2d ago
Well, I agree, just don’t go. When word gets out about the eatery FAJITA KINGS, people won’t go there for food. I know as soon as I saw they were going to be having a drag Queen show, I crossed them off my places to go .
stephanie purvis
2d ago
Did they allow kids in , or is that just a concern of yours. If you don't like a business then don't patronize it, otherwise let others enjoy the show !
Roberta Bristol
3d ago
so simple do not take your kids and that's it. why people complicated themselves
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cowgirls Advance To ASC Soccer ChampionshipHardin-Simmons UniversityBelton, TX
Texas witness reports shape-shifting UFO 50 feet over rooftopRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Killeen Divided over Renaming of Fort HoodLarry LeaseKilleen, TX
Texas UFO witness believes craft shut his cell phone camera offRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Related
Shooting of Temple teen now an active murder investigation
TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note | Video below is on a previous segment. The Temple Police Department has announced that the teenage victim from last Thursday night's shooting has died. Due to the death of the victim, the case has now turned into a murder investigation, according to Temple...
Burning Up The Dance Floor: Unity Line Dancers form bonds while two-stepping their way across Central Texas
KILLEEN, Texas — Line dancing, we've all seen it before. It is when a group of dancers stand side-by-side in one or more lines as they perform a series of dance moves. For one group of Central Texans, it means so much more, as they are taking on the physical and mental benefits of dancing one two step at a time.
This New Central Texas Buc-ee’s Will Be The Biggest in America
The largest Buc-ee’s travel center in the country is breaking ground in Central Texas before Thanksgiving, and it will bring around 200 jobs with it. No, the Temple, Texas Buc-ee's is not being replaced! A new store at 10070 I-10 in Luling, Texas, will take up over 75,000 square feet, built next door to the current location.
Watch Out – These Are The Worst Intersections In Killeen, Texas
I wouldn’t say Killeen, Texas has the worst drivers, but I definitely would not say that we have the best drivers either. If you've ever driven in and around my town, you know how reckless people can be, and how few people seem to be paying attention behind the wheel.
Killeen, Texas Skate Park Is Closing, But Not For Good
Greetings, my fellow skate park parents and skater friends. I was made aware that the Condor Skate Park in Killen, Texas is closing. Don't fret, because it won't be closing for good. It will be closing for at least three months, making room for a NEW Conder skate park. While...
KWTX
Good News Friday: November 4, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We want to congratulate Fire Captain Dustin McGraw for receiving the Temple-Belton Exchange Club Firefighter of the year 2022 award. Also, congratulations to Temple Police Department Detective Roger Bilodeau for receiving the Police Officer of the year 2022 award. Waco ISD is proud to announce that...
Notable Temple Restauranteur to Make Georgetown Debut
“Georgetown has the best of both worlds—all the amenities a city can provide, but still with the charm of a small town. You could not pick a better place in the entire United States than Georgetown.”
KWTX
Temple police searching for missing woman
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple police department is asking for help in locating a missing woman, according to a post the department made on Facebook. She is 29-year-old Sandreal Denise Lowe. She is described to stand 5 foot 7 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes and was...
fox7austin.com
Marijuana on the ballot for four Central Texas cities
AUSTIN, Texas - Marijuana is on the ballot again this year, this time in four Central Texas cities. Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos residents will be voting on whether to eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. Under current Texas law, only the use of "low THC, high cannabidiol...
KWTX
Bomb threats disrupt operations at hospitals in Waco, Temple
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Bomb threats disrupted operations at two hospitals in Waco, and another in Temple, Thursday afternoon before the all-clear was issued and operations allowed to resume. Employees and patients at Ascension Providence Hospital at 6901 Medical Parkway in Waco were the first to be allowed back inside...
fox44news.com
Sparkling Ice and Professional Athletes Prepare Waco for First Regatta Competition
Waco, TEXAS (FOX 44) – Well known athletes and companies are putting their hands on Waco to kick off its first regatta this Sunday. It’s a rowing competition, and Sparkling Ice’s “Cheers To You” program is dedicating a new boat to the Waco Youth Rowing Center Team.
KWTX
Rookie Central Texas cop wins international award after rescuing human trafficking victims
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A rookie cop from a small Central Texas town has won an international first responder’s award for his role in a traffic stop that resulted in rescuing nine victims of human trafficking. Jordan Williams, 28, has only been a police officer with the Valley Mills...
News Channel 25
Bicyclist killed in Killeen crash
KILLEEN, Texas – A 47-year-old bicyclist died after being struck by a vehicle Friday night near the intersection of Florence Road and Brookway Drive. On Saturday, Killeen police identified the bicyclist as Claborn Joiner. According to a news release, a white Lincoln MKZ was traveling north on Florence Road...
KXAN
Texas single mom could be evicted from apartment complex for medical marijuana
TEMPLE, Texas (Nexstar) — A Texas single mom is in the process of being evicted from her apartment complex for possessing medical marijuana, which is legal in the state through Texas’ Compassionate Use Program. “Here’s another complaint that I have, and that’s what started all this,” said Candace...
Motorcycle crash kills Fort Hood soldier Jacob A. Oswald
FORT HOOD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Killeen Police Department is investigating after Specialist Jacob A. Oswald, 22, was killed in a motorcycle crash on Nov. 3. Oswald was a military intelligence analyst with the 1st Cavalry Division. He was assigned to 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, "Black Jack." Col. C. J. Kirkpatrick, brigade commander for 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team shared his condolences to Spec. Oswald's family."Our deepest condolences are extended to Specialist Oswald's family, his loved ones, and his friends," said Col.Kirkpatrick. "We have been in constant contact with the soldier's family and are working with them to offer support during this...
KWTX
Early voting totals are in. Find out how turnout in Central Texas compares to 2018 midterms
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Early voting wrapped up Friday, with more than 12,000 people voting Friday alone between Bell and McLennan Counties. In fact, early voting wrapped up with both counties showing an increase in turnout compared to the 2018 midterms, each by about 500 votes. In Bell County 54,050...
"Our deepest condolences" | Fort Hood releases statement on death of soldier in fatal crash
FORT HOOD, Texas — Editor's note | The video below is on a previous segment. "The 1st Cavalry Division is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of a member from our team." Ford Hood has released a statement identifying Fort hood Soldier Jacob "Black Jack" Oswald. `. Oswald died...
KWTX
City of Killeen uses free program to improve citizen engagement
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Killeen is now taking applications for its Killeen Citizens Academy, an eight-week program aimed at helping boost citizen engagement. The goal is for students who participate in the free program to learn the ins and outs of how the municipal government is operated.
KWTX
Teen critically injured in shooting in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a teenager critically injured Thursday evening. Officers were called out to a shots fired call at around 7:13 p.m. near Jones Park in the area of S. 23rd St. and W. Ave. H. Officers did not...
KCEN TV NBC 6
UPS hiring 350 seasonal workers in Central Texas
BELTON, Texas — 350 seasonal jobs are coming to Central Texas this holiday season, courtesy of UPS. The shipping company has stated that they are hiring drivers, package handlers and drivers helpers at their locations in Belton and Waco. The Belton location is at 214 E. Grove Road, Belton,...
