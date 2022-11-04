Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
From Murder to Mercy: The Incredible True Story of Cyntoia BrownLord GaneshNashville, TN
Pastors Call for Accountability in Davidson County Voting SnafuAdvocate AndyDavidson County, TN
Oliver Campaign Calls Out Election Irregularities in NashvilleAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Tennessee witness says pulsing UFO approached as close as 20 feetRoger MarshHendersonville, TN
Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner CountyAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Yardbarker
Flyers News & Rumors: 3 Losses, Atkinson, York, Giroux
The Philadelphia Flyers slipped during a tough week against top-tier NHL competition. After a hot start in the John Tortorella era, the flaws of their roster have seemingly caught up to them while Carter Hart stands between the pipes ready for rapid-fire shots and chances. Meanwhile, the news on the injury front continues to devastate a franchise marred by the absences of key players and the stunted development of prospects in recent seasons.
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for November 5
* In front of a sellout crowd in their home country, Mikko Rantanen netted a hat trick and Patrik Laine posted a multi-point game as the Avalanche claimed victory in the first of two contests in Finland for the 2022 NHL Global Series. Colorado and Columbus will face off in the final match today.
The Hockey Writers
Flames’ Lineup Decisions Could Determine Kylington’s Future
We are now in November and Oliver Kylington still hasn’t returned to the team. He is on leave due to personal matters and the Calgary Flames have filled the hole fine up until now. The Flames were seen as one of the deepest and best defensive groups in the NHL before the season, and still are without Kylington.
The Hockey Writers
Devils Gameday Preview: Calgary Flames – 11/5/22
The New Jersey Devils wrap up their Western Canada road trip on Nov. 5, as they take on the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Similar to other games that the Devils played this week, puck drop will be late on the East Coast, with the game starting at 10:00 PM. The Devils’ road trip has impressed, winning in Vancouver against the Canucks 5-2 on Nov. 1 and defeating the Edmonton Oilers in stunning fashion with a 4-3 victory on Nov. 3.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Kings 5, Panthers 4
In a game that got perpetually more and more chaotic as it rolled along, the Florida Panthers came up just short in a 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. "Back and forth," Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said. "We were trailing for a while...
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'WE GOTTA WIN TONIGHT'
The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Devils. "Obviously they are a good team and they are rolling right now so we have to do a good job of slowing them up, breaking out as five men, going through the neutral zone altogether and not get separated and kind of leave guys by themselves on the ice. I think it's gonna take a group effort to kind of slow their speed down."
NHL
Henrique helps Ducks rally, defeat Sharks in shootout
SAN JOSE -- Adam Henrique tied the game late in the third period and scored the deciding goal in the shootout for the Anaheim Ducks in a 5-4 win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Saturday. "I don't think it was a pretty win, by any means,...
NHL
Blue Jackets GM, Ward, Green host coaches clinic as part of Global Series
TAMPERE, Finland -- Jarmo Kekalainen had no issue getting up a bit early on game day. The Columbus Blue Jackets general manager visited a clinic for junior-level coaches from the area that was hosted by Ilves hockey club. He did that before his team's morning skate for its game against...
Yardbarker
Flames’ Huberdeau Unfairly Under Scrutiny for Slow Start
The Calgary Flames are 5-4-0 after suffering three straight losses. Their record puts them in fifth place in the Pacific Division, an unfamiliar place for the reigning division champions. Through eight games, the team has scored 29 goals, ranked 26th in the league, and only one from their new star winger Jonathan Huberdeau.
NHL
Predators overcome three-goal deficit to defeat Canucks in shootout
VANCOUVER -- Jordan Gross scored his first two NHL goals, and the Nashville Predators rallied from a three-goal deficit to defeat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 in a shootout at Rogers Arena on Saturday. Gross, who signed a two-year contract on July 14, was playing in his second game with Nashville...
NHL
'Going down memory lane, that's something very special'
The former Detroit Red Wings forwards were waiting to speak to the media for a special 25th Anniversary Celebration press conference on Thursday night when their former head coach Scotty Bowman started praising the iconic Grind Line. "Role players were so important on all of the good teams I had,"...
Yardbarker
Looking back at 1,500 games at the Saddledome
On Oct. 15, 1983, the Calgary Flames played their very first regular season game at the Olympic Saddledome. It was a 4-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers. On Nov. 3, 2022, the Flames played their 1,500th regular season game at the building, a 4-1 setback to the Nashville Predators. In-between those book-ending losses, the Flames have won 825 regular season appearances at the Saddledome.
NHL
Recap: Ducks Can't Find Late Tying Goal in 5-3 Loss to Florida
The Ducks pulled within one on Isac Lundestrom's penalty shot goal in the final minutes of regulation, but the Florida Panthers held on for a 5-3 victory over Anaheim tonight at Honda Center. The loss dropped Anaheim to 4-8-1 on the season and 2-2-0 on home ice. Despite the setback,...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Florida Panthers: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Florida Panthers:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Panthers: 6 - 4 - 1 (13 pts) Kings: 6 - 6 - 1 (13 pts) The LA Kings have had 24 multi-point performances from their players this season, ranking fifth-most in the league.
NHL
The Backcheck: A big third period bounce back
"It's Saturday night. You better enjoy it." That was Brandon Hagel's advice for 24-year-old, rookie defenseman Nick Perbix, who recorded the game-winning goal on Saturday night when he found the back of the net for the first time in his NHL career. The Tampa Bay Lightning pushed their point streak...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Matthews looks to stay hot for Maple Leafs vs. Hurricanes
Red Wings try to continue strong start against Rangers; Zegras, Terry can extend streaks for Ducks. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from three games Sunday. Matthews, Maple Leafs roll...
NHL
Heika's take: 'All the guys have contributed' and it's clicking
That timing seems pretty prescient right now. On Saturday Dallas marched into Edmonton and took a 6-2 win over the Oilers. They had a 36-30 advantage in shots on goal, a 62-56 edge in shot attempts, and won the special teams battle against two of the best units in the league.
NHL
Anderson suspended two games for actions in Canadiens game
NEW YORK -- Montreal Canadiens forward Josh Anderson has been suspended for two games, without pay, for boarding Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo during NHL Game No. 184 in Montreal on Saturday, Nov. 5, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The incident occurred at 10:06...
NHL
Building on Benn's knowledge and 'feeling good'
Jamie Benn has had some challenges this year. The Stars captain has seen his time on ice drop significantly, and has seen his role in the offense change as well. But he is actually seeing marked improvement on the scoresheet. Benn ranks 14th on the Stars in time on ice...
ESPN
Duchene scores in SO to give Predators 4-3 win over Canucks
VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- — Matt Duchene scored the only goal of the shootout and the Nashville Predators completed a 4-3 comeback win over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night. Jordan Gross got his first two NHL goals, Nino Neiderreiter had a goal and an assist, and Mattias Ekholm...
