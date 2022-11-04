Read full article on original website
FOX 28 Spokane
Asian Americans in Nevada are highly sought-after voters
Asian Americans have emerged as a critical constituency for Republicans and Democrats in electoral battlegrounds. Take Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District, where second-term Democratic Rep. Susie Lee faces a challenge from Republican April Becker. Both are testing whether campaigning on crime, inflation and abortion resonate in predominantly Asian American communities. These neighborhoods in the shadow of the Las Vegas Strip were consolidated into a single district when lawmakers redrew political maps last year. Asian Americans have historically leaned Democratic, but Republicans hope their outreach efforts and economic discontent will win their votes and give them control of the U.S. House of Representatives.
manchesterinklink.com
Leavitt meets with voters at Manchester campaign stop
MANCHESTER, N.H. – New Hampshire First Congressional District Republican Candidate Karoline Leavitt made an early morning stop the final Saturday before Election Day talking to voters at a quintessential Granite State campaign stop: the Red Arrow Diner on Lowell Street. “We are feeling great. We’re going to have a...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire secretary of state expects high turnout for midterm election
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire's secretary of state expects 591,000 people will turn out to vote on Tuesday. Secretary of State David Scanlan said there potentially could be record turnout on Election Day. "We're expecting a really, really good turnout for a midterm election," he said. >> Voter guide:...
Washington Examiner
'Underdog' Bolduc predicts upset in New Hampshire Senate race: ‘The momentum is ours’
MANCHESTER, New Hampshire — Don Bolduc, hopping from one town hall to the next on a brisk fall day in New Hampshire, one of the last before voters cast their ballots in the state's Senate race, expressed confidence that he can defeat Maggie Hassan, the incumbent Democrat who's held the seat since 2017.
FOX 28 Spokane
Democrats in SC trying to win 1st statewide race in 16 years
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Another election in South Carolina will give Democrats another chance to loosen the firm grasp Republicans have on statewide politics. But it’s likely to be a tough fight. Democrats haven’t won a statewide race in 16 years. Democratic candidates are on the ballot in just four of the eight races across South Carolina. They all face well-financed and Republican establishment-supported challengers. GOP Gov. Henry McMaster faces Democratic challenger Joe Cunningham at the top of the ballot. U.S. Sen. Tim Scott faces Democratic state Rep. Krystle Matthews. Secretary of State Mark Hammond faces Democrat Rosemounda Peggy Butler.
Claremont’s Hip Hop Patriot House Candidate Denies Cocaine Charges
Jeremy Herrell, the self-styled Hip Hop Patriot who is running as a GOP candidate for a seat in the New Hampshire House, says he was not arrested by the Vermont and New Hampshire Drug Task Forces, and that he did not become an informant in a subsequent cocaine trafficking case, despite the court records and booking sheet obtained by this reporter.
Can You Believe the No. 1 State New Hampshire People Move to the Most?
New Hampshire has a lot going for it. It's got no state income tax, beautiful mountains and lakes, and a gorgeous, though small, seacoast area. What's not to love?. The bigger question is why would anyone want to leave the Granite State for a better lifestyle?. One reason might be...
FOX 28 Spokane
California governor pardons abortion activist from 1940s
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has posthumously pardoned an abortion activist from the 1930s and 1940s. He acted Friday, days before Californians finish voting on enshrining increased protections in the state Constitution in response to a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision. Laura Miner was convicted in 1949 of abortion and conspiracy to commit abortion. She was sentenced to four years in prison on the twin felonies, and died in 1976. California’s original 1850 Constitution criminalized abortions. Miner was among those who provided them at a time when abortion was still illegal in California except when necessary to protect a woman’s life.
tnhdigital.com
Midterm Update: Marijuana Legalization in New Hampshire and Beyond
While marijuana has been decriminalized in New Hampshire since 2017, it remains a restricted, illegal drug with the exception of medical usage. New Hampshire is the only New England state which has not legalized recreational use. A poll conducted by the University of New Hampshire’s Survey Center in Feb. 2022...
With the clean heat standard on candidates’ minds, fuel industry and environmental orgs pour money into local elections
The cost of heating fuel is soaring, and the issue has pervaded local elections this cycle. Read the story on VTDigger here: With the clean heat standard on candidates’ minds, fuel industry and environmental orgs pour money into local elections.
FOX 28 Spokane
Federal attorney appoints leaders for handling election day complaints in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho – A federal attorney announced on Thursday multiple Assistant U.S. Attorneys (AUSAs) from around Idaho have been appointed to lead efforts to address election day concerns. U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit said AUSAs around the state will handle election day complaints of voting rights concerns, threats of violence...
Plaintiffs Argue for Statewide Education Property Tax Injunction
NORTH HAVERHILL – The Grafton County Superior Court held a hearing Friday on taxpayers’ motion seeking a preliminary injunction against the Statewide Education Property Tax (SWEPT) as part of a school funding lawsuit brought against the state. “We brought this motion because in the state’s response to our...
nhtalkradio.com
New Hampshire Bulletin: Housing and EFA
Reporter Ethan DeWitt of the New Hampshire Bulletin joins A. J. Kierstead on WKXL in the Morning to discuss $50 million going to apartment construction, rental relief funding, and possible expanding of ‘education freedom account’ program. More from them at newhampshirebulletin.com. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/2022/11/03/state-to-distribute-50-million-to-build-1472-new-rental-units-after-council-approval/. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/briefs/additional-2-5-million-in-rental-relief-money-not-enough-to-save-state-program-officials-say/. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/2022/11/03/republicans-voice-support-for-expanding-education-freedom-account-program/
FOX 28 Spokane
Nevada secretary of state refuses to lift hand-count ban
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s secretary of state has declined to lift a ban on a rural county’s controversial hand-count of mail-in ballots. She informed Nye County officials late Friday the modified procedure the county clerk had proposed raises “concerns relating to the integrity of the election.” Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske ordered Nye County to halt it’s hand-counting of ballots last week until after polls close on Election Day. Her order came after the Nevada Supreme Court issued an opinion siding with the ACLU’s objections to the reading of individual votes aloud. Her rejection of a new silent hand-count plan makes it nearly impossible for the hand-count to resume until after Election Day.
FOX 28 Spokane
Kansas governor’s race is close after abortion upheaval
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Both parties see the governor’s race as a tossup in Republican-leaning Kansas. The state leans Republican; it’s a good Republican year, and GOP challenger Derek Schmidt has attacked Democratic incumbent Laura Kelly relentlessly as a Joe Biden liberal. Yet abortion politics are one reason the contest is close. A decisive statewide vote in August affirming abortion rights boosted Kelly’s chance of holding the independent and moderate Republicans crucial to her victory four years ago. But she’s also stayed largely on a message that Kansas is back after past budget woes to counter Schmidt’s attempts to tap voter frustration with inflation and crime. And an independent candidate could hurt Schmidt with the right.
Question 2 deserves a “No” and further study (Editorial)
Some issues should simply not be decided by referendum voting. One of the best examples in many years is Question 2 on the 2022 Massachusetts ballot. The proposed law would direct the state insurance commissioner to approve or disapprove rates of dental benefit plans and would require dental insurance carriers to pay 83 cents per dollar on patient care.
New Hampshire to tap federal relief funds for rental housing
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire will be tapping into $50 million in federal funds to build new rental housing units to help alleviate a shortage of affordable housing. A proposal unanimously approved by the state's Executive Council on Wednesday will award the funding to 30 rental unit developments across the state through the new InvestNH housing program.
themainewire.com
Mills Admin Added Signed Letter to $850 Checks to Influence Election After Promising Lawmakers It Wouldn’t
Maine Gov. Janet Mills spent more than $500,000 to mail physical checks, rather than make $850 instant electronic deposits, so she could also include a signed letter taking credit for the payments days before Election Day. “You — the people of Maine — are our greatest asset, and I will...
WMTW
Poll shows some races in New Hampshire trending toward Republicans
A new poll of likely voters in New Hampshire shows Republican candidates have made gains, putting some incumbent Democrats in jeopardy. The Saint Anselm College Survey Center poll shows Republican challenger Karoline Leavitt pulling ahead of Democratic U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, and Republican challenger Don Bolduc is neck-and-neck with Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan.
Did you feel them? Earthquakes reported in NH, Mass. over the weekend
LACONIA, New Hampshire — A magnitude 2.3 earthquake shook the Lakes Region of New Hampshire early Sunday morning, one day after a similar quake was recorded off the coast of Nantucket on Saturday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The second earthquake to hit New England over the weekend...
