‘Window on a Canyon Lake Sunset’ by Jerry Sargent Places Third in HCA’s 2022 Hill Country Photo Contest

New soda shop business brings flavorful drink options to north San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — When Texas native Roman Huerta came back to the Lone Star state for a visit from Utah, he was instantly reminded of how hot Texas gets. It was then and there that the idea for a refreshing business was born. "So this is Drank., as it...
Report: Homes in white Austin neighborhoods worth more than in communities of color
AUSTIN, Texas — A new report released on Wednesday finds homes in majority white Austin neighborhoods are appraised at triple the amount when compared to homes in minority-majority neighborhoods. This report looked at homes with comparable amenities like schools, supermarkets, transportation, income levels, crime rate and housing plans, among other things.
Canyon Lake Prepares to Honor Its Veterans
Friday is Veterans Day. File image. Several events are planned in Canyon Lake this week to honor U.S. military veterans, especially the 14,000 who live in Comal County. Comal County commissioners Thursday voted to turn the bell atop the county’s historic courthouse tower green Monday in honor of Operation Greenlight Nov. 7-13.
Largest Buc-ee’s in the Universe Breaking Ground Back Home in Texas
We're bringing it back home to the Austin and San Antonio, TX area. Last year Buc-ee’s revealed that they'd be building a massive 74,000-square-feet flagship store in Tennessee. The new largest store, constructed near Sevierville, Tennessee, a town of about 17,000 people, has become the biggest in the company....
Seafood Eatery to Offer Free Meals to Veterans in Honor of Veteran’s Day
Seafood Eatery Honors Nation’s Heroes with a Free Veteran’s Day Entrée. This Seafood Eatery, Fish City Grille, continues to honor our Veteran’s again this year. Veteran’s Day is right around the corner, and San Antonio’s three Fish City Grill locations want to fete our veterans in style. Any veteran dining at the restaurant will receive a free entrée, up to a $25.99 value.
Marijuana on the ballot for four Central Texas cities
AUSTIN, Texas - Marijuana is on the ballot again this year, this time in four Central Texas cities. Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos residents will be voting on whether to eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. Under current Texas law, only the use of "low THC, high cannabidiol...
New Comal ISD Superintendent to Meet with Canyon Lake Parents Thursday
Comal ISD’s new Supterintendent Dr. John Chapman will introduce himself to parents and guardians of Canyon Lake students at a Feeder Pattern Meeting from 9:30-11 a.m. Thursday at Canyon Lake High School, 8555 FM 32, Fischer. Light refreshments will be served in the school’s auditorium. Chapman described a...
Strongest cold front of the season expected Friday
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A powerful storm, potentially bringing snow and blizzard conditions to the Northern Plains and portions of the Midwest, will send a cold front southward into Central Texas Friday. This front will not only bring some of the coldest air of the season, but it will likely keep us in the 60s for an entire week after it passes.
10 Best Things to do for Christmas in Fredericksburg, Texas
When you think of Texas Christmas towns, what comes to mind?. Maybe it’s a historic small town with Hallmark movie style twinkling lights and a friendly Santa in the town square. Or maybe it’s a bustling Main Street with charming window displays and holiday markets on every corner.
Turnin' Texan: Texas State Capitol
Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow is continuing her journey to "Turn Texan" and this time, meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe is along for the ride. The duo both take their first tours ever of the Texas State Capitol, guided by Rick Bronson with the State Preservation Board.
Two Texas Cities Are in the Top 5 of Best Cities for Our Veterans
As veteran's day draws nearer on November 11th and with the latest news that veteran unemployment across America has dropped to an impressive 2.7%, finance website WalletHub.com just released their findings for the best and worst places for veterans to live across America. The findings were based on 3 main...
Hail, strong winds, tornadoes possible for San Antonio, Austin
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Much of Texas will see a threat of severe weather Friday afternoon and evening, including the greater San Antonio and Austin areas. The National Weather Service said for our region, the greatest risk for severe weather will be north and east of San Marcos, including Austin itself, where the forecasters put the risk level at “enhanced”, three out of a five level scale.
KENS 5 reporter Troy Kless ties the knot in rustic Canyon Lake wedding
Wedding boom hits San Antonio.
Guess the rent of this 2-bedroom San Antonio apartment at Medical Center
How much does upscale convenience cost?
The Incredible Food Tour Not To Miss In San Antonio
Good food isn’t hard to find in San Antonio. As one of only two cities in the entire country recognized as Cities of Gastronomy by UNESCO, San Antonio is brimming with delectable dishes. What is difficult to find is a food tour that not only showcases authentic foods native to San Antonio, but also digs into the heritage of the locals and the history of the foods. Providing this unique combination of food, heritage, and history all in one tour is one of the many reasons that Food Chick Tours is the premier food tour company in San Antonio.
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.
Now that physical offices are becoming a thing of the past, remote working is here to stay. That means you can relocate just about anywhere. But where should you go?. According to a new study, three towns in Texas have all the right stuff to serve your needs.
Country’s largest Buc-ee’s to break ground in Central Texas
The largest Buc-ee’s travel center in the country is breaking ground in Central Texas on Nov. 16.
American to launch nonstop from Austin to Florida beach destination in March
American Airlines continues to expand service out of Austin's airport, with a new nonstop route to Panama City, Florida, launching in March.
Sign Up for 3rd Annual WOW 5K Benefiting First Responders, Teachers and Students
Registration is underway for the 3rd Annual WOW 5K, sponsored by Sattler’s WOW Gym. Check-in for walkers and runners begins 7 a.m. Nov. 19 at Mountain Valley Middle School, 1165 Sattler Rd., Canyon Lake. The race starts at 8 a.m. Wow 5K: $55 includes race, shirt and drink. 5K:...
Let’s Take a Look at the Stunning & Oldest Standing Mansion in Texas
If you love history, this is for you. If you love architecture this is definitely for you. If you love history, architecture, and Texas you are about to lose your mind. The Seaquist House, located west of Austin, TX, is the oldest standing mansion in the Lone Star State, and she's beauty.
