MOIIN presents two new material developments at Formnext 2022
The Hamburg-based material specialists at MOIIN have been offering high-quality resins for 3D printing for several years now. These high-performance resins are used for a wide range of applications, from jewellery design to industrial manufacturing and medical technology. New opportunities are now emerging thanks to the development of MOIIN Tough Clear (part of the Life Series) and MOIIN Flex Clear, both of which will be on show at Formnext.
Spectrum Filaments to unveil new materials at Formnext 2022
Spectrum Filaments – one of the largest European manufacturer of materials for 3D printing in FDM / FFF technology, will present a range of 8 new technical materials at the Formnext 2022 fair in Frankfurt am Main. Among them are composites of Kevlar (aramid fibers), PTFE (Teflon), carbon fibers and glass fibers. The offer will also include high-temperature PPS AM230 material offering softening point (VICAT) as high as 236°C.
PostProcess builds momentum in Europe with new innovations
PostProcess Technologies announced exciting momentum in the European market across a variety of strategic initiatives involving customers and channel partners in additive manufacturing. With the increased demand for automated and sustainable 3D post-processing solutions throughout Europe, PostProcess opened the doors of a brand new International Tech Center in its European Headquarters in Mougins, France.
S300X – Lynxter unveils new silicone 3D printer
Additive manufacturing is rapidly gaining in popularity. It is increasingly affordable, easy to use and reliable! Yet a few pieces of the puzzle are still missing, restricting what users can do. The knowledge and experience in silicone 3D printing that Lynxter has acquired over the years, beginning on the S600D, has allowed them to announce a groundbreaking new solution for the 3D printing of elastomers: the S300X.
Is Shein Getting its Ducks in a Row?
Shein’s made another move in anticipation of its IPO, naming former Bear Stearns investment banker Donald Tang as executive vice chairman as the company considers an international stock market listing. “Donald has long been a trusted advisor to Shein, and we are thrilled that he is joining our leadership team in an official capacity as executive vice chairman,” a Shein spokesperson said in response to a Sourcing Journal request for comment after Forbes reported the news. “He brings a wealth of experience across business and corporate development, M&A, strategic partnerships, finance and stakeholder affairs, and is well placed to help our...
Quickparts establishes itself as a certified EN9100 to expand its presence within the aerospace industry
Quickparts UK Limited, an expert in manufacturing parts across a wide variety of 3D printing and traditional manufacturing processes, is expanding its European footprint and manufacturing team by establishing itself as a certified EN9100. “The announcement reflects our dedication to strengthening our presence within the European market to deliver high-quality...
