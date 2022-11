The Houston Astros are World Series champions for 2022. The Astros defeated the visiting Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night in Game 6, 4-1, and in doing so took the series by a count of four games to two. For Houston, Framber Valdez was near flawless until allowing a sixth-inning solo homer to Kyle Schwarber that gave the Phillies a 1-0 lead. The deficit, however, was short-lived. In the home half of the sixth, Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez authored a booming three-run home run off Phillies reliever José Alvarado that gave Houston a 3-1 lead that the lockdown bullpen would not relinquish.

