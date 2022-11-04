Read full article on original website
5 Myths About Utah Most Americans Believe Are True
People sometimes think the darndest things about Utah. Growing up an LDS(Mormon) kid in Michigan, I got a lot of the same questions. Things like "Why don't you believe in electricity?" and "How many moms do you have?" As recently as last week I was asked how many Polygamist weddings I've been to. (For those who are curious, the answers are we do, just one, and none.)
Never afraid to pursue the truth: ABC4’s Marcos Ortiz, 1954-2022
It is with tremendous sadness that ABC4 announces the death of our senior crime and justice reporter Antonio Marcos Ortiz, 68, at his home Saturday morning.
Snowstorms have been robust, but Utah is still sitting at average
Utah has had a good start to the water year with a series of snowstorms in the mountains. The state needs a lot more snow and it’s too early to say how the water year will play out.
Utahns rally in Provo in support of all immigrants
PROVO — Cold temperatures and rainy skies didn't stop about 100 people from attending a rally in support of immigrants in Provo Saturday. The rally was organized by Stand With All Immigrants Utah, a recently organized group advocating for immigrants in the state. The group focused on the importance of supporting all immigrants, regardless of legal status, country of origin, race or ethnicity.
Blackface incident in Utah seen by some as an opportunity to 'do better'
SALT LAKE CITY — A viral video of some Iron County teens in blackface is leading to a call for better understanding and for some difficult conversations to be had here in Utah. Some say it's a chance for all of us to do better. Adrienne Gillespie Andrews, vice...
Utah snowpack off to good start; still too early to predict water impact
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Thanks to a relatively early start to the winter weather, Utah's snowpack is kicking off the water year in great shape. However, there are still several months of winter to go, and, hopefully, several more after that of snowpack to help fill the state's streams, rivers, lakes and reservoirs.
Teens take Utah to court over fossil fuel policies
A group of teenagers are suing the state over policies they allege encourage fossil fuel development to the harm of their health and safety.
Rent application fees prove a hurdle to housing for Utah families
OREM— For several weeks, Brenda White and her family were forced to live in a hotel, unable to find a home to rent. "It can get pretty boring, and pretty cramped and depressing," lamented White of her roughly 300 square feet of living space. White didn't want much. "Just...
Guest opinion: Largest bond ever on ballot while inflation rages
Alpine School District wants to pass a $595 million bond, the largest school bond in Utah history. Orem taxpayers would be directly responsible for $116 million. Ultimately, Orem schoolchildren would only receive two multipurpose rooms worth $16 million. NET, that means Orem taxpayers would be responsible for paying $100 million...
Can Utah plan its way out of its housing crisis? Here's how it's trying
SALT LAKE CITY — Along with hundreds of city leaders across Utah and its Wasatch Front, Farmington Mayor Brett Anderson knows as well as anyone what haunts the debate over how in the world the rapidly growing state will confront its housing problems. He knows firsthand how, inevitably, attempts...
Utah’s Hogle Zoo reports major water reduction
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s Hogle Zoo posted a Twitter thread about its water conservation efforts after ranking as one of the highest water users in the state, back in 2002. According to the post, millions of dollars went into an ozone filtration system in Rocky Shores habitat. The habitat houses many animals, such as bears, sea lions, seals, otters and polar bears.
Utah RSV cases 'increasing rapidly,' doctor says; preventative measures encouraged
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah doctors are bracing for a bad RSV season and Dr. Andrew Pavia says the respiratory syncytial virus is "here and increasing rapidly." The RSV outbreak is coming earlier than usual this year and is reaching record-setting levels in some hospitals around the country, according to Pavia, who specializes in infectious diseases at University of Utah Health and Primary Children's Hospital.
Help struggling Utah families with the KUTV Eye on Your Money Holiday Food Drive
(KUTV) Wages are not keeping up with inflation and working families all over Utah struggle to buy the groceries they need every week. School food pantries have been a crucial safety net for school children and their families. Join the KUTV family in stocking the food pantries at five local...
Provo, Utah – September 2022 – Signs, Signs Everywhere There’s Signs
Like most cities Provo, Utah has a sign ordnance dictating the size and placements of advertising signs. Fortunately the Lakeside Storage Facility is either not in the city of Provo, or has an exemption as they have an amazing collection of petroliana (items relating to the gasoline industry). We happened...
Is a city in Wyoming sending some of its homeless to Salt Lake City? Mayor Mendenhall ‘frustrated, but sadly not surprised’
Jackson, Wyoming, law enforcement officials have reportedly been sending some homeless individuals from Jackson to Salt Lake City. Those reports have frustrated Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, who said it’s indicative of a larger issue that cities across the nation aren’t doing their part to address homelessness.
Salt Lake County working to catch up after backlog in ballot processing
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (KUTV) — The Salt Lake County Clerk’s office has processed roughly 55 percent of early mail-in voting ballots received so far, while neighboring Utah County has processed about 78 percent of its ballots. As of Friday afternoon, Salt Lake County had received approximately 153,000...
Storm lighter than hoped for, but still produced
Decent rain and snowfall with the storm — and the good news is that there is still a little bit in it before it leaves us Sunday evening. We have another system coming in and things are looking good for better totals.
Opinion: ‘Instant certainty’ made a bad situation in Cedar City much worse
From false accusation on social media, several Cedar City high school students were wrongly accused of black face. Read the latest on the story.
Let it snow: 2nd Utah resort plans to open early; another storm headed for mountains
BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON — Another Utah ski resort is set to open earlier than usual following another round of snow that arrived in the state earlier this week. Solitude Mountain Resort officials announced Friday that they will open on Nov. 11, one week earlier than originally planned. It's the resort's earliest opening day since 2013, and the schedule change means it is now slated to be the first resort to open in northern Utah this season.
Experts warn of avalanche dangers in Utah backcountry as mountains get fresh snow
ALTA, Utah (KUTV) — For the second week in a row, there is fresh powder in the Northern Utah mountains following another round of winter storms. On Saturday, the Utah Avalanche Center listed the Salt Lake area mountains as having “considerable” danger in the higher elevations. "With...
