Zone changes for 19th Street housing project denied by Planning and Zoning Commission in 6-3 vote
LUBBOCK, Texas -– The planning and zoning commission voted 6-3 to not change the zoning for a housing project on 19th Street in Thursday night’s packed meeting. This means the decision will now go to City Council. The proposal was tabled on September 1 after residents of Tech Terrace expressed concerns with the project. A […]
KCBD
University Avenue lane closures begin Monday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock will be performing underground utility work on University Avenue starting Monday. The work is anticipated to take three days to complete, weather permitting. Two southbound lanes will be closed, starting at 82nd Street, in order for workers to safely perform the work.
KCBD
Lubbock Habitat for Humanity building home for local veteran
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Habitat for Humanity will be building a home for a local veteran in honor of Veterans Day next Friday. The Veterans Day Build is taking place at 3317 East Dartmouth St. The build started on Nov. 5 and is scheduled to be completed on...
‘Vandalism and theft:’ Political campaign signs stolen or vandalized in Lubbock County
When election season rolls around, it seems citizens have a consistent problem with people stealing and vandalizing political campaign signs.
KCBD
Hurst Farm Supply sold to South Plains Implement after 67 years
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After 67 years of supporting the farmers of West Texas, the Hurst family has sold their business. Joe Hurst’s father started the business back in 1955 with two other partners. Since then the Hurst family has been a key part of the agriculture community. “It’s...
The Largest Buc-ee’s In America Will Be Under Construction In Texas Soon
Sorry, Tennessee. It's just about time for Texas to reclaim the largest Buc-ee's location in America. On November 16, ground will be broken on the largest Buc-ee's ever built. No, this one won't be built in Lubbock or in Amarillo, but instead will be built in Central Texas, replacing a smaller location that has been open since 2003.
Warrant reveals murder after gunshots, house fire in South Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — A search warrant said William David Boyles was the “suspect” in a murder which left Boyles and three other people dead. Lubbock police officers were called during the early morning hours of October 26 to a home in the 4100 block of 124th Street for gunshots. Officers arrived and found the home […]
KCBD
Identity of motorist in South Loop 289 crash released by PD
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Major Crash Investigation Unit is continuing its investigation of a collision in the 4900 block of South Loop 289 that left Anthony Deleon, 30, with serious injuries. According to PD’s update, Deleon was driving westbound on the access road when he collided with the rear...
fox34.com
5 injured in crash, 19th Street closed
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police Major Crash Investigation Unit is currently investigating a collision at 19th St. & Chicago Ave., which sent five people to the hospital, three with serious injuries. The crash happened after 2 a.m. 19th St. is currently closed in both directions. Avoid the area if...
Suspect in Carriage House murder sentenced for escaping federal custody
Joseph Sandoval was accused of shooting and killing of Edward Mayes, 33, on the night of January 1, 2022.
University Daily
Police Blotter: Officers report Oct. 28 - Nov. 3 incidents
9:20 a.m. A Tech officer investigated the unlawful disclosure of promotion of intimate visual materials, harassment and breach of computer security at Stangle Residence Hall. 3:52 p.m. A Tech officer investigated a traffic accident with injuries in the 3200 block of 19th street. 9:40 p.m. A Tech officer released a...
Daylight Saving Time Is Incredibly Dumb, And Lubbock Doesn’t Need To Participate.
Yeah, we've been through this before, and I'm planning on dying on this hill. Yes, we've all heard the old line of bullcrap: "Spring forward. Fall back." Twice a year, we go through a time-honored ritual of needing to reset the clocks on all of our non-internet connected devices, such as microwaves, VCRs (editor's note: OK, Boomer), car stereos, all because of this fallacy that we really, seriously need more daylight in the afternoon during the summer so that farmers and ranchers can work later into the day.
Local Man Dresses As LP&L Bill For Halloween, Terrifies Lubbock Residents
Guys, I really thought I'd seen it all, but this year, I came across what has to be the absolute scariest costume of all time. Lubbock man Ronald Lee Murdock came up with an amazing idea and dressed up as something that everyone in Lubbock is afraid of... An LP&L...
KCBD
Semi overturns on E. FM 40, one injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Troopers with the Department of Public Safety are responding to an overturned semi that was carrying diesel fuel at 10515 E. FM 40, between Roosevelt and Acuff. The call came in around 2:20 p.m. Jaws of life were requested and Roosevelt Fire was on scene to...
KCBD
Putting daylight saving time to bed: possibly the last year Americans will be changing their clocks
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There is little doubt that people across America are sick of falling back and springing forward. Despite decades of deliberation on Capitol Hill, a Senate proposal to end daylight saving time is awaiting a vote in the House. Proponents say it would put DST to bed for good. They call it the “Sunshine Protection Act” and the Senate unanimously approved it in March. The Lubbock citizens we spoke to unanimously agree that resetting clocks twice a year is outdated.
Multiple People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Lubbock on Thursday. The crash happened in the Marsha Sharp intersection of Buddy Holly Avenue.
Lubbock Man Accused of Pointing Shotgun at Girlfriend During Argument
Lubbock Police are still looking for a man that was accused of pointing a sawed-off shotgun at his girlfriend during an argument. Lubbock Police responded to a home along North I-17 at around 3:40 a.m. on Saturday, October 29th for reports of shots fired. On arrival, the victim told police that she had been in an argument with her boyfriend. KAMC News reports this fight eventually became physical, culminating with the suspect pointing the shotgun at the victim.
‘It happens year-round’: How to avoid car burglaries in Lubbock
What are criminals looking for during vehicle burglaries? Lieutenant Brady Cross with the Lubbock Police Department explained what is recommended to avoid becoming a victim of the crime.
fox34.com
KCBD Investigates: Lab results show 4 out of 10 pills seized in Lubbock contain fatal dose of fentanyl
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The KCBD Investigates team has confirmed at least one non-fatal Fentanyl overdose has occurred at a Lubbock area school. The City of Lubbock Health Department said it does not have details on the incident and is working to learn more about overdoses in the community. Trying...
