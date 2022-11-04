Read full article on original website
5 Cryptos That Has The Potential To Reach Hitherto Heights In NoLowVember
Although Uptober is over, it does not mean that the current bullish ride will not be extended beyond historically the most successful time of the year for crypto. Meet the new contender, NoLowVember, where the charts are always green, and the kudos are cheering in joy over their favourite cryptos reaching hitherto heights.
4 Bear Market Winners, Sure to Thrive in a Bull Market
Bear markets can completely wilt what could previously be described as a thriving project. Bear markets can also instigate bull market winners, and there have been some stand-out performances so far in this crypto bear market. This article will take a look at 4 projects showing strength in this bear market.
Coinbase Revenue Dips By Nearly 50% Amid Crypto Winter
The crypto market continues to express more decline in the value of most assets, especially Coinbase. Also, the intense bearish trend is creating tighter conditions for almost all firms. The overall effect results in adverse reports on the performance of the companies. Recently, Coinbase, the most prominent American crypto exchange,...
Buy The Hideaways (HDWY), VeChain (VET), And Ethereum (ETH) To Make BIG Profits
Some of the most impressive cryptocurrencies ever created are VeChain (VET), Ethereum (ETH), and a new one called The Hideaways (HDWY), and they have a lot of potential growth in 2023. As more and more people across the world begin to use cryptocurrencies, the market has become increasingly competitive, pushing...
Fresh Bitcoin Long Positions Open Up On Exchanges As Funding Rates Turn Positive
On-chain data shows Bitcoin funding rates have turned positive, suggesting there have been some fresh long openings on derivative exchanges. Bitcoin Funding Rate Turns Green After Derivative Exchange Inflows Spike Up. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the new long positions can drive the price up...
Chainlink (LINK) Breaks Out Of Range; Will Bulls Push The Price To $12?
LINK rallies with high volume as the price breaks above its range channel of $8 after a while as bulls eyes $12. LINK’s price continues to trend higher with strong volume as the market looks promising for many altcoins. LINK’s price remains strong on the daily timeframes as the...
Apecoin (APE) Price Ranges As Altcoins Rally; Are Bulls In Control?
APE’s price fails to rally high as the price continues to stall in its price movement despite the market looking green across boards. APE’s price continues to trend below key support as the price tries to build more strength to overcome this area of resistance that has held the price from rallying.
Chiliz (CHZ) Scores 29% Increase In The Last Week. What’s Next?
The leading blockchain for sports and entertainment Chiliz has scored 29% gains in the last week. Most of October saw CHZ trade below the $0.2 mark. However, the last few days of the month saw the token break past this barrier. It established a new local high of $0.2524 today. This is the first time CHZ is reaching this high in the last 30 days.
Dogecoin Climbs 6% In Last 24 Hours – Can DOGE Maintain Its All-Green Aura?
Dogecoin, earlier today, once again initiated a rally that enabled it to go up by 6% in just 24 hours, peaking at $0.127. But as hours went by, DOGE lost some of its momentum as it is now trading at $0.122 according to tracking from Coingecko. Here’s a quick look...
Become a Millionaire by Investing in These 3 Coins: Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Polygon (MATIC), and Decentraland (MANA)
Yes, you’ve read that correctly! Become a millionaire the easy way by simply investing in Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Polygon (MATIC), and Decentraland (MANA). Polygon is down over 90% from its all-time high, making it a perfect buying opportunity, now after the Ethereum merge whilst Decentraland (MANA) is experiencing the same drop. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), on the other hand, is a newcomer, still in phase 1 of its presale, which is expected to increase over 6000% from its current price of $0.24.
Bluelight.inc token, $KALE, is listed on the Cryptology crypto exchange
Bluelight.inc is thrilled to announce that its public token, $KALE, is listed on the Cryptology crypto exchange under the KALE ticker. With that, the new age economic strategy blockchain-based game is available for the crypto community. Bluelight.inc is a free-to-play simulator of a startup in virtual silicon valley called San...
Polygon Sees Large Volume Of MATIC Whale Transactions In Last 24 Hours
The Polygon network is now lit like Christmas lights following a number of positive MATIC news that involve some of the biggest names in social media and finance industry. For starters, Instagram users will soon have the ability to mint, showcase and even sell non-fungible token (NFT) collectibles through the blockchain network.
