Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Football Report - Week 9 RecapUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Mudbugs Split Last Homestand Until DecemberUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
2022 October Shreveport High School Invite Swim MeetUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
bossierpress.com
High school football: Airline routs Southwood, runs table in 1-5A
The Airline Vikings completed a remarkable turnaround Friday night with a 42-14 rout of Southwood at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium. Airline finished the regular season 7-3 overall and 7-0 in District 1-5A a year after going 1-9 and 1-6. The championship is Airline’s first outright one since 1998....
bossierpress.com
High school football: Airline-Haughton rematch highlights first-round playoff pairings; Benton at home, Parkway on road
As expected, all four Bossier Parish teams in District 1-5A made the non-select Division I playoffs. And there will be a district rematch featuring two parish teams in the first round Friday. District 1 champion Airline (7-3), the No. 6 seed, hosts No. 27 Haughton (5-5). The Vikings defeated the Bucs 55-42 in Week 7 at home.
bossierpress.com
High school football: Fourth-quarter rally lifts Benton past Parkway
It wouldn’t be a Parkway-Benton game without a fourth-quarter comeback. Friday night it was Benton’s turn. The Tigers rallied from a 10-point deficit to defeat the Panthers 28-24 in a regular-season finale at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium. Benton closed the regular season 7-3 overall and...
q973radio.com
Razor Blades Found In A Kid’s Candy Bucket in Shreveport?
Everyone has heard the urban legend warning you to watch out for RAZOR BLADES in your Halloween candy . . . and yet, for the past 50 years or so — there’s never been any actual proof of it in Shreveport or around the country. But.. it’s FINALLY...
Tornado Watch for Shreveport Area Tonight
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for northwest Louisiana, eastern and inland southeast Texas, western Arkansas and extreme southeast Oklahoma. A few tornadoes, damaging wind gusts and large hail are possible in this area through Friday night. This Tornado Watch includes Caddo, Bossier, Webster, DeSoto, Sabine and...
ktalnews.com
Storms, tornadoes hit Idabel, Hughes Springs
Deadly storms that moved through parts of the ArkLaTex Friday night produced at least one EF3 tornado with 140 mph winds in Red River County, Texas, before it crossed into McCurtain County in southeast Oklahoma and hit Idabel. Storms, tornadoes hit Idabel, Hughes Springs. Deadly storms that moved through parts...
KSLA
Seratones free concert opening new pavilion in downtown Shreveport’s Common Park
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - The well-known, Shreveport native band, Seratones is playing a free concert to celebrate the opening of a new pavilion in a downtown park. On Nov. 12, starting at 3 p.m., a new pavilion is opening in the downtown Caddo Common Park, Shreveport’s first downtown green...
When Will Storms Arrive in Shreveport Bossier?
Severe storms are bearing down on the Shreveport Bossier area. These storms are expected to arrive in the metro area tonight. The National Weather Service says there is an enhanced risk in northwest Louisiana during the evening and overnight hours. Damaging winds and tornadoes are the main threats, with some...
KSLA
MISSING: Former Marine from Ga. traveling through the area may be in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - John “Matt” DeFoor, 33, of Georgia, hasn’t been seen in more than a week. His family says his silver 2019 Chevy Silverado pickup was found at an apartment complex on E Egan Street in Shreveport, perhaps during his return trip between Georgia and Canton, Texas. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office says DeFoor left Covington, Ga. on Oct. 24 headed to Canton. He was last known to be there on Oct. 25.
KTBS
Light of day reveals scope of damage from Friday night's storms in the ArkLaTex
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas - The cleanup is underway in Cass and Morris counties in east Texas following the devastating storms Friday night. The National Weather Service Shreveport dispatched teams to Texas and Oklahoma to assess the damage. The path of the storm started just before City Hall on East 1st...
ktalnews.com
Videos: East Texans document aftermath of Friday’s severe weather
UPDATE: Here are the latest photos from the aftermath of severe weather on Friday, which caused damage across East Texas, including in Athens, Hughes Springs and New Boston. Here are photos of damage at the Athens Animal Rescue Shelter:. Here’s photos of the Hughes Springs municipal building taken by KETK’s...
KTBS
Two shot at outdoor gathering at Wiley College, officials say
MARSHALL, Texas - Two people were shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries early Sunday morning, Wiley College officials said in a statement released Sunday morning. The college said a shooting took place during an outdoor gathering on campus after a brief altercation. "According to witnesses, during this brief altercation, a person,...
Bossier Residents Rejoice the Best Pizza Is Back for a Month
I Will Never Forget The First Time I Tried the Best Pizza in Bossier. We all have had the feeling of walking into a restaurant knowing exactly what we're going to order but then the waiter or waitress totally ruins our plans right? That's exactly what happened to me at Flying Heart Brewery that day. I had my heart set on some wings and salad.
ktalnews.com
50 miles of garage sales: Main to Main in Webster Parish
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Junkers, pickers, antique lovers, food truck addicts and garage sale fanatics had best put on their most comfortable sneakers and clean out the beds of their pickup trucks in preparation for the 23rd annual Main to Main Trade Days in Webster Parish this weekend.
KSLA
Unseasonable warmth, but not for long
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! Some of y’all have seen showers today, which was expected throughout the ArkLaTex, scattered and isolated showers, and storms here and there. The warmth and humidity today result from a warm front that has swung through the region and now sits just north of I-30. Lows tonight will not be all that low, we’re looking at the upper-60s at minimum. There will likely be fog throughout the ArkLaTex overnight and into tomorrow, some of which could be dense locally, so be mindful of that when commuting tomorrow morning.
City of Hughes Springs asking for volunteers after tornado rips through area
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a tornado that hit Hopkins County on Friday, Nov. 5. The City of Hughes Springs is seeking volunteers to assist in storm damage cleanup after severe weather hammered the area. According to the city, anyone wanting to volunteer...
KSLA
LSU Health Shreveport hosts HBCU conference to encourage more African Americans to join medical field
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - LSU Health Shreveport is hosting the 4th Annual HBCU Educational Conference Nov. 4 through 6. More than 65 students representing 12 universities will be in attendance. The conference is being put on by LSUHS Office of Diversity Affairs, with support from the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) and the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
KSLA
Firefighters’ Retirement System claims City of Shreveport owes them $3.7M
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Firefighters’ Retirement System (FRS), the City of Shreveport owes them $3.7 million. FRS sent a letter to Mayor Adrian Perkins on Friday, Nov. 4, warning that the city will start owning interest and that firefighters’ retirement benefits could get slashed if the money isn’t paid by Nov. 19.
KTBS
Severe storms forecast Friday evening and night
SHREVEPORT, La. - There is an Enhanced Risk of severe storms for late Friday and Friday night according to the Storm Prediction Center. Gusty winds, tornadoes, hail and heavy downpours are possible. Water Vapor imagery shows the parent storm responsible for this forecast was over the western US as of...
KTBS
$14M bid submitted for heavily traveled north DeSoto road project
STONEWALL, La. – The obstacle course that’s also known as state Highway 3276 in north DeSoto Parish is finally scheduled for a major overhaul. A project to mill, patch and overlay and add new drainage the highway was among 11 projects statewide to be bid Friday. The price tag: $14.3 million.
Comments / 3