Durham, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WNCT

Report: Chris Cherry to take over as South Central football coach

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — South Central High School’s Chris Cherry will add another title to his duties. The school’s athletic director and boys basketball coach told 94.3 The Game’s Patrick Johnson he will take over as the school’s football coach. He will continue to serve as the boys’ basketball coach. “#BREAKING South Central AD Chris […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Future Duke player, UNC commit play for No. 1 team

Roselle Catholic High School (N.J.), featuring 2023 Duke basketball commit Mackenzie Mgbako plus 2023 UNC basketball commit Simeon Wilcher, sits atop this week's preseason MaxPreps High School Basketball Rankings. Mgbako, who transferred to Roselle from Gill St. Bernard's School (N.J.) for his ...
DURHAM, NC
WITN

An Eastern Carolina town host a free event for families

GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Arts in the Park provides free family fun at the Contentnea Creekside Overlook park on Sunday afternoons. Grifton’s Arts in the Park takes place monthly in hopes of providing family fun and relaxation. A variety of vendors show up selling various handmade products from soaps to plants and decor, along with access to The Grifton Museum.
GRIFTON, NC
country1037fm.com

The North Carolina Whirligig Festival Returns This Weekend

North Carolina is no stranger to unique festivals. And one of the most uniquely named festivals in the state returns this weekend. It’s the North Carolina Whirligig Festival! This is an all-inclusive, two-day arts festival in Wilson, NC. Wilson is about 40 miles east of Raleigh. The festival showcases the arts of the region, including the NC Folk art known as Whirligigs that are created by local artist, Vollis Simpson. The Whirligigs the festival is named after are 20-50 feet tall. These unique pieces of art incorporate items such as highway and road signs, HVAC fans, bicycles, ceiling fans, various kinds of wood, steel rods, milkshake mixers, and many more.
WILSON, NC
WITN

Portion of Highway 258 closed for maintenance

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A portion of Highway 258 will be closed for a week for maintenance. Workers will replace a drainage pipe on the highway about four miles south of Tyree Road. The closure will begin at 8:30 on Monday and end at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Drivers can...
KINSTON, NC
neusenews.com

New Lenoir County corporations

The following businesses were registered with the North Carolina Secretary of State:. 10/12, 252 Locksmiths, LLC, Agent: Titus Blow Sr., 135 Brandy Avenue, La Grange. 10/17, BHL Global, Inc., Agent: Fadi Ajam, 100 W New Street, Pink Hill. 10/19, Delpark Logistics & Distribution, LLC, Agent: DeLond Parker Sr., 615 Girl...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

Craven County to host Clean Sweep program

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County will host several street clean-up events as part of its Clean Sweep program. The program is meant to teach residents proper trash disposal practices and eliminate roadside litter. The event will take place on Saturday. Teams will be out in New Bern, Havelock,...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

2022 marks 102 years of the Warsaw Veterans Day parade

WARSAW, N.C. (WITN) - America’s oldest consecutive Veterans Day parade took place in one Eastern Carolina town. The 102-year-old Warsaw Veterans Day parade consisted of paratroopers, military planes, bands, performances, a memorial service, and tons of floats, all in honor of veterans. This year’s parade theme is “102 years...
WARSAW, NC
WITN

Jacksonville Christmas Parade returns this month

Jacksonville, N.C. (WITN) - ’Tis the season for holiday parades. The first one to kick off the celebrations in Eastern Carolina is the Jacksonville 12 Days of Christmas Holiday Parade. Thousands of people were expected to line the parade route down Western Boulevard. The parade is the Saturday, Nov....
JACKSONVILLE, NC
Jamel El Amin

NC Rental assistance fraud widespread.

NC Hope Program paid $28, 000 to man in Texas in fraudulent claim. The funds were recoveredKGNS Television Screenshot. North Carolina- Nearly one year after the last application was accepted for assistance from North Carolina's Hope Grant program, law enforcement officials have begun an investigation into alleged fraud of the program in Halifax County.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
WITN

City of Jacksonville to host Veteran Pow Wow

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The city of Jacksonville will host the second annual Veteran Pow Wow on Saturday. The event will honor veterans and celebrate Native American culture at the American Legion Fairgrounds at 146 Broadhurst Rd. There will be a Veterans Day parade at 10 a.m. on Western Boulevard...
JACKSONVILLE, NC

