Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Pink pork" at barbecue spot has police calledInna DRaleigh, NC
This Entire Neighborhood in North Carolina was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenCary, NC
Park Feature: Ed Yerha ParkJames TulianoCary, NC
A Woman Called 911 Because She Was Served “Pink Meat” at an NC BBQ EateryKennardo G. JamesRaleigh, NC
Homecoming and a tough opponent for NCCUThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Related
Willis' big night propels (13) Greene Central by (20) St. Pauls in 2A football playoffs
Snow Hill, N.C. — Jonathon Willis had made St. Pauls pay once, and they wanted no part of him again. Willis' blazing-fast, 80-yard kickoff return to start the second half had taken the wind out of their sails and made a comeback seem more unlikely. So St. Pauls squib-kicked...
WITN
WITN End Zone Playoffs Round One - Part One
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL - PLAYOFFS ROUND ONE - WITN END ZONE. Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
Report: Chris Cherry to take over as South Central football coach
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — South Central High School’s Chris Cherry will add another title to his duties. The school’s athletic director and boys basketball coach told 94.3 The Game’s Patrick Johnson he will take over as the school’s football coach. He will continue to serve as the boys’ basketball coach. “#BREAKING South Central AD Chris […]
Paylor shines as Cummings defeats Bartlett Yancey 44-26 in first round
The Cummings Cavaliers defeated the Barlett Yancy Buccaneers earlier this season 32-14. Now, In round one of the 2022 NCHSAA Football Payoffs the two met again. The Cavaliers defeated the Buccaneers again, except there were more points for both teams, 44-26. 4-star junior Jonathan Paylor, who averages 16 yards per-...
8 people in NC win big in Powerball drawing, including 1 in Greensboro
RALEIGH, N.C. — No one won the $1.6 billion Powerball grand prize Saturday night, but eight winners got a smaller jackpot in North Carolina, including a person in Greensboro. A Greensboro winner won $150,000 after purchasing a $3 Power Play ticket from the Kwik Trip on East Wendover Avenue.
Future Duke player, UNC commit play for No. 1 team
Roselle Catholic High School (N.J.), featuring 2023 Duke basketball commit Mackenzie Mgbako plus 2023 UNC basketball commit Simeon Wilcher, sits atop this week's preseason MaxPreps High School Basketball Rankings. Mgbako, who transferred to Roselle from Gill St. Bernard's School (N.J.) for his ...
WITN
An Eastern Carolina town host a free event for families
GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Arts in the Park provides free family fun at the Contentnea Creekside Overlook park on Sunday afternoons. Grifton’s Arts in the Park takes place monthly in hopes of providing family fun and relaxation. A variety of vendors show up selling various handmade products from soaps to plants and decor, along with access to The Grifton Museum.
WITN
ECU Baseball playing Purple-Gold World Series this weekend, Gold throws no-hitter game one
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football has a bye this week. So, the Pirates baseball team took the opportunity to take the stage. The Pirates playing their inter-squad fall ball world series on campus. Purple against the Gold three-game series. Game one Friday Merritt Beeker on the bump for the...
chapelboro.com
UNC Men’s Basketball vs. UNC-Wilmington: How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Tip-Off Time
The No. 1 UNC men’s basketball team will open the regular season Monday night in the Smith Center, hosting UNC-Wilmington. The Tar Heels haven’t dropped a season opener since the 2001-02 season. If you aren’t making the late-night trek to Chapel Hill for the game, here’s how you...
country1037fm.com
The North Carolina Whirligig Festival Returns This Weekend
North Carolina is no stranger to unique festivals. And one of the most uniquely named festivals in the state returns this weekend. It’s the North Carolina Whirligig Festival! This is an all-inclusive, two-day arts festival in Wilson, NC. Wilson is about 40 miles east of Raleigh. The festival showcases the arts of the region, including the NC Folk art known as Whirligigs that are created by local artist, Vollis Simpson. The Whirligigs the festival is named after are 20-50 feet tall. These unique pieces of art incorporate items such as highway and road signs, HVAC fans, bicycles, ceiling fans, various kinds of wood, steel rods, milkshake mixers, and many more.
WITN
Portion of Highway 258 closed for maintenance
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A portion of Highway 258 will be closed for a week for maintenance. Workers will replace a drainage pipe on the highway about four miles south of Tyree Road. The closure will begin at 8:30 on Monday and end at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Drivers can...
‘Complete shock’: Woman drives around North Carolina for 2 months with $653,599 lottery ticket in passenger seat
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Since September, Tina Edwards drove around Greensboro not knowing that a lottery ticket worth more than $500,000 was sitting beside her, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I didn’t know I won,” Edwards said. “I was riding around with it for two months with no idea I had a […]
neusenews.com
New Lenoir County corporations
The following businesses were registered with the North Carolina Secretary of State:. 10/12, 252 Locksmiths, LLC, Agent: Titus Blow Sr., 135 Brandy Avenue, La Grange. 10/17, BHL Global, Inc., Agent: Fadi Ajam, 100 W New Street, Pink Hill. 10/19, Delpark Logistics & Distribution, LLC, Agent: DeLond Parker Sr., 615 Girl...
WITN
Craven County to host Clean Sweep program
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County will host several street clean-up events as part of its Clean Sweep program. The program is meant to teach residents proper trash disposal practices and eliminate roadside litter. The event will take place on Saturday. Teams will be out in New Bern, Havelock,...
WITN
2022 marks 102 years of the Warsaw Veterans Day parade
WARSAW, N.C. (WITN) - America’s oldest consecutive Veterans Day parade took place in one Eastern Carolina town. The 102-year-old Warsaw Veterans Day parade consisted of paratroopers, military planes, bands, performances, a memorial service, and tons of floats, all in honor of veterans. This year’s parade theme is “102 years...
'I was surprised': Voters wait in long lines as one-stop early voting ends across North Carolina
More than 2,000,000 voters in North Carolina had cast ballots as of 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, an hour and a half before early voting sites closed at 3 p.m.
WITN
Jacksonville Christmas Parade returns this month
Jacksonville, N.C. (WITN) - ’Tis the season for holiday parades. The first one to kick off the celebrations in Eastern Carolina is the Jacksonville 12 Days of Christmas Holiday Parade. Thousands of people were expected to line the parade route down Western Boulevard. The parade is the Saturday, Nov....
NC Rental assistance fraud widespread.
NC Hope Program paid $28, 000 to man in Texas in fraudulent claim. The funds were recoveredKGNS Television Screenshot. North Carolina- Nearly one year after the last application was accepted for assistance from North Carolina's Hope Grant program, law enforcement officials have begun an investigation into alleged fraud of the program in Halifax County.
WITN
City of Jacksonville to host Veteran Pow Wow
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The city of Jacksonville will host the second annual Veteran Pow Wow on Saturday. The event will honor veterans and celebrate Native American culture at the American Legion Fairgrounds at 146 Broadhurst Rd. There will be a Veterans Day parade at 10 a.m. on Western Boulevard...
Comments / 0