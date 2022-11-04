Read full article on original website
Board Game Night coming to the LaSalle Public Library
LASALLE – A night of board games and fun will be coming to the LaSalle Public Library on Wednesday. From 4 PM to 7 PM, the library will host community residents, Martina Cingle and Cayla Massengill, for a fun evening of board games, to celebrate International Games Month. Teens and adults, 14 years to 25 years old, are invited to play favorite board games and meet other board game enthusiasts in the community. Ms. Cingle and Ms. Massengill will provide all games for the evening, and tutorials for available games. International Games Month is an initiative to promote the value of games and gaming in libraries. IGM first started as National Games Day in US libraries in 2007 – National Games Day was an idea to set a world’s record for the number of people playing the same game at the same time, at libraries, around the world – and has since expanded to encompass the whole month of November and libraries around the world. The program is free, open to the public. This program will also be offered on Wednesdays, December 14th and January 11th.
Ky officials warn of ‘slick smelly’ chicken guts spill
PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials on Friday warned motorists to avoid a portion U.S. Highway 62 where chicken offal spilled along the roadway. Offal is typically made up of all the non-edible portions of a bird, like the feathers, fat, blood, bone, organs and certain parts such as the heads and feet.
Celebration of Lights turns ten years old; bigger than ever
LASALLE – The Celebration of Lights, the large Christmas light display that takes over Rotary Park in LaSalle each winter, is turning 10 years old and is bigger than ever. Over 400 displays are going to be lit this year on the ever expanding path through the over 50 acre park located east of LaSalle adjacent to I-39. Celebration of Lights will be open beginning November 11th through January 1st. The hours are 5 to 9 PM on weekdays and Sundays and from 5 to 10 PM on Fridays, Saturdays and the week of Christmas. The local radio station, Classic Hits 106, The Christmas Station, is your official soundtrack home as you drive through the park this holiday season. LaSalle Mayor Jeff Grove is amazed at the size of display this year.
Meriden rail crossing to close for repairs
MERIDEN – The BNSF rail crossing in Meriden Township at County Highway 10 will be closed for two days starting today for repairs. No detours will be posted. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes around the construction while crews perform the grade crossing work.
