The german company METROM will provide a unique attraction at the Formnext trade fair. At booth C41 in Hall 11.0, the exceptional machine builder from Hartmannsdorf near Chemnitz will showcase remarkable technological developments in the field of additive manufacturing. These involve machining centers and mobile CNC machines that can process workpieces predominantly hybrid, i.e., additively and subtractively in the same clamping. The focus of the trade show presentation will be the world’s first mobile repair factory developed jointly with Brandenburg Technical University Cottbus (BTU). Housed in one or two specially adapted 20-foot containers, it enables additive and subtractive machining of components.

1 DAY AGO