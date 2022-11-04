ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pebble Beach, CA

USGA prepares for first U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach

By Maxwell Glenn
 3 days ago
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (KION-TV) - For the first time ever, Pebble Beach Golf Links will host the U.S. Women’s Open. Tickets are now on sale for the championship, which is scheduled for July 5-9, 2023.

The iconic venue has hosted United States Golf Association (USGA) events in the past, but the 78th U.S. Women’s Open will mark the first of ten future championships in the next 25 years.

Allison Burns, the assistant director for the U.S. Women’s Open, says it is an exciting time for the USGA.

“The women have never gone to Pebble Beach before, so it’s a monumental moment for not only women's golf, but women's sports in general,” Burns said. “It just totally elevates the game, and it’s just so exciting to see how the players are going to play in July and the test of Pebble Beach. It's iconic, so we are looking forward to it."

Even though the championship is still months away, preparations have been underway for quite some time. Thanks to a strong working relationship between Pebble Beach and the USGA, organizers can now focus more on finalizing specific aspects of the event.

"We've been working on this championship for two years already, with the third coming up, and we're working on the details now. We have the framework altogether,” Burns said. “So all of those ins and outs of the little city we build- that’s what we are focused on right now."

This week, the USGA announced several ticket packages which are available online for purchase. Ahead of the holiday season, the Association is also offering a limited-time deal that includes a U.S. Women’s Open beanie with the purchase of tickets.

You can buy tickets online at uswomensopen.com .

Monterey, CA
