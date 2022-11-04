Read full article on original website
No. 16 Montana Grizzlies Make a Statement with 57-0 Win at Home Against Cal Poly
MISSOULA, Montana- Snow was in the air as the Montana Grizzlies Dominate the Cal Poly Mustangs from start to finish. #7 Lucas Johnson was back in at quarterback after missing a game and a half from injury and it was the jolt the Griz needed. His impact was felt immediately as he drove the Griz offense down the field for a 7 play, 90-yard drive, capped off by a Johnson keeper for a touchdown.
406mtsports.com
Montana State's Kenneth Eiden IV taking advantage of bigger role in pass rush
BOZEMAN — When Montana State defensive end Brody Grebe was ejected for targeting in the second quarter against Northern Colorado, the Bobcats could have easily been rattled. It didn’t help that UNC quarterback Dylan McCaffrey connected with wideout Noah Ford for a touchdown just two plays later to put the Bears up 14-3.
What TV channel is Montana vs Cal Poly football game on today? Live stream, odds, time, how to watch online (11/5/2022)
The Montana Grizzlies (5-3, 2-3) welcome the Cal Poly Mustangs (1-7, 0-5) in a Week 10 Big Sky Conference college football matchup on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET with a live TV broadcast on ESPN Plus. • You can watch the Montana vs. Cal Poly...
NBCMontana
107 year old Polson man recounts stories of Great Depression
POLSON, Mont. — You can read about Montana history in books. But it's not quite the same as hearing it in first person voice. Talk to your grandparents and they can tell you about their lives in decades past. But live oral histories rarely date back as far as...
discoveringmontana.com
12 Hot Springs Near Missoula, MT
Montana is iconic for its outstanding and diverse natural landscape. Here, you’ll find soaring alpine mountains, grassy valleys, dramatic Badlands, and even hot springs. There are several hot springs to visit across the state, many of them within driving distance of Missoula. For those interested in a lavish resort-style getaway, there is an array of luxurious hot springs where you can kick back and indulge.
NBCMontana
Gear library looks to break down barriers for Montana hunters
MISSOULLA, Mont. — Ada Smith didn’t own any camo when she started hunting. Or a range finder, or decoys or turkey calls. The Ph.D. candidate in the University of Montana College of Forestry was fortunate to befriend a community of adult-onset hunters and mentors who lent her the gear and taught her the skills she needed to hunt.
discoveringmontana.com
The Best Horseback Riding in Missoula, Montana
The seat of Missoula County, Missoula is surrounded by pristine natural environments, lush forests, and towering mountain chains making it the destination of unparalleled outdoor wonders and adventures. With hundreds of miles of hiking trails weaving through the county and the Clark Fork River cutting its way directly through the...
Cold and Windy Weekend Forecast Including Grizzly Football Game
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - This relatively balmy fall weather will transition into more of a winter pattern this weekend, as rain, snow, and strong winds will invade western Montana. KGVO News spoke with Meteorologist Trent Smith with the National Weather Service in Missoula about the system headed our way.
NBCMontana
Westbound I-90 blocked near Idaho state line
MISSOULA, Mont. — Westbound Interstate 90 is closed near the Idaho state line due to multiple semis blocking lanes near mile marker 2. There's trouble in the eastbound lanes as well -- MDT's map shows a disabled semi is partially blocking traffic 4 miles east of the Idaho state line.
[WATCH] This Beautiful Missoula Video Will Bring You to Tears
We all know that Missoula is a special place. But, sometimes we take it for granted. Sometimes we need to take a step back and realize just how special this place we call home is. Each year, thousands of students from all over the world enroll at the University of...
NBCMontana
$2.5M grant for UM will help promote diversity in STEM fields
MISSOULA, Mont. — A new grant at the University of Montana aims to help increase the percentage of Indigenous, Black and other underrepresented students of color entering STEM fields. The Howard Hughes Medical Institute awarded the $2.5 million grant to six universities nationally. UM is the only recipient in...
Are Montanans Willing To Drive Hours For This Popular Food Item?
Soon, one of the most popular and sought-after food franchises will open multiple locations here in Montana. Billings and Missoula and folks can expect long lines when Chick-fil-A opens their doors and drive-thru to serve the folks of those cities. The Georgia-based company has become insanely popular over the last several years, and when you ask folks what would you like to see come to your town?
Montana TV Political Reporter Arrested on Burglary Charge
Initial Post w/ Update and Charging Documents Below. A Montana TV news reporter was arrested on a felony burglary charge according to publicly posted information on the Missoula County Detention Facility website. Ashley Nerbovig is the senior political reporter covering state politics and the state capitol in Helena for the...
NBCMontana
Power restored in most of downtown Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — A power outage that started around 7:45 p.m. Friday knocked out power to much of downtown Missoula for close to an hour. Just before 9 p.m. Most power had been restored. NorthWestern Energy's outage map showed just 16 customers without power, with an estimated restoration time of 10:40 p.m.
Missoula's Chick-fil-A announces opening date
Chick-fil-A has announced its Missoula restaurant located at 2800 North Reserve Street will officially open on November 10.
bozone.com
Montana bands bring the heat to Chico with weekend Saloon sets
The first snow has hit Southwest Montana, delivering residents their new, bone-chilling reality for the foreseeable future. Find a temporary escape from the wintry elements with a trek to Chico Hot Springs. The natural wading pools accommodate the changing seasons, and the Saloon offers a regular calendar of live music to warm up on the dance floor. Here’s a look at who’s performing this month.
montanarightnow.com
Operation in Missoula leads to arrest of individuals suspected in the exploitation and enticement of children
MISSOULA, Mont. - Several people suspected in the exploitation and enticement of children were arrested in an operation in Missoula. The operation began on Wednesday and six people were arrested Thursday evening. According to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, the Montana FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force is...
Fairfield Sun Times
Missoula aging services giving out 'life changing' tablets with more on the way
MISSOULA, Mont. - With a growing elderly population in Montana, Missoula Aging Services is showing everyone how they're connecting older community members with technology that can be essential to their lives. Through the lifelong connections program, Missoula Aging Services has distributed over 70 tablets, one of them to 74-year-old Corkey...
NBCMontana
UM to host Military Appreciation Week
MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana will host a week of events next week centered around honoring military service. According to UM, over 10% of the campus population identifies as military-affiliated. Military Appreciation Week events include coffee gatherings, sporting events, leadership panels and more. Events run next Monday...
NBCMontana
UM program instructs military members in language, culture
MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana is home to one of nine Department of Defense language training centers in the U.S. Members of the military and intelligence agencies like the FBI come to UM to study language and culture from the program's 86 faculty members. The program also...
