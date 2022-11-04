ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
pepperdinewaves.com

Five Waves Earn All-WCC Honors

MALIBU, Calif. – Five members of the Pepperdine women's soccer team garnered postseason honors from the West Coast Conference today, highlighted by Carlee Giammona and Trinity Watson making the All-WCC first team. In addition, Tatum Wynalda was named to the All-WCC second team and WCC All-Freshman team, and Taylor...
MALIBU, CA
pepperdinewaves.com

Pepperdine to Compete in NCAA West Regional

MALIBU, California – The Pepperdine men's and women's cross country teams are headed back to the Pacific Northwest to compete in the NCAA West Regional on Friday morning. The Waves will have eight men and eight women at the meet. MEET DETAILS. The race will be hosted by Washington...
MALIBU, CA
pepperdinewaves.com

Sanchez and Vallely Named PCSC Athletes of the Week

MALIBU, California – Following standout performances over the weekend, Jenna Sanchez and Vivian Vallely have been named the Pacific Collegiate Swim Conference swimmer and diver of the week, respectively, as announced by the league office on Tuesday. In her season debut against Loyola Marymount on Friday, Sanchez (Highland, Calif./Redlands...
MALIBU, CA
pepperdinewaves.com

Men's Hoops Wins Big in Season Opener Over Rice

MALIBU, California – Maxwell Lewis scored a career-high 29 points, Houston Mallette added 22, and the Pepperdine men's basketball team recorded its most points in a season opener in more than 40 years with a 106-67 thrashing of Rice on Monday night. The Waves (1-0) shot 62.9% from the...
MALIBU, CA
pepperdinewaves.com

Waves Fall in Season Opener to UNLV

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – The Pepperdine women's basketball team fell in its season opener 81-58 to UNLV on Monday night in the Cox Pavilion. The Lady Rebels (1-0) outshot the Waves (0-1) at 48.4% to 40.0%. UNLV outrebounded Pepperdine 37-29, which gave UNLV the momentum. BIG WAVES. Ally Stedman...
LAS VEGAS, NV

