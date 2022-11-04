Read full article on original website
Apple, Amazon, Tesla, Yamana Gold, Gaucho Group: Why These 5 Stocks Are Pulling Investor Eyeballs Today
Major Wall Street indices closed over 1% higher on Friday but closed the weak lower. The non-farm payrolls increased by 261,000 in October, the smallest gain since December 2020. However, the unemployment rate rose to 3.7%. All eyes now turn towards the consumer price inflation due later in the new week. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention today:
These 2 Large Cap Dividend Payers Outperformed S&P 500 By Over 20% During 2008 Financial Crisis
During a recession, investors should seek firms with solid fundamentals and a strong track record of better-than-expected earnings performances. These firms are typically defensive investments in sectors such as consumer staples, utilities, industrials, software technologies, and health care. Although technology has taken a beating, as the NASDAQ is down roughly...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Friday's session saw 236 companies set new 52-week lows. The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Microsoft MSFT. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals NRBO. Gaucho Group Holdings VINO's stock came under the...
US Stocks Show Optimism Heading Into Midterms Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Rally — Apple, Meta, Palantir In Focus Today
U.S. index futures were all in the green on Monday morning, indicating that Wall Street may start the week on a moderately positive note. Monday’s economic calendar is light and doesn’t boast of any major market-moving data or reports. Traders could show apprehension ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections and the consumer price inflation report due on Thursday.
Why FAT Brands Shares Are Trading Sharply Lower; Here Are 24 Stocks Moving Premarket
Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC shares rose 39.5% to $24.39 in pre-market trading following recent reports that Donald Trump could soon announce 2024 Presidential run. Innovative Eyewear, Inc. LUCY rose 20.7% to $1.69 in pre-market trading. D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS rose 19.9% to $2.95 in pre-market trading. D-Wave Quantum is...
Bitcoin, Dogecoin Or Ripple? Backers Fight Over Best Crypto For Elon Musk's Twitter Payments
The cryptocurrency community is divided over which token Twitter should integrate into its database to function as a payment app. Some believe that Dogecoin DOGE/USD is the obvious choice, while others believe that Ripple XRP/USD or Bitcoin BTC/USD would be better suited for the task. What Happened: Bitcoin bull and...
This Analyst With 90% Accuracy Rate Raises PT On Chesapeake Energy; Here Are 5 Stock Picks For Last Week From Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts
Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst's opinion to trust.
XRP Rises More Than 9% In 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, XRP's XRP/USD price has risen 9.03% to $0.50. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 5.0% gain, moving from $0.47 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $3.40. The chart below...
Elon Musk May Backtrack On Twitter Layoffs, Apple's China Woes, Ethereum's Possible Bullish Move And More: 5 Key Stories You May Have Missed From The Weekend
Elon Musk and his plans of revamping Twitter were the main topics of discussion this weekend, along with the potential near-term monetary policy trajectory in light of the past week’s Fed decision and the October non-farm payrolls report. Here's a recap of a few major headlines that hit the...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Stumbled Last Week — But This Crypto Shot Up Over 37%
Even as the U.S. Federal Reserve increased interest rates by 75 bps at its latest meeting, the apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD continued showing bullish patterns in the last seven days, hovering at the $20,000 mark. The second-largest cryptocurrency Ethereum ETH/USD remained unusually stable, floating at the $1500 mark. At the...
Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: PayPal, Coinbase, DraftKings And Why Elon Musk, Tesla Are Facing Their Biggest Challenge
Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. "Twitter Is Elon Musk’s Biggest Test—and Tesla’s Biggest Challenge. How They’ll Make It Work," by Al Root, notes that now that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk owns Twitter, he's facing his biggest challenge of managing his time between the two companies.
Peter Schiff Asks Bitcoin 'Fanatics' To Stop Making Fun Of Gold: 'Don't Be The Last One Onboard'
Peter Schiff, chief Economist and global strategist at Euro Pacific Capital, has asked Bitcoin BTC/USD "fanatics" to stop making fun of gold based on its market movement. “#Bitcoin fanatics need to stop making fun of #gold's $52 rise, claiming a 3% move is nothing compared to what Bitcoin does. Bitcoin was only up 4% today. Not nearly enough of an extra gain to offset substantially higher risk. The $GDX was up over 10%. The miners are a better bet,” Schiff said in his tweet.
Telefonica Doubles FCF In Q3; Clocks €10.3B Revenue Aided By Strength In Brazil, Hispam
Telefonica SA TEF reported third-quarter revenue growth of 11.2% year-on-year to €10.34 billion. The strong growth in revenues in the third quarter was driven by double-digit increases in Brazil (+29%) and Hispam (+18.2%), as well as in Spain (+0.2%) and Germany (+6%). Telefónica Tech’s revenues grew 68.6% Y/Y to...
Alibaba Falls, Nio Rises: Hang Seng Opens Strong As Investors Eye China Trade Data, U.S. Mid-Terms
Hong Kong stocks opened in the green on Monday morning, with the benchmark Hang Seng gaining over 1%, as investors shifted their focus toward U.S. mid-term elections and China trade data due later today. Hong Kong Stocks Today. Stock Movement. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. BABA -1.86%. JD.com Inc JD 1.46%
Fed Says Stablecoins Among Top Major Risks To Economy Over Next 18 Months
Stablecoins pose massive risks to financial stability, and remain vulnerable to liquidity risks, according to a November Financial Stability report published by the U.S. Federal Reserve. What Happened: According to a survey by the Federal Reserve, over 20% of respondents believe that stablecoins are a potential risk to the U.S....
Here Are 3 Reasons Why Rising Interest Rates Complicate Trying To Time The Market
Since the 1960s, the idea that financial markets accurately reflect the underlying value of traded stocks has been widely recognized. It is built on the idea that investors make buy or sell decisions based on a logical assessment of a company's future cash flow, meaning they take into account all pertinent facts and that markets efficiently distribute capital to businesses.
This Instagram Influencer Pleads Guilty To Scramming His Fans Out Of $2.5M In Bitcoin
An Instagram influencer, Jebara Igbara, also known as “Jay Manzini,” has pleaded guilty to luring investors into a multimillion-dollar Ponzi scheme. Authorities say he cheated his followers and drained almost $8 million in the sting. According to a Justice Department report, Igbara asked his followers to send him...
A Stock That Could Rise Fore! (Actually 3x) In The Coming Year, Says Wall Street Analyst
Over a five-year growth period, the overall number of golfers climbed from 61 million to 66.6 million, and Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp MODG earnings prove it, with Jefferies Investment Banking seeing a potential 200% upside in the stock. Golf became significantly more popular around the world from 2016 to 2021...
