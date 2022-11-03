Read full article on original website
Quickparts establishes itself as a certified EN9100 to expand its presence within the aerospace industry
Quickparts UK Limited, an expert in manufacturing parts across a wide variety of 3D printing and traditional manufacturing processes, is expanding its European footprint and manufacturing team by establishing itself as a certified EN9100. “The announcement reflects our dedication to strengthening our presence within the European market to deliver high-quality...
Metrom: Hybrid machining in mobile CNC system
The german company METROM will provide a unique attraction at the Formnext trade fair. At booth C41 in Hall 11.0, the exceptional machine builder from Hartmannsdorf near Chemnitz will showcase remarkable technological developments in the field of additive manufacturing. These involve machining centers and mobile CNC machines that can process workpieces predominantly hybrid, i.e., additively and subtractively in the same clamping. The focus of the trade show presentation will be the world’s first mobile repair factory developed jointly with Brandenburg Technical University Cottbus (BTU). Housed in one or two specially adapted 20-foot containers, it enables additive and subtractive machining of components.
S300X – Lynxter unveils new silicone 3D printer
Additive manufacturing is rapidly gaining in popularity. It is increasingly affordable, easy to use and reliable! Yet a few pieces of the puzzle are still missing, restricting what users can do. The knowledge and experience in silicone 3D printing that Lynxter has acquired over the years, beginning on the S600D, has allowed them to announce a groundbreaking new solution for the 3D printing of elastomers: the S300X.
Axial3D successfully completes its Stratasys-led investment round
Med-tech startup Axial3D has announced the closing of a $15 million investment round led by a strategic investment of $10 million from Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS), a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions. This is Stratasys’ first investment in Axial3D. The two companies also will be providing a joint offering to make patient-specific 3D printing solutions for hospitals and medical device manufacturers more accessible so it becomes a mainstream healthcare solution.
PERI 3D prints house with BOD2 3D construction printer at Bauma 2022 construction exhibition
During the huge, international Bauma construction exhibition in Munch with over 600,000 visitors from more than 200 countries PERI demonstrated the incredible productivity of the BOD2 3D construction printer from COBOD by live 3D printing the walls of a small house every day of the show last week. Each day visitors crowded the PERI stand to see the BOD2 3D construction printer create the walls of a small house, a remarkable demonstration of the technology’s readiness for the market.
Spectrum Filaments to unveil new materials at Formnext 2022
Spectrum Filaments – one of the largest European manufacturer of materials for 3D printing in FDM / FFF technology, will present a range of 8 new technical materials at the Formnext 2022 fair in Frankfurt am Main. Among them are composites of Kevlar (aramid fibers), PTFE (Teflon), carbon fibers and glass fibers. The offer will also include high-temperature PPS AM230 material offering softening point (VICAT) as high as 236°C.
