Teurlings, Southside among teams to advance to 2nd round
The LHSAA Volleyball State Tournament will be hosted in Lafayette. The quarterfinals, semifinals, and championships will take place November 10th - 12th at the Cajundome. For the full bracket, click the link in each division.
Bi-District Round
21 New Iberia 1
12 Southside 3
31 Lafayette 0
2 Mt. Carmel 3
32 Plaquemine 0
1 St. Thomas More 3
24 Edna Karr 0
9 Beau Chene 3
25 Eleanor McMain 0
8 Comeaux 3
28 David Thibodaux 0
5 Belle Chase 3
21 South Terrebone 0
12 Breaux Bridge 3
23 North Vermilion 1
10 McDonogh #35 3
31 Ouachita Parish 0
2 Teurlings Catholic 3
32 St. Martinville 0
1 Dunham 3
17 Eunice 1
16 Patrick Taylor - Science/Tech. 3
20 Ursuline Academy 1
13 Rayne 3
29 Cecilia 0
4 Haynes Academy 3
22 Cabrini 0
11 Iota 3
27 Leesville 0
6 Lafayette Christian 3
26 Church Point 0
7 University Lab 3
23 Morgan City 0
10 Catholic - N.I. 3
24 Delcambre 0
9 Loyola Prep 3
28 Doyle 0
5 Notre Dame 3
21 North Caddo 0
12 Patterson 3
19 Acadiana Renaissance 3
14 Many 1
26 West St. Mary 0
7 Northlake Christian 3
17 Hanson Memorial 1
16 Houma Christian 3
25 Centerville 0
8 Central Private 3
28 St. Mary's Academy 0
5 Episcopal of Acadiana 3
20 St. John 1
13 Northside Christian 3
29 False River 0
4 Ascension Episcopal 3
20 M.L. King Charter 0
3 Central Catholic 3
19 Family Christian 0
14 St. Edmund 3
22 Southern Lab 1
11 Sacred Heart - Grand Coteau 3
23 Highland Baptist 1
10 St. Martin's Episcopal 3
31 First Baptist Christian 0
2 Westminster Christian 3
*Bottom Team is the Home Team
------------------------------------------------------------
