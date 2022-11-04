Read full article on original website
SEATTLE — There is a low-end chance for areas of lowland snow overnight Sunday into Monday morning. While the snow is not expected to be heavy or widespread enough to create travel impacts for the lowlands, do not be surprised if you see a few snowflakes mix in with the rain showers early Monday morning.
The Rise and Fall of Pacific American Fisheries: Fairhaven’s Historic Salmon Cannery
Before becoming part of Bellingham, Fairhaven grew up along railway lines. The town boomed with the region’s industries — fishing, lumber, and mining — into the 1870s, seeking the Northern Pacific Railway terminus. After the railway instead went to Tacoma, in 1873, multiple economic panics drove Fairhaven into a depression by the 1890s. However, Fairhaven soon found economic revitalization in what would become the largest salmon cannery in the world: Pacific American Fisheries.
Logs through Pass: 50 years ago
I was excited this week to receive two images taken about 50 years ago by brother Nick Steen. The first was this photo of a classic tugboat towing a log boom east under Deception Pass Bridge. Will share the other image, also of the maritime variety, later this week. Thanks, Nick! (Now a resident of Atlanta)
Storm leaves roads closed, power outages across Whatcom County
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — This morning, Saturday, November 5th, officials with Whatcom County Public Works provided the following list of roads that are closed due to power lines down or storm-related hazards. Road NameLocation or intersection. BerthusenBadger Rd. BobhallBirch Bay Lynden. Custer School RdBehme Rd. Ferndale RdMarine Dr. H...
See the 3 Most Magical Christmas Towns in Washington State
#3 - Anacortes, Washington. The number 3 spot belongs to Anacortes, and they get the Christmas season started early with the Nutcracker Holiday Gift Show on November 10-13th. Not only do they have a huge selection of Christmas venders but this year they are also collecting food donations for Helping Hands! Friday night the 11th they will have the Harmony Northwest Chorus will be singing holiday songs. Anacortes kicks off the season with their tree lighting ceremony on December 2nd at the Chamber of Commerce. They also have events planned all month like the Wonderland & Charms walks and Celebrate the Season Holiday Fair.
Slain Bellingham man ‘was the best brother anyone could ask for’
Single father raising 6-year-old daughter was gunned down at a Halloween party.
Bellingham play park develops with this new name
Construction on the park began in the spring.
Road closed in Skagit County for large rock slide
A large boulder has blocked the Cascade River Road in Skagit County, after a rock slide that blocked both lanes of the roadway. The road is closed near milepost 6.5 as crews work to assess the situation. According to Skagit County officials, crews are concerned of the possibility of further...
Here’s when cold snap could bring snow to Whatcom County
Bellingham will open an overnight shelter as temperatures drop below freezing.
Flood watch issued for Nooksack as storm bears down on Whatcom County
Moisture-laden superstorm to drench Western Washington for three days.
Pickleball center opens, BBQ restaurant shuts down and cookies come to town
It is the largest pickleball center in Washington state, according to the businesses website
‘Best BBQ I’ve had in Bellingham.’ The best BBQ in Whatcom County from our reader poll
The local restaurant you voted as having the best BBQ is known for its brisket, pulled pork and burgers.
Downtown Bellingham’s rocket is back after being ‘on the moon’
The iconic art structure was gone from its spot for almost a year.
Fierce storm aims for Whatcom County. Outages and flooding are possible
West winds gusting up to 50 mph were expected near Bellingham and localized power outages were possible, according to the forecast.
Briefly: Lynden and the surrounding areas in the news, Nov. 2, 2022
LYNDEN — The City of Lynden’s Public Works department has announced construction activity from Oct. 26-Nov. 11 on South 6th Street from Judson Alley to Riverview Road.
Over 20 WCSO officers, including SWAT, respond to hostage situation in Birch Bay
Over 20 law enforcement officers responded to a Birch Bay home after a man allegedly pointed a gun and threatened to kill two people he knew on October 29. The victims were not physically injured. The man was arrested and booked into Whatcom County Jail just after midnight October 30...
2 arrested in Bellingham for drive-by shooting and other crimes
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police arrested 2 20-year-old men early Sunday, November 6th, and charged them with suspicion of drive-by shooting and other charges after officers heard shots fired in the downtown area. According to Whatcom County Jail records, Lucas William Galan and Samuel Vasquez-Ventura were booked into the...
Crash on I-5 sends 1 to the hospital
FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched about 6:45pm on Thursday, November 3rd, to the northbound lanes of I-5 north of the Slater Road interchange due to reports of a multi-vehicle crash with possible injuries. Washington State Patrol Trooper Kelsey Harding told Whatcom News it was a 2-car crash...
