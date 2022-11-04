ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Milwaukee shooting, man wounded

WEST MILWAUKEE, Wis. - A man, 44, was shot in West Milwaukee early Sunday, Nov. 6 near 50th and National. It happened around 4:30 a.m. Police said the man suffered a single gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and later released. West Milwaukee...
WEST MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wauwatosa police pursuit, arrest near 60th and Dixon

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - An arrest was made at a home near 60th and Dixon after a Wauwatosa police pursuit that started near 59th and Vliet Sunday, Nov. 6. Wauwatosa police said near 65th and Dixon, the driver ran from the vehicle, going into a home near 60th and Dixon. That...
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

South Shore Cinema key stabbing, 15K bail

OAK CREEK, Wis. - A man is recovering after being stabbed repeatedly with a car key at Marcus South Shore Cinema in Oak Creek on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Squads were posted outside South Shore Cinema in Oak Creek Tuesday night after police say violence and drama played out off-screen. Police...
OAK CREEK, WI
WISN

Man shot and killed in Milwaukee overnight

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting. According to MPD, a 35-year-old man was shot near 21st Street and Keefe Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Police said the man died from his injuries in the hospital. Police did not say if they currently have anyone in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

South Milwaukee missing man found safe

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police said a missing man considered endangered was found safe Sunday night, Nov. 6. There was concern after police said Ricardo Vazquez Santiago was last seen Nov. 3 near 5th Avenue and Marina Road. Police said he suffers from several medical conditions requiring medication and treatment.
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot in head near North and Holton

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night, Nov. 6 near North and Holton. It happened around 10:05 p.m. Police say the victim, and 18-year-old Milwaukee man, was shot in the back of the head. He is being treated for life-threatening injuries. Detectives are investigating the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Boy found on Milwaukee's south side reunited with family, police say

MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: A boy found on Milwaukee's south side has been reunited with his family Saturday night, Nov. 5. The original information from MPD is available below. The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for the family of a boy found Saturday night, Nov. 5 on the city's south side.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Bay View duplex fire, family displaced: 'What are we going to do?'

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee family lost everything after a Bay View duplex fire Friday, Nov. 4. Smoke shot out of the building as neighbors watched, and firefighters worked to get into the building and rescue pets. Six adults, one child and all four pets got out safely. "We went to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Germantown resident finds dead woman in his car

GERMANTOWN, Wis. – Germantown resident finds a woman dead from apparent gunshot wound in his car, according to police. Officers respond to the scene pronouncing the woman dead from what appears to be a shooting. Police say it seems to be a targeted attack and that the public is...
GERMANTOWN, WI
CBS 58

Camp Wandawega: A Wisconsin gem with a past stranger than fiction

ELKHORN, Wis. (CBS58) -- A campsite nestled on what has been dubbed a "lake no one has ever heard of" in Southeastern Wisconsin has an almost 100-year history that includes bootleggers, a brothel, and the Catholic Church. “When we were little kids, we used to fantasize about, ‘when we grow...
ELKHORN, WI
truecrimedaily

Married restaurant owner accused of fatally strangling pregnant girlfriend and dumping body

CHICAGO (TCD) -- A 46-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly fatally strangling his 40-year-old girlfriend, who was 37 weeks pregnant with his child. According to WFLD-TV, the victim, Bilian Fang, was last seen on Oct. 9 in the 3000 block of South Lock Street. She was reported missing the same week. Her boyfriend and restaurant owner Yaer Shen, who was married to someone else, allegedly choked Fang to death on the same day she was last seen.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha cemetery throws out gravesite items, families surprised

KENOSHA, Wis. - Families of loved ones buried at St. George Cemetery in Kenosha are facing another type of loss, one they say came without warning or explanation earlier this week. "This is one of the last places we can go to feel connected to them," said Mount Pleasant resident...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Gun pulled on Whitefish Bay trick-or-treaters, man arrested

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - A Whitefish Bay man is accused of pulling out a gun during trick-or-treating on Sunday, Oct. 30. Police reports say before he pulled a gun, he told a group of kids to "get out of my neighborhood." FOX6 News is not naming the man arrested because...
WHITEFISH BAY, WI

