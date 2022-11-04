ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Nets owner ‘completely done’ with Kyrie Irving?

On Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets announced that Kyrie Irving had been suspended at least five games without pay. That decision was reached following Irving’s promotion of a film the Nets say is “deeply disturbing antisemitic hate.” They offered further explanation in a lengthy statement. “Over the last...
NBC Sports

Report: Kyrie Irving must carry out these 6 actions to return to Nets

Kyrie Irving reportedly must complete several tasks before he's allowed to return to the Brooklyn Nets. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on Saturday night that Brooklyn has delivered the suspended point guard with these six action items to carry out in order to return to the team:. "Issue an apology...
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Kyrie Irving not communicating directly with Nets

Kyrie Irving’s refusal to apologize for promoting an antisemitic film has been a major problem for the Brooklyn Nets, albeit one they tried to fix before ultimately suspending him on Thursday. The problem for the Nets is that apparently, Irving himself was not returning their messages. In a lengthy...
The Spun

Nets General Manager Reveals If He Considered Releasing Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving has been suspended for at least five games without pay. The Brooklyn Nets point guard received this punishment after he refused to take accountability for promoting a film that contained harmful anti-semitic tropes. After he was suspended, Kyrie finally issued an apology with a lengthy statement on Instagram....
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Best photos from the Bears' Week 9 loss vs. Dolphins

The Chicago Bears fell short in a 35-32 shootout loss to the Miami Dolphins, where quarterback Justin Fields made NFL history. Fields rushed for 178 yards, the most ever by a quarterback in the regular season. He led a Chicago offense that put up 29-plus points in the third straight game, and he made Miami’s defense pay with his athleticism.
