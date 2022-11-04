ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Norte County, CA

Two arrested in Manila for attempting to steal washing machine

MANILA, Calif. — Two men were arrested on Thursday for burglary after they were seen leaving a residence in Arcata with a stolen washing machine. At around 8:39 p.m. the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 2500 block of Vaissade Road in Arcata for the report of a burglary. Officials said the reporting party told police a suspect vehicle had been observed leaving the unoccupied residence and was last seen fleeing westbound toward Manila.
ARCATA, CA
Brett Watson restraining order rescheduled for December

EUREKA, Calif. — Arcata City Councilmember Brett Watson appeared in court Friday, but a decision over whether a permanent workplace restraining order against Watson was warranted was not reached. A judge filling in on the case allowed the City of Arcata to reschedule the hearing for another time when...
ARCATA, CA

