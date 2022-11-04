I have lived in the Philadelphia area for the last five years. I have grown to love this city, the people in it and the teams that represent the heart of what Philly truly is. I even own significantly more Philadelphia sports apparel than I have for Houston. But as a Houston native, and someone that has a tattoo with the Astros logo, there was no way I could turn my back on my 'Stros this week.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO