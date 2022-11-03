Read full article on original website
Should I buy PayPal shares after the Q3 results?
PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported solid third-quarter results this Thursday, but the company’s management once again lowered expectations for coming quarters. PayPal reported solid third-quarter results this Thursday; total revenue has increased by 10.8% Y/Y to $6.85 billion, slightly above expectations, while the earnings per share were $1.08 (beats by $0.12).
Take-Two shares give up 15% on ‘draconian’ guidance
Take-Two Interactive reports weaker-than-expected results for its fiscal Q2. The video game company also lowered its guidance for the future. Take-Two shares are now down roughly 50% versus the start of the year. Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO) slid more than 15% in extended trading after the...
Is Carvana stock down 97% year-to-date a value trap?
Carvana is struggling with both macro and company-specific issues. Morgan Stanley analyst says CVNA could be worth 10 cents only. Carvana stock is now down more than 95% versus the start of 2022. Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) has pretty much been in a free fall this year, now down more...
Palantir shares lost another 10% this morning: explore why
Palantir reports slightly better-than-expected results for its fiscal Q3. The data analytics company also raised its full-year earnings guidance. Palantir shares still slipped more than 10% on Monday morning. Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) reported a strong third-quarter and raised its earnings guidance for the full year on Monday. Shares...
Meta Platforms to begin large-scale layoffs: would that be enough?
Wall Street Journal says Meta Platforms could begin large-scale layoffs this week. Loup Ventures' Gene Munster reacts to the news on CNBC's "Squawk Box". Meta shares are currently down more than 70% versus the start of the year. Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) is in focus this morning after the...
Carvana stock price has plunged: will it go bankrupt?
Carvana share price has been in a strong bearish trend. The stock has fallen by more than 97% from its highest point in 2021. The shares will likely continue falling as sentiment worsen. Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) stock price has plunged in 2022, making it one of the worst-performing technology and...
FTX stablecoin withdrawals surge amid liquidation claims
On-chain data by CryptoQuant founder Ki Young Ju shows FTX’s stablecoin reserve has dropped to one-year low. $451 million worth of stablecoins have been withdrawn from FTX in the past seven days. Changpeng Zhao has claimed Binance plans to liquidate large amounts of FTX’s stablecoins. FTX crypto exchange...
Bankman-Fried says ‘FTX is fine’ even as FTT price falls
FTX token (FTT/USD) price is falling again, down nearly 4% at the time of writing on Monday morning, as selling pressure remained amid “rumours” about the crypto exchange FTX. Reported delays in customer withdrawals did not help the jitters, as has done Binance’s announcement that it would liquidate...
Xternity secures $4.5 million investment to boost Web3 adoption
Xternity raised the funding from Jibe Ventures, Flori Ventures, Secret Chords, Vgames. The NFX-backed platform also announced its Beta launch. Xternity offers a wallet solution, NFT Store and integration with top blockchains like Polygon and Solana. Web3 gaming platform Xternity, which looks to boost adoption across the Web3 ecosystem through...
Is it safe to buy gold after a record seven straight down months?
Gold price might have formed a triple bottom pattern but only a move above $1,720 would confirm it. The recent US dollar weakness helps the gold price's bullish case. At the end of October, gold posted a record seven straight down months. The decline is unusual considering the high inflation worldwide and gold’s role as a hedge against the rise in the prices of goods and services.
Okta stock outlook: Guggenheim sees a 45% upside
Guggenheim says Okta stock is a buy with upside to $65 a share. Analyst John DiFucci says Okta is trading below its intrinsic value. Shares of the cloud company are at their year-to-date low today. Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) is trading at its year-to-date low on Monday – a valuation...
Should you buy or sell the US dollar after the biggest reversal day since 2009?
US dollar posted last Friday the biggest reversal day since 2009. JPY crosses are favored to extend their rally into the end of the year trading. Last week ended with a massive move in the US dollar currency pairs. The dollar’s strength persisted in 2022, but Friday was a massive reversal day – the biggest since 2009.
U.S. added more than expected jobs in October: ‘this is a great time to invest’
Nonfarm payrolls went up by 261,000 in October versus 205,000 expected. Billionaire investor Ron Baron says if he had more to invest, he'd invest it. The benchmark S&P 500 index is currently down over 20% for the year. S&P 500 ended in the green on Friday even after the U.S....
Apple’s iPhone sales could take another hit in December quarter
Apple Inc blames China as it temporarily cuts iPhone 14 production. JPMorgan's senior analyst Samik Chatterjee reacts to the news. Apple shares are now down about 25% versus the start of the year. Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is trading down on Monday after the multinational said it was temporarily cutting...
