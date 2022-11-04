Teen in deadly crash had removed GPS ankle monitor

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — New details are emerging about the 15-year-old suspected of being behind the wheel of the SUV involved in a deadly crash last weekend in Aurora. And there’s new word about the warrant that was out for his arrest when the crash happened.

Multiple sources say the teen was wearing a GPS ankle monitor and he might have cut it off just days before the deadly crash that killed a 12-year-old girl . Those same sources confirm this was one of his many run-ins with the law.

That 15-year-old has not been identified as he’s not been charged. He’s also a minor. But he is now in police custody.

Officials concerned about youth crime

In a statement from 18th Judicial District Attorney John Kellner, who oversees the area where this happened, he confirms that on Oct. 25, “an arrest warrant was granted because the juvenile allegedly violated conditions of bond and removed a GPS ankle monitor.” The statement also reads: “The juvenile had previously been arrested and charged with robbery, a class 4 felony, on Aug. 26.”

“Kids are dying, innocent people are dying, constantly,” Danielle Jurinsky said. She is with the Aurora City Council and said frustrations have reached a critical flash point over what she calls “soft on crime policies.”

“For this restorative justice push, you know, for the youth — which I very much believe in restorative justice. [But] I believe there’s a time and a place for restorative justice,” Jurinsky said.

She added: “Police officers have their hands tied. Jails have their hands tied with juveniles. Local DAs have their hands tied.”

Charges are pending in this case.

FOX31 has done extensive reporting on how stolen vehicles are usually linked to situations involving violent crimes here in Colorado. The state continues to lead the nation in motor vehicle thefts.

Here is the full statement from Kellner:

The juvenile had previously been arrested and charged with robbery, a class 4 felony, on Aug. 26. By law, all juveniles are either held on “no bond” or released on a Personal Recognizance (PR) bond. We regularly object to juveniles who commit serious felonies like robbery from being released at all, but due to bed caps put in place by the legislature, juveniles with serious charges are often released over our objection. On October 25, an arrest warrant was granted because the juvenile allegedly violated conditions of bond and removed a GPS ankle monitor. The juvenile was arrested after the crash on Saturday night on the outstanding warrant and is currently pending charges related to the crash.” 18th Judicial District Attorney John Kellner

