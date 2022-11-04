Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Daily Northwestern
Men’s Soccer: Northwestern’s season ends in heartbreaking 1-0 loss against Maryland in Big Ten Tournament
Northwestern entered Ludwig Field on Friday looking to replicate last year’s success against Maryland in the Big Ten Tournament. But there was no fairytale upset in the cards this year, as the Wildcats’ 2022 campaign came to an end in a 1-0 defeat to the Terrapins. After securing...
Daily Northwestern
Volleyball: Northwestern drops matches against No. 6 Ohio State, No. 4 Nebraska
Northwestern (17-9, 6-8 Big Ten) faced a tough weekend of conference play at home, dropping matches to No. 6 Ohio State (16-5, 12-1 Big Ten) and No. 4 Nebraska (21-2, 13-1 Big Ten). Both matches had a lively Family Weekend crowd, with the Nebraska match setting a new volleyball attendance record of 4,019 fans at Welsh-Ryan Arena.
Daily Northwestern
Rapid Recap: Ohio State 21, Northwestern 7
Going into this game with a 1.6 % chance of winning, Northwestern attempted to beat the odds, holding their own in the quintessential David versus Goliath faceoff against No. 2 Ohio State Saturday, but fell short down the stretch for the eighth loss of the season. Returning back to Ryan...
Daily Northwestern
Football: Wild weather becomes game-changer in Northwestern’s loss to No. 2 Ohio State
On Tuesday afternoon before Northwestern’s home contest against No. 2 Ohio State, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mike Bajakian added meteorologist to his responsibilities. Up against the Buckeyes’ vaunted unit, the third-year offensive coordinator designed a game plan that adjusted to the windy and rainy forecast by leaning heavily...
Daily Northwestern
Football: Northwestern defense’s sound performance versus No. 2 Ohio State raises question of struggles against less-talented teams
They always say that the best players, and coaches, rise to the occasion in big games. And after three straight contests of giving up over 31 points, and coach Pat Fitzgerald’s simple ‘no’ comment when asked about the team’s positives after last week’s loss to Iowa, the odds of success against No. 2 Ohio State (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) seemed nearly impossible.
Daily Northwestern
Communication Prof. Nina Kraus wins 2022 Alumnae Award
Communication Prof. Nina Kraus received the Alumnae of Northwestern University’s 2022 Alumnae Award for her work on auditory learning and neuroscience research, the University announced Thursday. The award, created in 1976, recognizes women’s professional achievements. The Alumnae of NU is an all-volunteer group of women who raise funds for...
Daily Northwestern
Q&A: Northwestern graduate student Samantha Kurit paints Evanston landmarks and custom pet portraits
Samantha Kurit creates her art in one sitting, start to finish. She spreads out her supplies on the floor, painting in her sunlit apartment while her beagle mix Kirby watches. The first-year Speech, Language and Learning graduate student moved to Evanston from Wellington, Florida in August. But even as a graduate student, Kurit has continued her work, selling original and custom work ranging from custom dog portraits to local sceneries. She sells original work through her gallery space at Artem Pop Up Gallery and Etsy shop.
Daily Northwestern
Students and faculty address lack of racial diversity in Northwestern theatre, discuss potential solutions to challenges
Communication junior Alondra Rios was worried about the audition process for Arts Alliance at Northwestern University’s production of “In the Heights.”. As the production’s director, she feared the cast might not reflect the diverse perspectives required for the show, which explores the lives of multiple characters residing in the primarily Latine New York City neighborhood of Washington Heights.
Daily Northwestern
Chicago artist Trotter Alexander explores Hawaiian culture in Dittmar Gallery exhibit ‘Ka Makana o’ka’
Trotter Alexander has been an artist since birth, exploring themes of mental health and racial identity while traversing the worlds of both street art and formal art. His most recent exhibit, “The Story of Ka Makana o’ka,” on display at Dittmar Gallery on campus, runs from Oct. 27 to Dec. 7.
Daily Northwestern
Black city employees voice concerns of discrimination, workplace mistreatment in report
After approximately 30 Black city of Evanston employees hosted an internal meeting in August to share their workplace experiences, Black city employees have now published a report alleging inequitable and unjust practices in the workplace. Written by employees across various departments, divisions and ages, the 39-page report, released Nov. 1,...
Daily Northwestern
‘I need help:’ Ald. Bobby Burns pushes for city to fund administrative help for councilmembers
Ald. Bobby Burns’ (5th) day of city duties last Monday totaled over six hours. He began with a meeting about a rental licensing program initiative, then met with a resident who wants the city to install chess tables at Twiggs Park and finally attended a meeting about the opening of a 5th Ward school — calling residents and answering emails in between.
