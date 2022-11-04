ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Teurlings, Southside among teams to advance to 2nd round

By Seth Lewis
KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RLeDf_0iyDRYnZ00

The LHSAA Volleyball State Tournament will be hosted in Lafayette. The quarterfinals, semifinals, and championships will take place November 10th - 12th at the Cajundome. For the full bracket, click the link in each division.

Bi-District Round

Division I

21 New Iberia 1
12 Southside 3

31 Lafayette 0
2 Mt. Carmel 3

Division II

32 Plaquemine 0
1 St. Thomas More 3

24 Edna Karr 0
9 Beau Chene 3

25 Eleanor McMain 0
8 Comeaux 3

28 David Thibodaux 0
5 Belle Chase 3

21 South Terrebone 0
12 Breaux Bridge 3

23 North Vermilion 1
10 McDonogh #35 3

31 Ouachita Parish 0
2 Teurlings Catholic 3

Division III

32 St. Martinville 0
1 Dunham 3

17 Eunice 1
16 Patrick Taylor - Science/Tech. 3

20 Ursuline Academy 1
13 Rayne 3

29 Cecilia 0
4 Haynes Academy 3

22 Cabrini 0
11 Iota 3

27 Leesville 0
6 Lafayette Christian 3

26 Church Point 0
7 University Lab 3

23 Morgan City 0
10 Catholic - N.I. 3

Division IV

24 Delcambre 0
9 Loyola Prep 3

28 Doyle 0
5 Notre Dame 3

21 North Caddo 0
12 Patterson 3

19 Acadiana Renaissance 3
14 Many 1

26 West St. Mary 0
7 Northlake Christian 3

Division V

17 Hanson Memorial 1
16 Houma Christian 3

25 Centerville 0
8 Central Private 3

28 St. Mary's Academy 0
5 Episcopal of Acadiana 3

20 St. John 1
13 Northside Christian 3

29 False River 0
4 Ascension Episcopal 3

20 M.L. King Charter 0
3 Central Catholic 3

19 Family Christian 0
14 St. Edmund 3

22 Southern Lab 1
11 Sacred Heart - Grand Coteau 3

23 Highland Baptist 1
10 St. Martin's Episcopal 3

31 First Baptist Christian 0
2 Westminster Christian 3

*Bottom Team is the Home Team
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Alexa's Daily Flash Briefing

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

Check out how teams ranked in the LSWA's polls fared in Week 10

Others receiving votes: Airline (7-3) beat Southwood, 42-14, East St. John (8-2) lost to Holy Cross 17-9, Parkway (7-3) lost to Benton, 28-24, Slidell (8-2) lost to Northshore, 16-6, Carencro (7-2) did not play. Class 4A. 1. St. Thomas More (9-1) beat Lafayette Christian, 41-34 2. Warren Easton (8-1) beat...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Teurlings finishes off regular season in style with dominating win over North Vermilion

With St. Thomas More's win over Lafayette Christian across town, the Teurlings Catholic Rebels didn't end up with a share of the District 4-4A title. But that didn't deter the Rebels from taking care of business in style with a 49-21 win over North Vermiilion to finish the regular season with an impressive 9-1 record.
theadvocate.com

Iota knocks off Church Point to capture District 4-3A championship

Iota coach Ray Aucoin had so many thoughts floating around in his head after his Bulldogs’ 44-28 upset victory against Church Point to win the District 4-3A championship on Friday in Iota. But like most football coaches, he mostly went back to all the hard work that positioned his...
IOTA, LA
KPEL 96.5

Missed Opportunities Cost LCA as STM Wins District Title

Two trips inside the red zone and a wide open drop in the end zone. Three potential scoring possessions netting zero points. That was the story in the First Half for the Lafayette Christian Academy Knights as they passed on field goal opportunities and turned the ball over on downs on those first three drives of the game.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Ascension Episcopal finishes strong by capturing district title with eventful win over Franklin

Ascension Episcopal coach Stephen Hearen had a lot to digest after the Blue Gators blew past Franklin 41-14 at home Friday. Second paragraph of AES: For starters, Connor Edmond scored four touchdowns and Peyton Woodring kicked a 60-yard field goal that school officials said is a state record as the Blue Gators claimed their first district title since 2016.
FRANKLIN, LA
Eunice News

Bobcats claim district title with win over Gators

By Tom Dodge Sports Editor LAKE CHARLES – Eunice High claimed its second district title in three seasons as the Bobcats rolled to a 46-22 road win over the LaGrange Gators. The No. 18 Bobcats (6-4, 4-1) await the release of the LHSAA Div. II bracket to see who they will face in the first round of the playoffs. The Eunice special teams made the first big play of the contest when Tylo Cooper…
EUNICE, LA
CBS 42

LSU defeats Alabama in instant classic, 32-31

BATON ROUGE, La. (WIAT) — University of Alabama football traveled to Death Valley to take on the LSU Tigers Saturday, the Crimson Tide lost in overtime, 32-31. Alabama falls to 7-2 while LSU improves to 7-2. Bryce Young finished 25-of-51 with 328 yards and a touchdown. Jahmyr Gibbs led the way in the rushing attack […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
foodieflashpacker.com

Where To Eat In Lafayette | The 12 Best Restaurants in Lafayette, LA

Lafayette, Louisiana, is not only known as the “Happiest City in the US” but also earned the top spot as “Best Food City in the USA” by USA Today. As a self-proclaimed foodie and lover of all things Cajun, I was excited to eat my way through Lafayette on a recent visit and try some of the best restaurants in Lafayette.
LAFAYETTE, LA
LSUSports.net

LSU Loses Hard-Fought Battle to Alabama

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU swimming and diving fought to the end against the top-15 teams from the University of Alabama, but fell short Friday inside the LSU Natatorium. The Tiger men fell by a score of 155-139, while the women lost by a final score of 182-118.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL-TV

What they're saying nationally about LSU's win over Alabama

NEW ORLEANS — LSU (and Brian Kelly's former team, Notre Dame) will ruffle the College Football Playoff rankings when they come out this week after the Tigers had a signature win over Alabama that - believe it or not - keeps LSU in the hunt for a college football playoff spot.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Here Are Acadiana’s Favorite Places for Bread/Rolls

In South Louisiana a good piece of bread or a perfect roll to sop up the gravy on a plate, well, life may not get any better than that—a little life kiss, right?. A slice of cajun garlic bread, bread with only butter, a melt-in-your-mouth roll all of those variations of bread add to the thrill of eating a delicious meal.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Abbeville Meridional

Sis. Albertine Bolden Brailey

ABBEVILLE — A home-going celebration of life for Sis. Albertine B. Brailey, 74, the former Albertine Bolden, will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Lighthouse for Jesus Ministries (6526 Chaisson Road). Apostle Donnie Bolden, Sr. will be the Eulogist and Pastor Monnette Bolden will...
ABBEVILLE, LA
wbrz.com

Man arrested for fighting with deputy outside Tiger Stadium before LSU-Bama game

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly injured a deputy who was trying to break up a fight outside Tiger Stadium before the big game against Alabama. Video posted to social media Saturday morning shows the unidentified man swinging at and fighting off a sheriff's deputy who was trying to stop a violent brawl going on just outside the stadium, near Mike the Tiger's habitat.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KATC News

KATC News

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy