LASALLE – A night of board games and fun will be coming to the LaSalle Public Library on Wednesday. From 4 PM to 7 PM, the library will host community residents, Martina Cingle and Cayla Massengill, for a fun evening of board games, to celebrate International Games Month. Teens and adults, 14 years to 25 years old, are invited to play favorite board games and meet other board game enthusiasts in the community. Ms. Cingle and Ms. Massengill will provide all games for the evening, and tutorials for available games. International Games Month is an initiative to promote the value of games and gaming in libraries. IGM first started as National Games Day in US libraries in 2007 – National Games Day was an idea to set a world’s record for the number of people playing the same game at the same time, at libraries, around the world – and has since expanded to encompass the whole month of November and libraries around the world. The program is free, open to the public. This program will also be offered on Wednesdays, December 14th and January 11th.

LASALLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO