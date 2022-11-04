ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nooksack, WA

whatcomtalk.com

The Rise and Fall of Pacific American Fisheries: Fairhaven’s Historic Salmon Cannery

Before becoming part of Bellingham, Fairhaven grew up along railway lines. The town boomed with the region’s industries — fishing, lumber, and mining — into the 1870s, seeking the Northern Pacific Railway terminus. After the railway instead went to Tacoma, in 1873, multiple economic panics drove Fairhaven into a depression by the 1890s. However, Fairhaven soon found economic revitalization in what would become the largest salmon cannery in the world: Pacific American Fisheries.
BELLINGHAM, WA
anacortestoday.com

Logs through Pass: 50 years ago

I was excited this week to receive two images taken about 50 years ago by brother Nick Steen. The first was this photo of a classic tugboat towing a log boom east under Deception Pass Bridge. Will share the other image, also of the maritime variety, later this week. Thanks, Nick! (Now a resident of Atlanta)
ANACORTES, WA
whatcom-news.com

Storm leaves roads closed, power outages across Whatcom County

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — This morning, Saturday, November 5th, officials with Whatcom County Public Works provided the following list of roads that are closed due to power lines down or storm-related hazards. Road NameLocation or intersection. BerthusenBadger Rd. BobhallBirch Bay Lynden. Custer School RdBehme Rd. Ferndale RdMarine Dr. H...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
NEWStalk 870

See the 3 Most Magical Christmas Towns in Washington State

#3 - Anacortes, Washington. The number 3 spot belongs to Anacortes, and they get the Christmas season started early with the Nutcracker Holiday Gift Show on November 10-13th. Not only do they have a huge selection of Christmas venders but this year they are also collecting food donations for Helping Hands! Friday night the 11th they will have the Harmony Northwest Chorus will be singing holiday songs. Anacortes kicks off the season with their tree lighting ceremony on December 2nd at the Chamber of Commerce. They also have events planned all month like the Wonderland & Charms walks and Celebrate the Season Holiday Fair.
ANACORTES, WA
whatcom-news.com

2 arrested in Bellingham for drive-by shooting and other crimes

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police arrested 2 20-year-old men early Sunday, November 6th, and charged them with suspicion of drive-by shooting and other charges after officers heard shots fired in the downtown area. According to Whatcom County Jail records, Lucas William Galan and Samuel Vasquez-Ventura were booked into the...
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcom-news.com

Crash on I-5 sends 1 to the hospital

FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched about 6:45pm on Thursday, November 3rd, to the northbound lanes of I-5 north of the Slater Road interchange due to reports of a multi-vehicle crash with possible injuries. Washington State Patrol Trooper Kelsey Harding told Whatcom News it was a 2-car crash...
FERNDALE, WA

