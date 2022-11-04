Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Milwaukee shooting, man wounded
WEST MILWAUKEE, Wis. - A man, 44, was shot in West Milwaukee early Sunday, Nov. 6 near 50th and National. It happened around 4:30 a.m. Police said the man suffered a single gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and later released. West Milwaukee...
CBS 58
Gunshot victim dies during overnight surgery after being wounded near 21st & Keefe
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are reporting that a 35-year-old Milwaukee man was wounded in the arm and in the chest at around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6 near 21st St. and Keefe Ave. Police say that the man succumbed to his injuries during surgery after being transported...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa police pursuit, arrest near 60th and Dixon
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - An arrest was made at a home near 60th and Dixon after a Wauwatosa police pursuit that started near 59th and Vliet Sunday, Nov. 6. Wauwatosa police said near 65th and Dixon, the driver ran from the vehicle, going into a home near 60th and Dixon. That...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Shore Cinema key stabbing, 15K bail
OAK CREEK, Wis. - A man is recovering after being stabbed repeatedly with a car key at Marcus South Shore Cinema in Oak Creek on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Squads were posted outside South Shore Cinema in Oak Creek Tuesday night after police say violence and drama played out off-screen. Police...
WISN
Man shot and killed in Milwaukee overnight
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting. According to MPD, a 35-year-old man was shot near 21st Street and Keefe Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Police said the man died from his injuries in the hospital. Police did not say if they currently have anyone in...
MPD investigating pair of early morning shootings
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a pair of early morning shootings on Sunday that happened roughly one hour apart.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Milwaukee missing man found safe
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police said a missing man considered endangered was found safe Sunday night, Nov. 6. There was concern after police said Ricardo Vazquez Santiago was last seen Nov. 3 near 5th Avenue and Marina Road. Police said he suffers from several medical conditions requiring medication and treatment.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot in head near North and Holton
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night, Nov. 6 near North and Holton. It happened around 10:05 p.m. Police say the victim, and 18-year-old Milwaukee man, was shot in the back of the head. He is being treated for life-threatening injuries. Detectives are investigating the...
WISN
22-year-old Milwaukee man charged in Oak Creek movie theater stabbing
OAK CREEK, Wis. — A 22-year-old Milwaukee man is charged with stabbing another man with a key during a fight inside the South Shore Cinema in Oak Creek. Police say they responded to the scene on Monday, November 1st, around 10:15 p.m. Mohamed Syafiq Mohamed-Hussin is charged with one...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Boy found on Milwaukee's south side reunited with family, police say
MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: A boy found on Milwaukee's south side has been reunited with his family Saturday night, Nov. 5. The original information from MPD is available below. The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for the family of a boy found Saturday night, Nov. 5 on the city's south side.
WISN
Hartland police investigating email sent moments before family murder-suicide
HARTLAND, Wis. — 12 News has obtained a mysterious email that Hartland police confirms is a part of their Oct. 21 murder-suicide investigation. It's time-stamped at 5:10 a.m., one minute before police were first called to an apartment fire on Mansfield Court near Oxford Drive in Hartland where they found six people shot dead.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Bay View duplex fire, family displaced: 'What are we going to do?'
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee family lost everything after a Bay View duplex fire Friday, Nov. 4. Smoke shot out of the building as neighbors watched, and firefighters worked to get into the building and rescue pets. Six adults, one child and all four pets got out safely. "We went to...
wtmj.com
Germantown resident finds dead woman in his car
GERMANTOWN, Wis. – Germantown resident finds a woman dead from apparent gunshot wound in his car, according to police. Officers respond to the scene pronouncing the woman dead from what appears to be a shooting. Police say it seems to be a targeted attack and that the public is...
CBS 58
Camp Wandawega: A Wisconsin gem with a past stranger than fiction
ELKHORN, Wis. (CBS58) -- A campsite nestled on what has been dubbed a "lake no one has ever heard of" in Southeastern Wisconsin has an almost 100-year history that includes bootleggers, a brothel, and the Catholic Church. “When we were little kids, we used to fantasize about, ‘when we grow...
Families outraged, confused after items removed from Kenosha gravesites
Families who have loved ones buried at the cemetery said they're outraged and heartbroken. They said it all happened without any warning.
Married restaurant owner accused of fatally strangling pregnant girlfriend and dumping body
CHICAGO (TCD) -- A 46-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly fatally strangling his 40-year-old girlfriend, who was 37 weeks pregnant with his child. According to WFLD-TV, the victim, Bilian Fang, was last seen on Oct. 9 in the 3000 block of South Lock Street. She was reported missing the same week. Her boyfriend and restaurant owner Yaer Shen, who was married to someone else, allegedly choked Fang to death on the same day she was last seen.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha cemetery throws out gravesite items, families surprised
KENOSHA, Wis. - Families of loved ones buried at St. George Cemetery in Kenosha are facing another type of loss, one they say came without warning or explanation earlier this week. "This is one of the last places we can go to feel connected to them," said Mount Pleasant resident...
Family of man who died in Milwaukee Co. Jail suggests 'cover-up'
Brieon Green, a 21-year-old Milwaukee man, died while in custody at the Milwaukee County Jail in June. His family is now being represented by attorney B'iVory LaMarr to demand answers into his death.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Gun pulled on Whitefish Bay trick-or-treaters, man arrested
WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - A Whitefish Bay man is accused of pulling out a gun during trick-or-treating on Sunday, Oct. 30. Police reports say before he pulled a gun, he told a group of kids to "get out of my neighborhood." FOX6 News is not naming the man arrested because...
Armed Grayslake man threatened to kill his family and police before arrest, police say
An armed man was arrested Friday in Lake County after threatening to kill his family members. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said he was also reported to be anti-government and to have an arsenal of firearms.
