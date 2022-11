Russia declined to comment on whether Washington’s top security official held undisclosed talks with the Kremlin about avoiding further escalation in the Ukraine war.According to a Wall Street Journal report, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan spoke to aides of President Vladimir Putin in the hope of reducing the risk that the war in Ukraine spills over into other countries or escalates into a nuclear conflict. Mr Sullivan visited Kyiv last week and met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters “we have nothing to say” about the report.He also declined to comment on a Washington Post...

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 38 MINUTES AGO