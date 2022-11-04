Read full article on original website
WWE Crown Jewel (11/5/2022) Results: Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul, Brock Lesnar, Bayley Compete.
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 11/5/2022 edition of WWE Crown Jewel on Peacock. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. - Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) (w/ Paul...
Outrage Erupts After Botched Finish To Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley At WWE Crown Jewel
Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most accomplished pro wrestlers in the history of the industry. He has done pretty much anything one would want to accomplish in WWE and then some. His match against Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel was also dragged by fans for a good reason.
Triple H reportedly “has an idea” on who is going to end Roman Reigns’ WWE title reign
As seen during the 2022 WWE Crown Jewel PLE, Roman Reigns successfully defended the unified WWE Universal title against Logan Paul. As previously noted, the belief is that Reigns will remain champion leading up to Wrestlemania 39 in Southern California. Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.com wrote that “while Vince McMahon was...
Sami Zayn Reacts To Roman Reigns Acknowledging His WWE Saudi Absence
We are less than a day away from WWE's Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, but the hype train isn't slowing down just yet. Earlier today, WWE held one last press conference before the event, with Logan Paul and Roman Reigns confronting each other once again before their main event bout for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Yet while Reigns was flanked by Paul Heyman, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa, the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn was noticeably absent. That didn't stop the fans in attendance from voicing their opinion, however.
New Champion Crowned At WWE Crown Jewel After Returning Star Attacks
At WWE’s premium live event, Crown Jewel, a major title has changed hands!. In the second match of the premium live event, Asuka and Alexa Bliss took on Damage CTRL just five days after winning the titles. A fun and hard hitting match ensued with all the talent getting...
Braun Strowman Defeats Omos at WWE Crown Jewel
Two of WWE's biggest superstars locked horns at WWE Crown Jewel. Braun Strowman and Omos clashed for the first time in front of a packed Saudi Arabian crowd, with Strowman especially rallying the fans in attendance. The match began methodical, with the two men testing each other's strength. Omos took the advantage early, forcing Strowman into the corner and Irish whipping him to the opposite side. Color commentator described Omos's dominance as "one-way traffic" to open the contest. From there, Omos mixed in a big boot and a kick to the ribs before Strowman gained control with a series of strikes.
‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin Might Wrestle Again For WWE
Stone Cold Steve Austin is widely recognized as one of the most influential and greatest professional wrestlers of all time. During the Attitude Era, a period of industry boom in the late 1990s and early 2000s, he was responsible for the development and success of WWE. A major update on the possibility of Stone Cold returning to WWE has now emerged after a very successful WrestleMania outing.
2022 WWE Crown Jewel results: Live updates, recap, grades, matches, card, start time, highlights
Money matchups are the name of the game at WWE Crown Jewel. Roman Reigns, Logan Paul, Brock Lesnar and Bianca Belair are among the big names headed to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for a rare daytime premium live event on Saturday. The marquee for Crown Jewel features undisputed WWE universal champion...
WWE Crown Jewel Results: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley
WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley in a Last Woman Standing Match was booked at this year’s WWE Crown Jewel event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. After Belair got the advantage, Bayley grabbed a kendo stick, but missed all of her shots....
Brock Lesnar Escapes Crown Jewel With a Win Over Bobby Lashley
Brock Lesnar narrowly escaped Crown Jewel with a victory over Bobby Lashley, overcoming an offensive assault to score a quick pin on Saturday. Lashley took an immediate advantage over Lensar, attacking Lesnar's leg outside the ring before the match officially began, then hitting him with four consecutive Spears both in and out of the ring. Lesnar managed to counter a Hurt Lock attempt, then delivered multiple suplexes and an F-5 despite only having one good leg.
Logan Paul Reveals Injury After Crown Jewel Match
Logan Paul took to Twitter on Saturday evening to announce that he is injured. The YouTuber and WWE Superstar revealed he has a "torn meniscus, MCL, and potentially ACL." Paul noted that the injury happened halfway through his Crown Jewel match with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. While...
Alexa Bliss Breaks Silence After Heartbreaking Loss At WWE Crown Jewel
Alexa Bliss & Asuka shocked the world when they defeated Damage CTRL to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships just a couple of days ago on Monday Night RAW. Following the match, it was announced that Damage CTRL will get their rematch at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.
WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Gunther and Rey Mysterio strike gold at Crown Jewel go-home show
The intercontinental championship is in good hands with Gunther and opponents like Rey Mysterio. Gunther and Mysterio closed out the final episode of WWE SmackDown before Crown Jewel with a fantastic David vs. Goliath matchup. Mysterio earned the right to challenge Gunther after defeating Sheamus, Solo Sikoa and Ricochet in...
Title Change Takes Place At WWE Crown Jewel
The stars of WWE made their way to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel on Saturday and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles were on the line when Asuka & Alexa Bliss defended the belts against Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai. After Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai made their entrance...
WWE Reveal Potential Injury To Jey Uso
At WWE Crown Jewel 2022 The Usos put their Undisputed Tag Team Titles on the line against The Brawling Brutes. The rivalry between the two teams has been running for a number of weeks with the British duo coming within inches of the claiming the gold on September 23rd. Tension...
Interesting Note Regarding Sasha Banks' And Naomi's WWE Status Coming Out Of Crown Jewel
An opening video package playing before a WWE event is nothing new. For years, there was a video that included classic phrases such as "the world is watching" and "Hulkamania is running wild." In subsequent years, "Then, Now, Forever" became the theme of the opening before the current "Then, Now, Forever, Together" intro. During this video package, many different screens from moments in WWE history play in the background. However, during WWE's Crown Jewel premium live event on Saturday, eagle-eyed viewers may have noticed a slight difference.
Video: Jake Paul crashes WWE’s Crown Jewel, Logan Paul still loses main event
Jake Paul made a guest appearance during WWE’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view (PPV) event Saturday afternoon from Saudi Arabia, but failed to helped brother, Logan, defeat Roman Reigns for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Logan Paul has been dedicating most of his time training for a new career as a...
WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Changes Hands At Crown Jewel
For the second time this week, we have new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Mere days after losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to Asuka and Alexa Bliss on the October 31 edition of WWE "Raw," Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky regained the titles Saturday at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Kai and Sky have been feuding with Bliss and Asuka since their arrival on the main roster at this year's SummerSlam, where they aligned with Bayley and became one of the focal points of the "Raw" women's division.
Mysterious Woman Appears During Bray Wyatt’s WWE SmackDown Segment
A new segment involving Bray Wyatt aired this week on WWE SmackDown, and there are now more questions than answers. In the backstage area, Wyatt was seen pacing back and forth. He mentioned people playing with him or interrupting him when he is doing something. As various images flashed on...
MBS Chant Breaks Out At WWE Crown Jewel Press Conference
They say anything can happen in WWE, and a first happened at the Crown Jewel press conference this afternoon, where chants for Mohammed bin Salman, the controversial Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, broke out. On the stage at the press conference, after WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon and Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque had presented Turki Al-Sheikh a replica WWE Championship belt, the Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority for Saudi Arabia made reference to the Crown Prince, which prompted a large portion of fans in attendance to chant "MBS," the initials of Mohammed bin Salman. This happens at about 12:20 into the linked video.
