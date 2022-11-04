Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa police pursuit, arrest near 60th and Dixon
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - An arrest was made at a home near 60th and Dixon after a Wauwatosa police pursuit that started near 59th and Vliet Sunday, Nov. 6. Wauwatosa police said near 65th and Dixon, the driver ran from the vehicle, going into a home near 60th and Dixon. That...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Shore Cinema key stabbing, 15K bail
OAK CREEK, Wis. - A man is recovering after being stabbed repeatedly with a car key at Marcus South Shore Cinema in Oak Creek on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Squads were posted outside South Shore Cinema in Oak Creek Tuesday night after police say violence and drama played out off-screen. Police...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Milwaukee shooting, man wounded
WEST MILWAUKEE, Wis. - A man, 44, was shot in West Milwaukee early Sunday, Nov. 6 near 50th and National. It happened around 4:30 a.m. Police said the man suffered a single gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and later released. West Milwaukee...
MPD investigating pair of early morning shootings
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a pair of early morning shootings on Sunday that happened roughly one hour apart.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot in head near North and Holton
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night, Nov. 6 near North and Holton. It happened around 10:05 p.m. Police say the victim, and 18-year-old Milwaukee man, was shot in the back of the head. He is being treated for life-threatening injuries. Detectives are investigating the...
WISN
22-year-old Milwaukee man charged in Oak Creek movie theater stabbing
OAK CREEK, Wis. — A 22-year-old Milwaukee man is charged with stabbing another man with a key during a fight inside the South Shore Cinema in Oak Creek. Police say they responded to the scene on Monday, November 1st, around 10:15 p.m. Mohamed Syafiq Mohamed-Hussin is charged with one...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Milwaukee missing man found safe
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police said a missing man considered endangered was found safe Sunday night, Nov. 6. There was concern after police said Ricardo Vazquez Santiago was last seen Nov. 3 near 5th Avenue and Marina Road. Police said he suffers from several medical conditions requiring medication and treatment.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Boy found on Milwaukee's south side reunited with family, police say
MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: A boy found on Milwaukee's south side has been reunited with his family Saturday night, Nov. 5. The original information from MPD is available below. The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for the family of a boy found Saturday night, Nov. 5 on the city's south side.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting; 35-year-old dead near 21st and Keefe
MILWAUKEE - A 35-year-old Milwaukee man is dead following a shooting near 21st and Keefe on Sunday, Nov. 6. Officials said the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Officers located the victim with a gunshot wound to the arm and chest. The victim was taken to the hospital and later died from his wounds.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Shore Cinema stabbing; Milwaukee man admits using key in stabbing
OAK CREEK, Wis. - A 22-year-old Milwaukee man is now charged in connection with a stabbing incident that happened at South Shore Cinema in Oak Creek on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The accused is Syafiq Mohamed-Hussin – and he faces a charge of first-degree reckless injury. According to the criminal...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Sunday shootings leave 2 dead, 3 wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Sunday, Nov. 6, responded to at least five separate shootings. Two people were killed, and three people were wounded. A 35-year-old Milwaukee man is dead following a shooting near 21st and Keefe on Sunday, Nov. 6. Officials said the shooting happened around 12:30...
wtmj.com
Germantown resident finds dead woman in his car
GERMANTOWN, Wis. – Germantown resident finds a woman dead from apparent gunshot wound in his car, according to police. Officers respond to the scene pronouncing the woman dead from what appears to be a shooting. Police say it seems to be a targeted attack and that the public is...
WISN
Hartland police investigating email sent moments before family murder-suicide
HARTLAND, Wis. — 12 News has obtained a mysterious email that Hartland police confirms is a part of their Oct. 21 murder-suicide investigation. It's time-stamped at 5:10 a.m., one minute before police were first called to an apartment fire on Mansfield Court near Oxford Drive in Hartland where they found six people shot dead.
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac Fleet Farm burglary suspect in custody, stolen guns and ammo recovered
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 29-year-old Fond du Lac resident is in custody for allegedly breaking into and stealing firearms and ammunition from a Fleet Farm on October 28. The Fond du Lac Police Department says that the suspect was taken into custody without incident around 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday during a traffic stop.
5 women stole $9,500 worth of merchandise from Kohl's, attempted to flee police: prosecutors
WOODRIDGE, Ill. - Bond has been set for five women accused of stealing merchandise from the Kohl's store in Woodridge. Aalayah Allen, 25, of Milwaukee, Navora Brashear, 21, of Avondale, Arizona, Kenyuanna Gunby, of Milwaukee, Ahnamarie Brown, 19, of Milwaukee, and Makayla Jones-Spencer, 21, of Milwaukee, have all been charged with one count of burglary and one count of misdemeanor mob action.
Two teens arrested after armed robbery near 56th and North
Two teens were arrested after an armed robbery near 56th and North on Thursday. According to Milwaukee police, it happened around 5:30 p.m. at a business in the area.
Grayslake teen charged with threatening to shoot up high school
GRAYSLAKE, Ill. - An 18-year-old Grayslake man is being charged with making threatening messages on social media earlier this week. Grayslake Police say Michael Drees made a threat to harm two specific students from Grayslake Central High School. Authorities were notified of the threat Tuesday evening. The messages specifically said...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Dodge County 3-vehicle crash; 1 dead
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - One person is dead following a three-vehicle crash in Dodge County. It happened Sunday, Nov. 6 on USHY 151 and County Road C in the Township of Trenton. Initial investigation showed that a 44-year-old man from Conway Faulkner, Arkansas was operating a 2014 Volvo semi-tractor and trailer eastbound on County Rd C.
WISN
Police search for critically missing man
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding critically missing 61-year-old Ronald Bruner. Bruner was last seen at 10:40 p.m. Friday, near N 55th and W. Casper streets in Milwaukee. He is described as 5'8", 110 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Germantown homicide; woman's body found in vehicle
GERMANTOWN, Wis. - A homicide investigation is underway in Germantown after a woman's body was found in a vehicle on Thursday, Nov. 3. According to police, around 2:18 p.m. officers were called to the area of Lovers Lane and Pleasant View Road after a resident reported finding a woman in his vehicle who appeared to be dead.
