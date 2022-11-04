Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-City Herald
Rex Ryan Doesn’t Hold Back on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers’ Offense
You know the former Jets’ and Bills’ head coach, Rex Ryan, wouldn’t pass up the opportunity to take a jab at Tom Brady. On ESPN’s ‘Get Up’ show, Ryan let it be known exactly what he thinks about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their starting quarterback Tom Brady.
Tri-City Herald
Kirk Cousins Leads Fourth Quarter Comeback as Vikings Beat Commanders 20-17
In his return to FedEx Field, almost five years after signing with the Vikings, Kirk Cousins showed the Commanders what they've missed out on since his departure. The veteran stepped up with some incredible throws late in the game, bringing the Vikings back from a 17-7 deficit and pulling out a 20-17 victory, Minnesota's sixth in a row.
Tri-City Herald
Rams RB Cam Akers Shares Side of Story: ‘I Never Asked to be Traded’
Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers was back with the team for a full participation in Thursday's practice ahead of Sunday’s road matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Should you travel back in time and share this news with Rams fans a week or two ago, they'd look at you like a madman.
Tri-City Herald
Matthew Judon, Jonathan Jones Among Standouts: Patriots-Colts Notebook
FOXBORO — Though New England Patriots may not be riding high heading into the ‘bye,’ they are more than happy to earn the win in Week 9. Quarterback Mac Jones threw for a touchdown, while avoiding throwing an interception. Kicker Nick Folk added four field goals and the Patriots pass rush logged nine sacks to help New England defeat the Indianapolis Colts 26-3 on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.
Tri-City Herald
Wilson & Simmons Preaching ‘Unwavering Belief’ to 3-5 Broncos
Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons has earned many individual accolades since arriving as a third-round pick out of Boston College back in 2016. He's a two-time second-team All-Pro and earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2020. Simmons parlayed all of that production into a fat four-year, $61 million contract extension...
Tri-City Herald
Why They Win: How Do Patriots Corral Colts?
A matchup between the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts could once again play a role in forming the AFC playoff picture. This time the cleared areas appear to be the Wild Card round rather than the conference title game, but playoff positioning could nonetheless be on the line when the teams renew their rivalry on Sunday afternoon.
Tri-City Herald
Three Keys For Jets to Upset Bills
Nobody is giving the Jets (5-3) much of a chance to defeat the Bills (6-1). However, this is why they play the game and if this is why a game like this has to really scare fans of the Buffalo Bills. Why?. Supposedly, this is a slam dunk for Buffalo.
Tri-City Herald
Report: NFL Teams Hoping to Push Back Trade Deadline
CINCINNATI — Multiple NFL teams reached out to the league about potential pushing back the trade deadline according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Teams are hoping to push the deadline back to Week 10 or 12, instead of Week 8. Schefter reports that the subject could be discussed at the...
Tri-City Herald
Jaguars 27, Raiders 20: How Did Jacksonville Force a Davante Adams Disappearing Act?
Las Vegas is home to many magic acts, but few could offer the disappearing ability of Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams in Jacksonville in Week 9. For one half of football, Adams looked like the dominant, alpha-male receiver who is a franchise-changer. For the other half of football, he was just another frustrated Raider, watching the Jaguars' defense stifle the Raiders in a 27-20 win after the Raiders got off to a 17-0 lead after two Adams touchdowns.
Tri-City Herald
Players to Watch: Panthers at Bengals
The Carolina Panthers (2-6) hit the road in Week 9 to take on the Cincinnati Bengals. The Panthers are coming in fresh off of a heartbreaking loss in overtime to their division rival Atlanta Falcons. Meanwhile, the Bengals have won 3 of their last 4 games, but have recently lost key players Ja'Marr Chase and Chidobe Awuzie to injuries. It should be a fun Sunday of football. Here are some players to watch from both teams:
Tri-City Herald
Colts’ Offense Hits Rock Bottom in Loss vs. Patriots
It was a sunny October afternoon in 2017 when Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard made a promise to himself. In his first year as GM, he had just watched his team get shut out by the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-0. His quarterback Jacoby Brissett was sacked ten times that afternoon, the most since the Colts moved to Indianapolis. Ballard would later say it was at that moment he vowed the Colts would never get bullied up front like that again.
Tri-City Herald
NFL Draft Profile: Lorenz Metz, Offensive Lineman, Cincinnati Bearcats
Metz has unique playing experience and ideal arm length, upper body strength, and punch power for a guard, but his lean lower half and struggles with leverage limit his projection to the NFL. Evaluation:. Metz played along the defensive line in Germany, but he switched to the offensive side of...
Tri-City Herald
NFL Draft Profile: Earl Bostick Jr., Offensive Lineman, Kansas Jayhawks
Bostick is an older prospect who possesses ideal arm length, quick feet, and natural athleticism, but his pad level, play strength, and internal GPS have room for significant improvement. Evaluation:. Bostick has experience playing both tackle positions for the Jayhawks but primarily aligns at left tackle. He was rarely penalized...
Tri-City Herald
Broncos Address Rumors on TE Albert Okwuegbunam
The general consensus at the trade deadline was that tight end Albert Okwuegbunam would be deemed a surplus by Denver Broncos GM George Paton. When Broncos rookie tight end Greg Dulcich came off injured reserve in Week 6, it saw Okwuegbunam head to the bench and into his street clothes. Dulcich has kept his 24-year-old teammate in such casual attire ever since, with the rampant rumors only growing that Okwuegbunam would be traded, but no move materialized.
Tri-City Herald
Commanders WR Dax Milne Scores 1st Career TD; Washington Takes 10-Point Lead
The Washington Commanders are less than 15 minutes away from possibly winning their biggest game of the season, but it's already been a memorable day for wide receiver Dax Milne. In the first play of the fourth quarter, quarterback Taylor Heinicke found Milne for his first career touchdown. Milne, the...
Tri-City Herald
Vikings News: Kevin O’Connell, Harrison Smith, Practice Squad Elevations
Let's go through a roundup of Vikings news ahead of Sunday's game against the Commanders. Kevin O'Connell's wife Leah gave birth to the couple's fourth child, a baby girl, on Friday night, the team announced. Mom and baby are both doing great. O'Connell slept at the hospital that night, returned...
Tri-City Herald
AP top 25 poll: LSU moving up, Alabama falls in Week 11 college football rankings
Another dramatic and impactful weekend of the college football season is in the books and now it's time to get a look at the updated AP top 25 rankings. Georgia and LSU made huge statements on Saturday with wins over Tennessee and Alabama, respectively, and could be on a collision course to face each other in the SEC Championship Game.
Tri-City Herald
Bengals Announce Inactives Ahead of Week 9 Matchup Against Panthers
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are shorthanded on Sunday against the Panthers. Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, cornerback Mike Hilton, defensive tackle Josh Tupou and cornerback Tre Flowers are all out due to injuries. The Bengals elevated wide receiver Trenton Irwin and cornerback Allan George from the practice squad. They're both...
Tri-City Herald
Falcons BREAKING: Cordarrelle Patterson IN! Final Injury Report: Falcons vs. Los Angeles Chargers
The NFC South-leading Atlanta Falcons have an opportunity Sunday on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers to get over that .500 mark for the first time since the 2017 season. … especially with Cordarrelle Patterson back for Atlanta as he is coming off IR. Currently sitting at 4-4,...
Tri-City Herald
Patriots BREAKING: Colts RB Jonathan Taylor OUT Week 9: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report
The New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts meet in Week 9 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro on Sunday in a game that could make or break the season for both organizations. The outcome of the game could have playoff implications - one way or the other- as both teams are currently on the outside of the playoff picture looking in. The Patriots play Indy and the New York Jets at home before drastically stepping up the competition against the 6-1 Minnesota Vikings (Thanksgiving night) and 6-1 Buffalo Bills (Dec. 1).
Comments / 0