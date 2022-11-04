Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Wichita Eagle
Kansas Jayhawks vs. Omaha Mavericks: Probable starters, time, streaming info
Radio: WHB (810) in Kansas City; KFH (1240 AM, 97.5 FM) in Wichita. About Omaha (0-0): Omaha was picked to finish ninth in the 10-team Summit League preseason poll. … Frankie Fidler, a 6-7 sophomore forward, was named first-team preseason all-league. … Like KU, the Mavericks are opening the regular-season Monday night. Omaha defeated Mid-America Christian 96-71 in an exhibition on Tuesday in Omaha. Luke Jungers, a 6-9 freshman forward out of Omaha Creighton Prep, paced the Mavericks with a game-high 22 points on 9-of-14 shooting. He hit four threes. Kennedy Brown, a 6-9 sophomore from Chicago, had 10 rebounds and eight points. … La’Mel Robinson, a 6-0 sophomore guard and Dylan Brougham, a 6-9 junior center, are graduates of Park Hill South High School in Riverside, Missouri. … Omaha’s first-year head coach is Chris Crutchfield, an assistant coach at Oregon last season. He served eight years as an assistant on Lon Kruger’s staff at Oklahoma. Crutchfield played football and basketball at Omaha. … Omaha went 5-25 a year ago, 4-14 in the Summit League. In all, 10 new players joined the Mavericks program since last season including five freshmen, five transfers.
koamnewsnow.com
Pittsburg State claims outright MIAA championship
WATCH: Pittsburg State beats Washburn 37-23 on Saturday to win the outright MIAA championship. The Gorillas are 10-0 heading into their regular season finale against Fort Hays State. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
pistolsfiringblog.com
The Rundown: Everything Mike Gundy Said after Oklahoma State’s 37-16 Loss to Kansas
LAWRENCE, Kansas — For the first time in his tenure, Mike Gundy has lost to both Kansas schools in the same season. Oklahoma State fell to Kansas 37-16 on Saturday at David Booth Kansas Memorial Field. Here is everything Gundy said after the game. Opening statement. “We’ve got to...
Carthage Pulls Away from Willard Without Luke Gall to Advance to the Third Round
After postponing their Friday night game against Willard to Saturday afternoon the Carthage Tigers took to field. The Tigers were without Luke Gall today. Carthage would still handle business as the were able to pull away with the victory 41-21. The Tigers will face Republic at home next Friday, November 11th at 7:00 pm
republictigersports.com
Tigers Top Themselves, Topple Webb City
The best Republic football team in a generation somehow keeps topping itself. Saturday afternoon, Republic defeated Webb City for the first time in 25 tries, ending the Cardinals’ streak of 22 consecutive district championships with a 30-21 win. The never-quit Tigers trailed 21-7 with less than two minutes left...
Wichita Eagle
Kansas investigates death of foster child, 13, in stolen truck as lawmaker calls for change
Kansas’ child welfare agency is investigating the death last week of a foster teen who left his residential treatment facility, stole a truck and crashed head-on into a tractor trailer. The 13-year-old, who crashed on Oct. 27 in southeast Kansas, died of his injuries two days later in a...
Missouri con artist back in jail after defrauding customers more than $269,000
Missouri Contractor Jerry “Shane” Fellers has a new mugshot and a new home: The Detention Center in Norman, Oklahoma.
kcur.org
Missouri's Amendment 4 boils down to one core question: Who should control KCPD?
Across Missouri, voters will weigh in on Amendment 4 next Tuesday. The measure would allow the state to require more funding for the Kansas City Police Department. The constitutional amendment doesn’t specifically mention Kansas City — it would allow the Missouri Legislature to require increased minimum funding for a police force established by a state board of commissioners before Dec. 31, 2026, to ensure additional resources to serve the community.
Missouri couple burned and moved body of missing Arkansas woman Ashley Bush
Federal investigators filed probable cause for Kidnapping with an Intent to Kill against a rural Pineville couple.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: Webb City bomb scare, mass grave in Tulsa
GALENA, Mo. — At 3:20 p.m. Wednesday afternoon troopers say a 2006 Kawasaki Ninja 250 failed to negotiate a curve on Missouri 248. The motorcycle left the road, struck a road sign and ejected the driver, Bonnie Garrigus. An air ambulance transported the 39-year-old Garrigus to Mercy Hospital in Springfield with serious injuries.
2 southeast Kansas women sentenced for separate crimes against Medicaid program
A Judge sentences two southeast Kansas women for separate crimes against the Kansas Medicaid program.
KMBC.com
What's in the fine print of Panasonic's $4 billion deal with Kansas?
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Panasonic has made big promises for its Tesla battery factory in De Soto. But will the company deliver? KMBC 9 Investigates has questions about the fine print in that $4 billion deal with the state of Kansas. The largest economic development project in Kansas history...
Workforce training, roads coming together as Kansas Panasonic plant construction starts
KDOT is has already started or is planning more than $50 million of upgrades to bridges and ramps with more in the pipeline.
Kansas sheriff declines criminal investigation of governor
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill will not be pursuing a criminal investigation of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly following a complaint filed by a Republican group earlier this year. In June, the Republican Governors Association, RGA, asked a local prosecutor and sheriff to investigate the Democratic governor for what it alleged was the […]
First few snowflakes of the season? There’s a chance
Topeka (KSNT) – We are now several days into November and there are whispers of a few snowflakes in the forecast. A strong storm system is on the way and is expected to develop over northeast Kansas as we wrap up the work week. This system is bringing strong winds to the area and mostly […]
MSHP: Driver hits, kills toddler while backing out in Missouri
A driver backed into a toddler and killed her while backing out of a parking spot in western Missouri.
sunflowerstateradio.com
Southeast Kansas women sentenced, ordered to pay restitution to Kansas Medicaid program
PARSONS – (November 3, 2022) – Two southeast Kansas women have been sentenced and ordered to pay restitution for their convictions for crimes against the Kansas Medicaid program, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today. Lavanda E. Duncan, 55, of Parsons, was sentenced yesterday in Labette County District...
northwestmoinfo.com
KC Mayor Quinton Lucas Opposes Amendment 4, Which Would Require 25% Minimum Funding for KCPD
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas speaks at a news conference Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in front of the former home of baseball great Satchel Paige in the Santa Fe neighborhood of Kansas City, Mo. City officials announced the selection of a local group to restore the historic building. (Shelly Yang/The Kansas City Star via AP)
kcur.org
In Independence, Missouri, unions are trying to revive the power of the labor vote
On a brisk October evening at A Little BBQ Joint off 24 highway in Independence, Missouri, Democratic state Rep. Robert Sauls greets supporters, including the leaders of several area unions, at the last fundraiser for his reelection campaign. Independence has long been a union town. Some experts say that union...
Missing Arkansas woman, baby found dead in southwest Missouri
The Benton County Sheriff's Office said a missing pregnant Benton County woman and her baby were found dead in Missouri.
Comments / 0