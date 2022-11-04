ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Madrid-Liverpool, PSG-Bayern in Champions League last-16

Real Madrid will play Liverpool in the round of 16 of the Champions League in a rematch of last year's final. Madrid beat Liverpool in both the 2018 and 2022 finals and the two giants will meet again in February after being paired up in Monday's draw, which also pitted Paris Saint-Germain against Bayern Munich. That's a rematch of the 2020 final, which the Germans won.

