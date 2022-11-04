Read full article on original website
KOMU
Ground game, takeaways help Helias past Battle in Class 5 District 4 semifinals
JEFFERSON CITY — For the second time this season, Helias dominated Battle at Ray Hentges Stadium, this time to the tune of 45-14 in the MSHSAA Class 5 District 4 semifinals Friday night. “It’s about playing team football,” Battle coach Jonah Dubinski said. “Defense had moments where they looked...
KOMU
Rock Bridge weathers storm, Hazelwood Central to advance
Ahead by one point, Rock Bridge lined up on the 1-yard line under torrential downpours with less than five minutes remaining in Friday’s MSHSAA Class 6 District 2 semifinal against Hazelwood Central in Columbia. Cooper Myers dove into the end zone to score the Bruins’ first touchdown since the...
KOMU
HIGHLIGHTS: Boonville defeats Mexico 27-13 to advance to the Class 3 District 5 finals
Boonville shut out Mexico in the second half to win 27-13. Colby Caton had a big day which included 2 passing touchdowns, 2 rushing touchdowns, and an interception on defense. It's week two of high school football playoffs. Follow along with KOMU 8 Sports for the latest scores and highlights.
KOMU
HIGHLIGHTS: Blair Oaks annihilates North Callaway 71-14
The Falcons ran nine offensive plays in the first quarter and ended it with 43 points. It's week two of high school football playoffs. Follow along with KOMU 8 Sports for the latest scores and highlights. Blair Oaks was powered by a strong performance from quarterback Dylan Hair.
KOMU
HIGHLIGHTS: Rock Bridge pushes through a slow offensive start to beat Hazelwood Central 28-6.
Brady Davison stepped in after his cousin Sam Kaiser was sidelined with an injury. Davidson led the Bruins to a 28-6 victory and they advance to the district finals.
KOMU
HIGHLIGHTS: Westran falls to Monroe City 58-18
The undefeated Panthers piled on the rushing attack early, as Cameron Jones, Waylon DeGrave and Ceaton Pennewell all scored multiple touchdowns leading the quick-handoff offense that put the game out of reach. Hornets QB Cooper Harvey tossed three touchdowns to battle back, but the Panthers eliminated Westran from the Class 1 District 6 bracket.
KOMU
Richmond ends Macon's season in one-dimensional contest
RICHMOND — About a half hour before Macon kicked off against Richmond in the MSHSAA Class 2 District 8 semifinals, Tigers coach Van Vanatta said that his team would pound the running game in the cold, rainy conditions. The Spartans, however, had the same idea. Both teams' passing games...
KOMU
Blair Oaks volleyball wins second consecutive state title
Blair Oaks volleyball defeated Pleasant Hill in straight sets (25-15, 25-8, 25-23) to win its second consecutive MSHSAA Class 3 championship Friday at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. Aubrey Hardwick and Autumn Bax led the Falcons with 11 and 10 kills, respectively. Libby Juergensmeyer dished out 31 assists,...
KOMU
When it rains, it pours
The playoffs raged on despite the treacherous downpour on Friday night. Some schools were able to keep their championship hopes alive while others felt the showers of defeat. Teams look to survive and advance as the playoffs move on to the district championships. Helias took an overwhelming win over Battle 45-14. Blair Oaks crushed North Callaway 71-14. Jefferson City outlasted Kirksville 43-21. Rock Bridge moved on to the district championship by defeating Hazelwood Central 28-6.
KOMU
Blair Oaks dominates in 71-14 win over North Callaway
Blair Oaks scored 43 points in an electric first quarter as it defeated North Callaway 71-14. After Blair Oaks stopped the North Callaway offense on its opening drive, Falcons quarterback Dylan Hair ran 21 yards for the first touchdown of the game. On the kickoff return, Zach Prenger stripped the ball and returned it for the second touchdown of the game, giving Blair Oaks a 14-0 lead with 10:13 left in the first quarter.
KOMU
HIGHLIGHTS: Moberly advances to the Class 3 District 5 title game after a thrilling 21-10 victory over Southern Boone
Behind a two touchdown performance by senior Derieus Wallace, the Moberly Spartans defeated the Southern Boone Eagles 21-20 to move on to the district championship. Moberly will host Boonville in the district title game on November 11th. It's week two of high school football playoffs. Follow along with KOMU 8...
KOMU
HIGHLIGHTS: Osage defeats Clinton 47-6
The rain didn't stop Osage from beating Clinton. They score 2 touchdowns in the first quarter with strong defense. They have now won 7 in a row.
KOMU
HIGHLIGHTS: Macon's season ends in Richmond 18-6
Macon battled turnovers and bad weather in a sloppy playoff game. It's week two of high school football playoffs. Follow along with KOMU 8 Sports for the latest scores and highlights. Macon had its best season since 2016 end on a cold, rainy night in Richmond.
KOMU
Hallsville upsets second-seeded Centralia, advances to district championship
Third-seeded Hallsville upset second-seeded Centralia on its home field 22-8 in the Class 2 District 7 semifinals Friday. Hallsville has defeated the Panthers in the semifinal in back to back seasons. Centralia beat Hallsville in the regular season by 12 points, but Hallsville avenged its loss Friday by ending the...
KOMU
EmVP: Marching Mizzou preps to bring MIZ to NYC for Macy's Parade
COLUMBIA - In less than three weeks, Marching Mizzou will spend Thanksgiving Day marching the streets of New York City. The band learned during the pandemic it would represent the University of Missouri as one of just 12 bands chosen to perform in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. "Definitely a...
KOMU
Drinkwitz gets 2 year contract extension
COLUMBIA- Two days after Defensive Coordinator Blake Baker signed a new contract Mizzou Football extended Head Coach Eliah Drinkwitz with a new deal. Drinkwitz's new contract keeps him in place through the 2027 season. “You can’t do this alone, and our players, coaches and staff have worked their tails off...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Monday, Nov. 7
Arrest made after Columbia shooting leaves two people dead. Cadilac Derrick, 35, has been arrested after the shooting death of two people in Columbia on Saturday night. Lea’johna Sanders, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene, while Laura Myers, 53, was transported to a hospital before succumbing to her injuries.
KOMU
Neighbors remember, honor Columbia women killed in weekend shooting
COLUMBIA - For a year and a half, the Haley family said they spent hours sitting on the front porch of their duplex getting to know their next door neighbor, 54-year-old Laura Meyers. Meyers was one of two women killed in a shooting over the weekend on Boyd Lane on...
KOMU
Group of mothers raise awareness of alleged mistreatment at Columbia daycare
COLUMBIA − Some families are having extreme difficulty finding reliable child care in the city of Columbia due to rising costs and long waiting lists, but some Columbia mothers are warning others of alleged mistreatment of their children at Little ABC Tigers. Caitlin Ploudré is just one of eight...
KOMU
MoDOT invites drivers to share thoughts on proposed changes to Holts Summit interchange
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has released information on proposed improvements to the U.S. Route 54/Callaway County Route OO interchange in Holts Summit. The project consists of building a roundabout at the intersection of the eastbound U.S. Route 54 exit and entrance ramps with Route OO...
