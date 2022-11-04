Read full article on original website
The Houston Astros win 2022 World SeriesCoach Larry DavisHouston, TX
The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Where To Buy Delicious Holiday Pies in PhillyTeressa P.
A Shoutout to The Eagles on American Football DayMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
Remembering the first of 1,000+ World Series home runsIBWAAWilliamsport, PA
I have lived in the Philadelphia area for the last five years. I have grown to love this city, the people in it and the teams that represent the heart of what Philly truly is. I even own significantly more Philadelphia sports apparel than I have for Houston. But as a Houston native, and someone that has a tattoo with the Astros logo, there was no way I could turn my back on my 'Stros this week.
Philly frustration: Philadelphia first city to lose 2 major sports titles on same day
It has been a golden year for sports in Philadelphia, but even with its success, the City of Brotherly Love set a dubious sports record on Saturday. Philadelphia became the first city to lose two major sports championships on the same day, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The Philadelphia...
Even hardcore Phillies fans may have been iffy wondering if this team could make a legitimate playoff run just four weeks ago. Fast forward to early November and now the Phils are fighting for their lives, with a do-or-die World Series Game 6 taking place Saturday night. It's been an...
Delco Man Runs Onto Field During World Series Game 5
A Delaware County man was charged with trespassing after he ran onto the field at Citizens Bank Park during game five of the 2022 World Series on Thursday, Nov. 3, police said. Luke Lulevitch, 20, of Nether Providence Township, was arrested by Philadelphia police after a brief jaunt through the...
Philly Restaurants Accused Of Refusing To Serve Astros Was Simple Misunderstanding, Reports Say
No — two south Philadelphia restaurants did not refuse to serve the Houston Astros while they are in town for the World Series. The rumor originated when social media users misinterpreted two posts by the restaurants in question — Mike's BBQ on South 11th Street and Angelo's Pizzeria on South 9th Street — to mean that the eateries declined to cater for the 'Stros.
Philadelphia Union falls to LAFC in MLS Cup Final in penalty shootout
The Philadelphia Union fell to the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) during the penalty shootout on Saturday in their first ever MLS Cup Final. LAFC goalkeeper and Philadelphia native John McCarthy was named the MLS Cup MVP. After coming on in the 117th minute for Maxime Crepeau, McCarthy didn’t allow a single penalty shot into the net, claiming the title for his club.
Best vs best: MLS Cup final pits LAFC and the Philadelphia Union
Major League Soccer’s playoff system rarely rewards the league’s best regular-season teams with the championship celebration they would get in most other top domestic leagues. This season, the identity of the league’s best team will be crystal-clear when the MLS Cup is raised Saturday. Los Angeles FC...
It’s 12 o’clock on Sunday. The clocks have just been turned back. The sky is overcast, but the breeze is warm. The abandoned pier behind the Columbus Boulevard Giant — right near the South Philly Walmart — is bustling. Hundreds of people of all ages (too...
Philadelphia City Council member Isaiah Thomas is the boy's basketball coach at Sankofa Freedom Academy, which means he is well aware of the pressures surrounding teenage athletes, especially as the ability to profit off their name, image, and likeness becomes more widely available. Thomas introduced the NIL Youth Protection Bill,...
Temple University Athletics held their Class of 2022 Hall of Fame ceremony on Friday night at the Liacouras Center to honor this year’s eight inductees. The inductees were from six sports and included four All-Americans and one NCAA Champion. “We are here to recognize rockstars with us inducting the...
Regional Roundup: November 7, 2022
Philadelphia had one of its biggest sports weekends in history, but both the Phillies and the Union missed their chance at being crowned champions. Philadelphia Inquirer sports columnist MARCUS HAYES join us to talk about the tough losses and the brighter side of Philly sports in a so-far undefeated Eagles season.
CHESTER, PA — Before the Chester coaches entered the locker room at halftime, the Clippers’ senior leaders stood up. They weren’t about to let the chaos that had just ensued follow them into the two most crucial quarters of their young football lives in Saturday’s PIAA District 1 Class 5A playoff game against Marple Newtown.
$3 million winning scratch-off ticket sold in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One lucky lottery customer is a new millionaire after winning $3 million on a scratch-off ticket, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Thursday. The winning "$3 Million Diamonds and Gold" ticket was sold at the L&P Express store at 5520 Whitaker Avenue, in Northeast Philly.The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Will Smith returns to his West Philadelphia alma mater to surprise students
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Students at Philadelphia's Overbrook High School got a huge surprise from one of its most famous alums. Philly's own Will Smith stopped in to speak with digital media students on Thursday. The school district posted a video online. He even shared his high school yearbook photo and snapped a few pictures with some of the students.
Because sometimes, all you want is the usual. It’ll always feel exciting to hear about the city’s newly opened bars, especially when those places are indeed enjoyable to visit. But that doesn’t make Philly’s longstanding drinking institutions boring by comparison. Despite the total dip in bar culture in 2020, these stalwarts made it through to the other side. These days, they’re busy and still so much fun.
Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia is one of the best places to get a slice of authentic pizza in Philadelphia. The restaurant opened in 2014 in a former Sarcone's Bakery storefront on South Ninth Street. The location is in the Historic Italian Market. This South Philly pizzeria is cash-only and is...
9 people shot outside bar in Philadelphia's Kensington section; multiple gunmen sought
Police say the gunmen exited a black-colored vehicle that was parked in the middle of the block and fired about 40 shots.
'Occupied Philadelphia': History comes to life at Revolutionary-era reenactment
The British may no longer occupy Philadelphia, but the sights and sounds of 1777 were on full display this weekend.
At Least 9 People Shot Outside Philly Bar
At least nine people were shot in Philadelphia’s Kensington section on Saturday night, sending multiple victims to area hospitals, authorities said. The shooting occurred outside a bar on Kensington and Allegheny, with a black car pulling up before someone inside fired dozens of shots into a crowd on the sidewalk, CBS Philadelphia reports. Seven of the victims were said to be in stable condition, while two others were described as critical. Police have said they believe multiple shooters were involved, though they are still working to determine a motive. Read it at CBS Philaldelphia
Battle for Bucks County: Oz, Fetterman converge on must-win Philly suburb
After stumping with Donald Trump on Saturday, Oz campaigned Sunday with a GOP senator who backed the former president's impeachment.
