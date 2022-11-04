ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitefish Bay, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wauwatosa police pursuit, arrest near 60th and Dixon

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - An arrest was made at a home near 60th and Dixon after a Wauwatosa police pursuit that started near 59th and Vliet Sunday, Nov. 6. Wauwatosa police said near 65th and Dixon, the driver ran from the vehicle, going into a home near 60th and Dixon. That...
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

South Shore Cinema key stabbing, 15K bail

OAK CREEK, Wis. - A man is recovering after being stabbed repeatedly with a car key at Marcus South Shore Cinema in Oak Creek on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Squads were posted outside South Shore Cinema in Oak Creek Tuesday night after police say violence and drama played out off-screen. Police...
OAK CREEK, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Milwaukee shooting, man wounded

WEST MILWAUKEE, Wis. - A man, 44, was shot in West Milwaukee early Sunday, Nov. 6 near 50th and National. It happened around 4:30 a.m. Police said the man suffered a single gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and later released. West Milwaukee...
WEST MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot in head near North and Holton

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night, Nov. 6 near North and Holton. It happened around 10:05 p.m. Police say the victim, and 18-year-old Milwaukee man, was shot in the back of the head. He is being treated for life-threatening injuries. Detectives are investigating the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

South Milwaukee missing man found safe

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police said a missing man considered endangered was found safe Sunday night, Nov. 6. There was concern after police said Ricardo Vazquez Santiago was last seen Nov. 3 near 5th Avenue and Marina Road. Police said he suffers from several medical conditions requiring medication and treatment.
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Boy found on Milwaukee's south side reunited with family, police say

MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: A boy found on Milwaukee's south side has been reunited with his family Saturday night, Nov. 5. The original information from MPD is available below. The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for the family of a boy found Saturday night, Nov. 5 on the city's south side.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal shooting; 35-year-old dead near 21st and Keefe

MILWAUKEE - A 35-year-old Milwaukee man is dead following a shooting near 21st and Keefe on Sunday, Nov. 6. Officials said the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Officers located the victim with a gunshot wound to the arm and chest. The victim was taken to the hospital and later died from his wounds.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Sunday shootings leave 2 dead, 3 wounded

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Sunday, Nov. 6, responded to at least five separate shootings. Two people were killed, and three people were wounded. A 35-year-old Milwaukee man is dead following a shooting near 21st and Keefe on Sunday, Nov. 6. Officials said the shooting happened around 12:30...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Germantown resident finds dead woman in his car

GERMANTOWN, Wis. – Germantown resident finds a woman dead from apparent gunshot wound in his car, according to police. Officers respond to the scene pronouncing the woman dead from what appears to be a shooting. Police say it seems to be a targeted attack and that the public is...
GERMANTOWN, WI
Fox 32 Chicago

5 women stole $9,500 worth of merchandise from Kohl's, attempted to flee police: prosecutors

WOODRIDGE, Ill. - Bond has been set for five women accused of stealing merchandise from the Kohl's store in Woodridge. Aalayah Allen, 25, of Milwaukee, Navora Brashear, 21, of Avondale, Arizona, Kenyuanna Gunby, of Milwaukee, Ahnamarie Brown, 19, of Milwaukee, and Makayla Jones-Spencer, 21, of Milwaukee, have all been charged with one count of burglary and one count of misdemeanor mob action.
WOODRIDGE, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Dodge County 3-vehicle crash; 1 dead

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - One person is dead following a three-vehicle crash in Dodge County. It happened Sunday, Nov. 6 on USHY 151 and County Road C in the Township of Trenton. Initial investigation showed that a 44-year-old man from Conway Faulkner, Arkansas was operating a 2014 Volvo semi-tractor and trailer eastbound on County Rd C.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
WISN

Police search for critically missing man

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding critically missing 61-year-old Ronald Bruner. Bruner was last seen at 10:40 p.m. Friday, near N 55th and W. Casper streets in Milwaukee. He is described as 5'8", 110 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Germantown homicide; woman's body found in vehicle

GERMANTOWN, Wis. - A homicide investigation is underway in Germantown after a woman's body was found in a vehicle on Thursday, Nov. 3. According to police, around 2:18 p.m. officers were called to the area of Lovers Lane and Pleasant View Road after a resident reported finding a woman in his vehicle who appeared to be dead.
GERMANTOWN, WI

