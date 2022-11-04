ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elliston, VA

WSLS

Ferrum student-athlete dies in North Carolina car crash

ROANOKE, Va. – The Ferrum football program is mourning the loss of a teammate following a North Carolina traffic crash. Will Patterson passed away as a result of a traffic crash Saturday in Lee County, North Carolina according to Ferrum College officials. Patterson was in his freshman season at...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Pulaski County falls to Christiansburg 34-31

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The Cougars made the trek to face the Blue Demons on Friday night. It was a hard-fought game by both teams, but only one would win. Pulaski County certainly didn’t go quietly. Christiansburg took the win, 34-31.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Lord Botetourt defeats Staunton River 41-14

MONETA, Va. – Lord Botetourt had a good measure in week one with E.C. Glass. They lost that game by just two scores, and they haven’t lost since. They held their record tonight ahead of the playoffs. Lord Botetourt won against Staunton River 41-14.
DALEVILLE, VA
WSLS

Patrick Henry takes down Salem 17-7

ROANOKE, Va. – The Patriots certainly have shown they have the strength to hang with Salem, and tonight, they proved it. Patrick Henry showed all of that strength with their offensive line ready to go and a tough defense that kept the blocks going. PH was victorious over Salem...
SALEM, VA
WSLS

Jefferson Forest takes down the Minutemen 49-12

BEDFORD, Va. – More Seminole District action to wrap up the regular season. Liberty took an early lead in the game, but the Cavaliers responded quickly. Forest’s offensive line just wasn’t letting up on Friday night. They took the win against Liberty 49-12.
FOREST, VA
WSLS

Giles falls to Glenvar 49-14

ROANOKE, Va. – This game used to be a Three Rivers District war. Now it’s a non-district collision, but the match still has importance. The motto that took them to the win on Friday night was Glenvar head coach Kevin Clifford’s “Survive and advance.”. The Highlanders...
SALEM, VA
nomadlawyer.org

Blacksburg: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Blacksburg, Virginia

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Blacksburg Virginia. When in Blacksburg, Virginia, you can experience the fine arts. The Moss Art Center, a large arts center on the Virginia Tech campus, hosts different performances throughout the year. You can also attend a local concert or a play at one of the city’s theaters.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Martinsville takes down Bassett 17-10

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – The Piedmont District was up for grabs and these two teams were both wanting to snatch it. The home of the Bulldogs was jam-packed for this showdown. It was a tied game going into halftime, but a big pick paid off for the Bulldogs. Martinsville defeated...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
thecarrollnews.com

Catch of a lifetime

Twelve-year-old angler James Andrew Hines holds his catch of a lifetime on October 24. The rainbow trout weighted 15 pounds and .8 ounces and was caught at the Shady Meadows Trophy Trout Streams during a field trip by Hines’ class. Standing behind Hines is Principal Mike Reavis, Department of Wildlife Resources Regional Fisheries Manager Jeff Williams and Shady Meadows Trophy Trout Streams Operator Eric Hale.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Rockets fall to Cougars, 54-24

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. – Covington went to the home of the Rockets for a football showdown. The Cougars were on the board first during this game. After four quarters under the Friday night lights, Cougars came out victorious 54-24.
COVINGTON, VA
WSLS

Colonels take down the Terriers, 14-7

VINTON, Va. – It was military appreciation night at Byrd’s home field. The game was tied 7-7 and with only 40 seconds left in the game, the Colonels squeezed in another score. William Fleming took the win 14-7.
VINTON, VA

