Centre Daily
Madrid-Liverpool, PSG-Bayern in Champions League last-16
Real Madrid will play Liverpool in the round of 16 of the Champions League in a rematch of last year's final. Madrid beat Liverpool in both the 2018 and 2022 finals and the two giants will meet again in February after being paired up in Monday's draw, which also pitted Paris Saint-Germain against Bayern Munich. That's a rematch of the 2020 final, which the Germans won.
Liverpool vs. Real Madrid, PSG-Bayern Highlight UCL Round of 16
A rematch of last year’s Champions League final is on the docket among a handful of powerhouse matchups in the round of 16.
Europa League playoff draw: Manchester United face Barcelona – live updates
Manchester United and Barcelona will meet in a blockbuster tie for a place in the last 16. Join Will Magee for live updates
