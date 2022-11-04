Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Jones County District 5 voters to fill school board seat Tuesday
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - In two days, residents in Jones County will vote to fill the school board seat in District 5. Lester Boyles, a familiar face on the Jones County School Board, is seeking re-election, hoping to continue serving Jones County schools for a fourth term. “The main...
WDAM-TV
Research Day brings USM professors together in collaborative spirit
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - If you thought academic research was dry and uninteresting, you haven’t seen this. Friday was the University of Southern Mississippi’s annual Research Day at the Marine Education Center in Ocean Springs. Eighty research professors showcased their achievements. The collaboration at the event helps...
WDAM-TV
Miss Mississippi has send off party before heading to Miss America competition
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Before she competes for the national crown in Connecticut, Miss Mississippi was sent off in style. Friends and family gathered for a send-off party from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Magnolia State Bank in Hattiesburg for Emmie Perkins, the reigning Miss Mississippi. “Mississippi is so...
IHL Board president says USM should repay welfare funds
STARKVILLE — Tom Duff, the president of the Institutions of Higher Learning Board of Trustees, said in an interview Thursday that the University of Southern Mississippi should repay $5 million in welfare funds used to construct a volleyball stadium. Though the state has, so far, opted not to include the volleyball stadium – the single […]
thecomeback.com
Mississippi makes decision on volleyball stadium in Brett Favre scandal
The University of Southern Mississippi found itself in the middle of a scandal in 2020 when the news first broke that money used to build a new volleyball facility had come from misappropriated federal welfare funds secured by alumni Brett Favre. At the time, the school told reporters that it...
WDAM-TV
‘Costumes for a Cause’ raises scholarship money for students from foster care
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A few people wore their Halloween costumes one more time Saturday to help some young people attend college. The first “Costumes for a Cause” 5K and one-mile run took place Saturday morning at the Forrest County Campus of Pearl River Community College. The goal...
WDAM-TV
Saturday was last day for in-person absentee voting in Mississippi
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - In-person absentee voting for Tuesday’s general election wrapped up across the state Saturday. Circuit clerk’s offices in all 82 Mississippi counties were open in the morning for voters to cast absentee ballots in-person. Covington County Circuit Clerk Melissa Duckworth said about 15 people voted...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg assistant fire chief taking over in Moss Point
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Often, change is hard, but a Laurel naive is embracing change and continuing to serve the community. With 25 years experience as a firefighter, with the majority of those years in the Hub City, Hattiesburg Assistant Fire Chief Danny Wade said he’s making a bittersweet transition to the Mississippi coast.
WDAM-TV
Main Street UMC hosts Fall Fair in downtown Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The 2022 Main Street United Methodist fall fair was held in the Hub City, welcoming families and friends from all over the Pine Belt. Inflatables, live music, and tons of carnival games were in place for the family-oriented event. “Cotton candy and popcorn, lots of games for...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg opens 2nd century of Battle for Lil’ Brown Jug with win over Laurel
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel High School claimed the 100th Battle for the Lil’ Brown Jug in emphatic fashion with a 50-0 drumming of Hattiesburg High School last season. But the Tigers opened the second century of games with a 34-14 win over the Golden Tornadoes on Saturday night...
WDAM-TV
Laurel PD host food drive
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - With food prices on the rise, the City of Laurel hosted an event in an effort to lighten the load. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
WDAM-TV
Fans rally for the 101st edition of the Little Brown Jug game
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A rivalry that has withstood hurricanes, pandemics and a world war. The 101st Little Brown Jug game kicked off Saturday, Nov. 10, bringing rowdy fans, chanting bands and noise on both sidelines. “When it comes to Laurel and Hattiesburg, it doesn’t matter who’s up and...
WAPT
Sister of Velma Jackson head coach supports brother while battling lung cancer
Before Velma Jackson dominated its first round playoff game 55-0 at home over Newton, head coach Quintin Euell was thinking about his sister. "She's always supported her brother no matter where he was or what he was doing," Euell said about his sister Patrica Smith. In early June, doctors diagnosed...
mageenews.com
Alert: Heather Blackwell Missing
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Heather Blackwell, at teacher at Raleigh who lives in Magee, has been missing since Tuesday. (No additional news has been received...
WDAM-TV
Laurel police co-officers of the year rewarded
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department recently announced its Police Officer of the Year, except for the first time ever, that announcement came in plural. For the first time ever, there was a tie, making investigators Walter Blakeney and Brad Anderson Co-officers of the Year. “I’ve spent a...
WDAM-TV
Georgia State dominates USM in 1st half, leads 28-0 at break
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Marcus Carroll led a Georgia State University running game that steamrolled the University of Southern Mississippi Saturday afternoon at M.M. Roberts Stadium. The visiting Panthers netted 229 yards on the ground over the first two quarters, powering their way to a 28-0 halftime lead in the...
WDAM-TV
101st Lil’ Brown Jug game
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - “It’s the Jug game, really nothing needs to be said,” Laurel head coach Ryan Earnest said. “A lot of history behind it. Got to go out there and get a dub, for our ancestors” Laurel Quarterback Kobe Pierce said. “Flat out, this...
mageenews.com
Sample of Ballot for November 8th Election
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Election Day is Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Over 200 people have voted absentee. Make sure to exercise your right to vote...
WTOK-TV
Tailgate: Burnside’s four touchdown performance carries the Tornadoes to round two of the playoffs
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The Philadelphia Tornadoes blew past Pelahatchie in the second half to advance to the second round of the MHSAA Playoffs. The Chiefs would begin the game getting on the board first with a long 60 plus yard rushing touchdown. The Tornadoes would have to fight back from being down.
WDAM-TV
Remains of missing person found just outside Taylorsville
SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The remains of a Fayette man missing for the past month were believed to have been found Tuesday by Smith County Sheriff’s Department deputies. Smith County Sheriff’s Department said the remains of Rasheem Ryelle Carter, 25, were located Tuesday in a wooded area just south of Taylorsville, Miss.
