Radio: WHB (810) in Kansas City; KFH (1240 AM, 97.5 FM) in Wichita. About Omaha (0-0): Omaha was picked to finish ninth in the 10-team Summit League preseason poll. … Frankie Fidler, a 6-7 sophomore forward, was named first-team preseason all-league. … Like KU, the Mavericks are opening the regular-season Monday night. Omaha defeated Mid-America Christian 96-71 in an exhibition on Tuesday in Omaha. Luke Jungers, a 6-9 freshman forward out of Omaha Creighton Prep, paced the Mavericks with a game-high 22 points on 9-of-14 shooting. He hit four threes. Kennedy Brown, a 6-9 sophomore from Chicago, had 10 rebounds and eight points. … La’Mel Robinson, a 6-0 sophomore guard and Dylan Brougham, a 6-9 junior center, are graduates of Park Hill South High School in Riverside, Missouri. … Omaha’s first-year head coach is Chris Crutchfield, an assistant coach at Oregon last season. He served eight years as an assistant on Lon Kruger’s staff at Oklahoma. Crutchfield played football and basketball at Omaha. … Omaha went 5-25 a year ago, 4-14 in the Summit League. In all, 10 new players joined the Mavericks program since last season including five freshmen, five transfers.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 HOUR AGO