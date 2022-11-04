ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon Lake, TX

‘Window on a Canyon Lake Sunset’ by Jerry Sargent Places Third in HCA’s 2022 Hill Country Photo Contest

By Stephanie Johnson
mycanyonlake.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mycanyonlake.com

Canyon Lake Prepares to Honor Its Veterans

Friday is Veterans Day. File image. Several events are planned in Canyon Lake this week to honor U.S. military veterans, especially the 14,000 who live in Comal County. Comal County commissioners Thursday voted to turn the bell atop the county’s historic courthouse tower green Monday in honor of Operation Greenlight Nov. 7-13.
CANYON LAKE, TX
flicksandfood.com

Seafood Eatery to Offer Free Meals to Veterans in Honor of Veteran’s Day

Seafood Eatery Honors Nation’s Heroes with a Free Veteran’s Day Entrée. This Seafood Eatery, Fish City Grille, continues to honor our Veteran’s again this year. Veteran’s Day is right around the corner, and San Antonio’s three Fish City Grill locations want to fete our veterans in style. Any veteran dining at the restaurant will receive a free entrée, up to a $25.99 value.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

Marijuana on the ballot for four Central Texas cities

AUSTIN, Texas - Marijuana is on the ballot again this year, this time in four Central Texas cities. Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos residents will be voting on whether to eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. Under current Texas law, only the use of "low THC, high cannabidiol...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
mycanyonlake.com

New Comal ISD Superintendent to Meet with Canyon Lake Parents Thursday

Comal ISD’s new Supterintendent Dr. John Chapman will introduce himself to parents and guardians of Canyon Lake students at a Feeder Pattern Meeting from 9:30-11 a.m. Thursday at Canyon Lake High School, 8555 FM 32, Fischer. Light refreshments will be served in the school’s auditorium. Chapman described a...
CANYON LAKE, TX
KXAN

Strongest cold front of the season expected Friday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A powerful storm, potentially bringing snow and blizzard conditions to the Northern Plains and portions of the Midwest, will send a cold front southward into Central Texas Friday. This front will not only bring some of the coldest air of the season, but it will likely keep us in the 60s for an entire week after it passes.
AUSTIN, TX
enchantingtexas.com

10 Best Things to do for Christmas in Fredericksburg, Texas

When you think of Texas Christmas towns, what comes to mind?. Maybe it’s a historic small town with Hallmark movie style twinkling lights and a friendly Santa in the town square. Or maybe it’s a bustling Main Street with charming window displays and holiday markets on every corner.
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
fox7austin.com

Turnin' Texan: Texas State Capitol

Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow is continuing her journey to "Turn Texan" and this time, meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe is along for the ride. The duo both take their first tours ever of the Texas State Capitol, guided by Rick Bronson with the State Preservation Board.
AUSTIN, TX
KTSA

Hail, strong winds, tornadoes possible for San Antonio, Austin

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Much of Texas will see a threat of severe weather Friday afternoon and evening, including the greater San Antonio and Austin areas. The National Weather Service said for our region, the greatest risk for severe weather will be north and east of San Marcos, including Austin itself, where the forecasters put the risk level at “enhanced”, three out of a five level scale.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
travelawaits.com

The Incredible Food Tour Not To Miss In San Antonio

Good food isn’t hard to find in San Antonio. As one of only two cities in the entire country recognized as Cities of Gastronomy by UNESCO, San Antonio is brimming with delectable dishes. What is difficult to find is a food tour that not only showcases authentic foods native to San Antonio, but also digs into the heritage of the locals and the history of the foods. Providing this unique combination of food, heritage, and history all in one tour is one of the many reasons that Food Chick Tours is the premier food tour company in San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy