Laurel, MS

WDAM-TV

Jones County District 5 voters to fill school board seat Tuesday

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - In two days, residents in Jones County will vote to fill the school board seat in District 5. Lester Boyles, a familiar face on the Jones County School Board, is seeking re-election, hoping to continue serving Jones County schools for a fourth term. “The main...
WDAM-TV

Research Day brings USM professors together in collaborative spirit

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - If you thought academic research was dry and uninteresting, you haven’t seen this. Friday was the University of Southern Mississippi’s annual Research Day at the Marine Education Center in Ocean Springs. Eighty research professors showcased their achievements. The collaboration at the event helps...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WJTV 12

IHL Board president says USM should repay welfare funds

STARKVILLE — Tom Duff, the president of the Institutions of Higher Learning Board of Trustees, said in an interview Thursday that the University of Southern Mississippi should repay $5 million in welfare funds used to construct a volleyball stadium.  Though the state has, so far, opted not to include the volleyball stadium – the single […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Saturday was last day for in-person absentee voting in Mississippi

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - In-person absentee voting for Tuesday’s general election wrapped up across the state Saturday. Circuit clerk’s offices in all 82 Mississippi counties were open in the morning for voters to cast absentee ballots in-person. Covington County Circuit Clerk Melissa Duckworth said about 15 people voted...
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg assistant fire chief taking over in Moss Point

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Often, change is hard, but a Laurel naive is embracing change and continuing to serve the community. With 25 years experience as a firefighter, with the majority of those years in the Hub City, Hattiesburg Assistant Fire Chief Danny Wade said he’s making a bittersweet transition to the Mississippi coast.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Main Street UMC hosts Fall Fair in downtown Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The 2022 Main Street United Methodist fall fair was held in the Hub City, welcoming families and friends from all over the Pine Belt. Inflatables, live music, and tons of carnival games were in place for the family-oriented event. “Cotton candy and popcorn, lots of games for...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Laurel PD host food drive

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - With food prices on the rise, the City of Laurel hosted an event in an effort to lighten the load. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Fans rally for the 101st edition of the Little Brown Jug game

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A rivalry that has withstood hurricanes, pandemics and a world war. The 101st Little Brown Jug game kicked off Saturday, Nov. 10, bringing rowdy fans, chanting bands and noise on both sidelines. “When it comes to Laurel and Hattiesburg, it doesn’t matter who’s up and...
HATTIESBURG, MS
mageenews.com

Alert: Heather Blackwell Missing

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Heather Blackwell, at teacher at Raleigh who lives in Magee, has been missing since Tuesday. (No additional news has been received...
MAGEE, MS
WDAM-TV

Laurel police co-officers of the year rewarded

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department recently announced its Police Officer of the Year, except for the first time ever, that announcement came in plural. For the first time ever, there was a tie, making investigators Walter Blakeney and Brad Anderson Co-officers of the Year. “I’ve spent a...
WDAM-TV

Georgia State dominates USM in 1st half, leads 28-0 at break

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Marcus Carroll led a Georgia State University running game that steamrolled the University of Southern Mississippi Saturday afternoon at M.M. Roberts Stadium. The visiting Panthers netted 229 yards on the ground over the first two quarters, powering their way to a 28-0 halftime lead in the...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

101st Lil’ Brown Jug game

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - “It’s the Jug game, really nothing needs to be said,” Laurel head coach Ryan Earnest said. “A lot of history behind it. Got to go out there and get a dub, for our ancestors” Laurel Quarterback Kobe Pierce said. “Flat out, this...
HATTIESBURG, MS
mageenews.com

Sample of Ballot for November 8th Election

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Election Day is Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Over 200 people have voted absentee. Make sure to exercise your right to vote...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Remains of missing person found just outside Taylorsville

SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The remains of a Fayette man missing for the past month were believed to have been found Tuesday by Smith County Sheriff’s Department deputies. Smith County Sheriff’s Department said the remains of Rasheem Ryelle Carter, 25, were located Tuesday in a wooded area just south of Taylorsville, Miss.
TAYLORSVILLE, MS

