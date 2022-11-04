ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburg, KS

Wichita Eagle

Kansas Jayhawks vs. Omaha Mavericks: Probable starters, time, streaming info

Radio: WHB (810) in Kansas City; KFH (1240 AM, 97.5 FM) in Wichita. About Omaha (0-0): Omaha was picked to finish ninth in the 10-team Summit League preseason poll. … Frankie Fidler, a 6-7 sophomore forward, was named first-team preseason all-league. … Like KU, the Mavericks are opening the regular-season Monday night. Omaha defeated Mid-America Christian 96-71 in an exhibition on Tuesday in Omaha. Luke Jungers, a 6-9 freshman forward out of Omaha Creighton Prep, paced the Mavericks with a game-high 22 points on 9-of-14 shooting. He hit four threes. Kennedy Brown, a 6-9 sophomore from Chicago, had 10 rebounds and eight points. … La’Mel Robinson, a 6-0 sophomore guard and Dylan Brougham, a 6-9 junior center, are graduates of Park Hill South High School in Riverside, Missouri. … Omaha’s first-year head coach is Chris Crutchfield, an assistant coach at Oregon last season. He served eight years as an assistant on Lon Kruger’s staff at Oklahoma. Crutchfield played football and basketball at Omaha. … Omaha went 5-25 a year ago, 4-14 in the Summit League. In all, 10 new players joined the Mavericks program since last season including five freshmen, five transfers.
OMAHA, NE
koamnewsnow.com

Pittsburg State claims outright MIAA championship

WATCH: Pittsburg State beats Washburn 37-23 on Saturday to win the outright MIAA championship. The Gorillas are 10-0 heading into their regular season finale against Fort Hays State. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
PITTSBURG, KS
republictigersports.com

Tigers Top Themselves, Topple Webb City

The best Republic football team in a generation somehow keeps topping itself. Saturday afternoon, Republic defeated Webb City for the first time in 25 tries, ending the Cardinals’ streak of 22 consecutive district championships with a 30-21 win. The never-quit Tigers trailed 21-7 with less than two minutes left...
WEBB CITY, MO
kcur.org

Missouri's Amendment 4 boils down to one core question: Who should control KCPD?

Across Missouri, voters will weigh in on Amendment 4 next Tuesday. The measure would allow the state to require more funding for the Kansas City Police Department. The constitutional amendment doesn’t specifically mention Kansas City — it would allow the Missouri Legislature to require increased minimum funding for a police force established by a state board of commissioners before Dec. 31, 2026, to ensure additional resources to serve the community.
MISSOURI STATE
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: Webb City bomb scare, mass grave in Tulsa

GALENA, Mo. — At 3:20 p.m. Wednesday afternoon troopers say a 2006 Kawasaki Ninja 250 failed to negotiate a curve on Missouri 248. The motorcycle left the road, struck a road sign and ejected the driver, Bonnie Garrigus. An air ambulance transported the 39-year-old Garrigus to Mercy Hospital in Springfield with serious injuries.
TULSA, OK
KMBC.com

What's in the fine print of Panasonic's $4 billion deal with Kansas?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Panasonic has made big promises for its Tesla battery factory in De Soto. But will the company deliver? KMBC 9 Investigates has questions about the fine print in that $4 billion deal with the state of Kansas. The largest economic development project in Kansas history...
DE SOTO, KS
KSN News

Kansas sheriff declines criminal investigation of governor

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill will not be pursuing a criminal investigation of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly following a complaint filed by a Republican group earlier this year. In June, the Republican Governors Association, RGA, asked a local prosecutor and sheriff to investigate the Democratic governor for what it alleged was the […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

First few snowflakes of the season? There’s a chance

Topeka (KSNT) – We are now several days into November and there are whispers of a few snowflakes in the forecast. A strong storm system is on the way and is expected to develop over northeast Kansas as we wrap up the work week. This system is bringing strong winds to the area and mostly […]
TOPEKA, KS

