Association 2022 Open Juried All Media Exhibition, which opened on October 20, is truly an exhibition for the record books. With more entries than had ever been submitted for a single show, and more selected pieces than ever, the show highlights several superlatives.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
independentri.com

Election 2022: Statewide, voters will have a lot to decide

Voters in South County will help decide the fate of $400 million in state spending, as well as whether their town can sell recreational marijuana, when they go to the polls on Tuesday. The retail cannabis question is on the ballot as part of a state law that requires municipalities...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
independentri.com

Election 2022: Republicans seek to shift balance of SK

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A full slate of Republicans and Democrats are running to fill the five seats on South Kingstown’s Town Council. For two years, Democrats have held all seats on the council, but that could change this year. Members Abel Collins and Deborah Kelso have opted not to seek re-election.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy