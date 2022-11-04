Read full article on original website
City of Arcata holds ribbon cutting ceremony for the Arcata Ridge Trail
ARCATA, Calif. — The City of Arcata is inviting residents to a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the Arcata Ridge Trail. The event is set to take place on Saturday at noon at the south end of the new trail segment within the Sunny Brae Forest. The...
Two arrested in Manila for attempting to steal washing machine
MANILA, Calif. — Two men were arrested on Thursday for burglary after they were seen leaving a residence in Arcata with a stolen washing machine. At around 8:39 p.m. the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 2500 block of Vaissade Road in Arcata for the report of a burglary. Officials said the reporting party told police a suspect vehicle had been observed leaving the unoccupied residence and was last seen fleeing westbound toward Manila.
Brett Watson restraining order rescheduled for December
EUREKA, Calif. — Arcata City Councilmember Brett Watson appeared in court Friday, but a decision over whether a permanent workplace restraining order against Watson was warranted was not reached. A judge filling in on the case allowed the City of Arcata to reschedule the hearing for another time when...
