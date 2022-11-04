Peter Schiff, chief Economist and global strategist at Euro Pacific Capital, has asked Bitcoin BTC/USD "fanatics" to stop making fun of gold based on its market movement. “#Bitcoin fanatics need to stop making fun of #gold's $52 rise, claiming a 3% move is nothing compared to what Bitcoin does. Bitcoin was only up 4% today. Not nearly enough of an extra gain to offset substantially higher risk. The $GDX was up over 10%. The miners are a better bet,” Schiff said in his tweet.

6 HOURS AGO