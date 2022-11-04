Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Junior League will present Stocked Market from November 11-13 at the Berglund CenterCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Live music Saturday night in Downtown RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Saturday morning November 5 events in the Roanoke Valley and surrounding areasCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Friday November 4 events taking place in the Star CityCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Rescue Mission of Roanoke's annual Thanksgiving Day events give back to the local community in a big wayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WSLS
Ferrum student-athlete dies in North Carolina car crash
ROANOKE, Va. – The Ferrum football program is mourning the loss of a teammate following a North Carolina traffic crash. Will Patterson passed away as a result of a traffic crash Saturday in Lee County, North Carolina according to Ferrum College officials. Patterson was in his freshman season at...
WSLS
Franklin County Eagles take the win against Northside Vikings 49-16
ROANOKE, Va. – The Eagles got to work quickly. They got on the board early on in the first quarter. This one was all Franklin County. The Vikings fell to the Eagles 49-16.
WSLS
Pulaski County falls to Christiansburg 34-31
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The Cougars made the trek to face the Blue Demons on Friday night. It was a hard-fought game by both teams, but only one would win. Pulaski County certainly didn’t go quietly. Christiansburg took the win, 34-31.
WSLS
Lord Botetourt defeats Staunton River 41-14
MONETA, Va. – Lord Botetourt had a good measure in week one with E.C. Glass. They lost that game by just two scores, and they haven’t lost since. They held their record tonight ahead of the playoffs. Lord Botetourt won against Staunton River 41-14.
WSLS
Patrick Henry takes down Salem 17-7
ROANOKE, Va. – The Patriots certainly have shown they have the strength to hang with Salem, and tonight, they proved it. Patrick Henry showed all of that strength with their offensive line ready to go and a tough defense that kept the blocks going. PH was victorious over Salem...
This Is the Snowiest Town in Virginia
The town of Bluefield is situated alongside the Bluestone River in Tazewell County, Virginia, in the United States. According to the 2020 census, the city's population was 5,096 people.
WSLS
Virginia Tech Marching Virginians to collect nonperishable food items during football game
BLACKSBURG, Va. – If you have extra cans of soup, ravioli, or fruit, bag them up and bring them with you to the Hokies game on Saturday. The Virginia Tech Marching Virginians will be collecting the food items at the Hokie game on Saturday for their 26th Annual Hokies for the Hungry Food Drive.
WSLS
Jefferson Forest takes down the Minutemen 49-12
BEDFORD, Va. – More Seminole District action to wrap up the regular season. Liberty took an early lead in the game, but the Cavaliers responded quickly. Forest’s offensive line just wasn’t letting up on Friday night. They took the win against Liberty 49-12.
WSLS
Giles falls to Glenvar 49-14
ROANOKE, Va. – This game used to be a Three Rivers District war. Now it’s a non-district collision, but the match still has importance. The motto that took them to the win on Friday night was Glenvar head coach Kevin Clifford’s “Survive and advance.”. The Highlanders...
nomadlawyer.org
Blacksburg: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Blacksburg, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Blacksburg Virginia. When in Blacksburg, Virginia, you can experience the fine arts. The Moss Art Center, a large arts center on the Virginia Tech campus, hosts different performances throughout the year. You can also attend a local concert or a play at one of the city’s theaters.
WSLS
Martinsville takes down Bassett 17-10
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – The Piedmont District was up for grabs and these two teams were both wanting to snatch it. The home of the Bulldogs was jam-packed for this showdown. It was a tied game going into halftime, but a big pick paid off for the Bulldogs. Martinsville defeated...
thecarrollnews.com
Catch of a lifetime
Twelve-year-old angler James Andrew Hines holds his catch of a lifetime on October 24. The rainbow trout weighted 15 pounds and .8 ounces and was caught at the Shady Meadows Trophy Trout Streams during a field trip by Hines’ class. Standing behind Hines is Principal Mike Reavis, Department of Wildlife Resources Regional Fisheries Manager Jeff Williams and Shady Meadows Trophy Trout Streams Operator Eric Hale.
WSLS
Rockets fall to Cougars, 54-24
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. – Covington went to the home of the Rockets for a football showdown. The Cougars were on the board first during this game. After four quarters under the Friday night lights, Cougars came out victorious 54-24.
WSLS
Big change coming! Record warmth Monday, followed by more typical November weather
ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Monday! In the wake of weekend showers, some areas are dealing with dense fog this morning. This is expected to burn off by 9 a.m. We’ll be mostly cloudy at daybreak, but look for clouds to decrease through midday and afternoon. The sunshine will...
WSLS
Colonels take down the Terriers, 14-7
VINTON, Va. – It was military appreciation night at Byrd’s home field. The game was tied 7-7 and with only 40 seconds left in the game, the Colonels squeezed in another score. William Fleming took the win 14-7.
Virginia State Police investigate Louisa I-64 crash that killed Charlottesville man, woman left with serious injuries
Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred on Interstate 64 in Louisa County in the early morning hours on Thursday, Nov. 3.
WSET
Traffic Alert: Emergency bridge repairs in Roanoke Co. to cause delays
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Frequent drivers of Interstate 81 should watch out for lane closures overnight near Salem. Starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, the right lane of I-81 southbound mile maker 138.4 will be closed for emergency bridge repairs. The closure is expected to be in place overnight.
WUSA
Potentially deadly guardrails being replaced in Maryland, Virginia after WUSA9 investigation
LORTON, Va. — Guardrails along the highway, like the Capital Beltway, are meant as a safety barrier. Sometimes, that trust can end tragically. "It’s like having an improvised explosive device on the side of the road rather than a safety product," Steve Eimers explained. Eimers gained his ability...
Central Virginia boasts heavy turnout on last day of in-person early voting before Election Day
Saturday marked the last opportunity for Virginia voters to cast their ballots in-person prior to Election Day, which falls on Nov. 8.
Missing Fairfax County man found dead hours away in another Virginia county
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A missing 18-year-old from Fairfax County was found dead more than three hours away in Gloucester County, Virginia on Halloween, according to authorities. Deputies with the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office responded to Providence Road, not far from Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery, around 4:22 p.m. Monday...
