Read full article on original website
Related
kmyu.tv
Utah snowpack off to good start; still too early to predict water impact
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Thanks to a relatively early start to the winter weather, Utah's snowpack is kicking off the water year in great shape. However, there are still several months of winter to go, and, hopefully, several more after that of snowpack to help fill the state's streams, rivers, lakes and reservoirs.
kmyu.tv
Help struggling Utah families with the KUTV Eye on Your Money Holiday Food Drive
(KUTV) Wages are not keeping up with inflation and working families all over Utah struggle to buy the groceries they need every week. School food pantries have been a crucial safety net for school children and their families. Join the KUTV family in stocking the food pantries at five local...
kmyu.tv
Salt Lake County working to catch up after backlog in ballot processing
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (KUTV) — The Salt Lake County Clerk’s office has processed roughly 55 percent of early mail-in voting ballots received so far, while neighboring Utah County has processed about 78 percent of its ballots. As of Friday afternoon, Salt Lake County had received approximately 153,000...
kmyu.tv
Experts warn of avalanche dangers in Utah backcountry as mountains get fresh snow
ALTA, Utah (KUTV) — For the second week in a row, there is fresh powder in the Northern Utah mountains following another round of winter storms. On Saturday, the Utah Avalanche Center listed the Salt Lake area mountains as having “considerable” danger in the higher elevations. "With...
kmyu.tv
Rain showers, mountain snow expected through Utah over weekend
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Rain is expected to hit the Beehive State over the weekend. Showers will start rolling into northern Utah early Saturday morning and bring snow to the mountains. This page will be updated through the weekend with weather updates across the state. For the latest...
kmyu.tv
BYU students produce Black history documentary on 'The Black 14'
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — A small group of students, faculty and staff at Brigham Young University have put together a documentary about the Black 14. It focuses on the history and healing of 14 African American members of the University of Wyoming’s college football team during the late 1960s.
kmyu.tv
Since 2020 nearly 60% of Utah's Clerks have left or are leaving top election post
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Running elections are becoming more stressful and in a few cases threatening for the people overseeing them. That's according to some County Clerks who are leaving their top post. According to the Lt. Gov.'s Office, since 2020, 17 of 29 clerks in Utah have...
kmyu.tv
Family, community gathers to honor 10-year-old Izzy Tichenor one year after her death
NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — Izzy Tichenor's family and friends gathered to hold a vigil and remembrance in her honor one year since she took her own life after being bullied at school. Izzy was just 10 years old when she resorted to suicide in November of 2021.
kmyu.tv
Young moose relocated after seen wandering through Avenues neighborhood in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A young moose seen over the course of multiple days in Salt Lake City has been relocated, officials with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said. They said the moose was spotted in the Avenues neighborhood. DWR biologists said they located the moose on...
kmyu.tv
Brighton Ski Resort asks for visitor cooperation as they determine opening day
BRIGHTON, Utah (KUTV) — Officials at Brighton Ski Resort have asked for visitor cooperation as they work to determine an opening date for the 2022-2023 winter season. They said part of figuring out when that day depends on following the resort's travel rules. Related stories from 2News. They asked...
kmyu.tv
Police investigate, review security footage of carjacking at Salt Lake City Airport
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — A 20-year-old man is in custody following an alleged carjacking at the Salt Lake City International Airport that resulted in multiple crashes, a second carjacking, and carjacking attempts. John Joseph Thomas Green was allegedly upset that he wasn’t able to book a same...
kmyu.tv
Carjacking victim forced to fight off suspect on I-80 during bizarre rampage
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A victim of the I-80 rampage is speaking up after he was forced to protect his car on the highway. Police arrested John Joseph Thomas Green. They say he was upset when he couldn’t book a same-day flight to Denver, where he’s from. Police say he then hijacked a car from a driver at the Salt Lake City International Airport.
kmyu.tv
Investigators looking for cause of fire that destroyed West Jordan home
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — The day after a massive, fast-moving fire destroyed a house in West Jordan, investigators were still trying to figure out how it started. The fire started Thursday around 3:00 p.m. at 5639 West Mirror Lake Drive. The homeowner inside got out safely, but the home was declared a total loss.
kmyu.tv
Wasatch Front home prices drop from peak but remain high year-over-year
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Home prices along the Wasatch Front are falling as mortgage interest rates continue to rise. New data released this week from the Salt Lake Board of Realtors show the median sales price for a single-family home in Salt Lake County was $590,000 during July, August, and September. That’s up nine percent compared to the same time period in 2021.
kmyu.tv
Officials advise caution to drivers on wet roads after crash in Davis County
SOUTH WEBER, Utah (KUTV) — First responders in Davis County are urging caution to drivers on wet roads after a crash in South Weber. They said over the weekend that wet roads and cooler temperatures led to the crash for a driver and their occupant. More from 2News. It...
kmyu.tv
America First Scholar Athlete: Riverton High's Jamison Howard
October 16, 2022 — (KUTV) - All throughout the high school football season the crew at Talkin' Sports is pleased to honor scholar athletes on Sunday nights. Thanks in-part to America First Credit Union it's in correlation with Thursday Night Lights and Friday Night Rivals football broadcasts throughout the Fall. Here's your chance to meet Riverton High School's Jamison Howard who is a tremendous athlete, great student, and a kind person with a great future ahead of him!
kmyu.tv
America First Scholar Athlete: Syracuse High's Kandelyn Brown
October 16, 2022 — (KUTV) - All throughout the high school football season the crew at Talkin' Sports is pleased to honor scholar athletes on Sunday nights. Thanks in-part to America First Credit Union it's in correlation with Thursday Night Lights and Friday Night Rivals football broadcasts throughout the Fall. Here's your chance to meet Syracuse High School's Kandelyn Brown who is a tremendous athlete, great student, and a kind person with a great future ahead of here!
kmyu.tv
Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI after rollover crash in Weber County
(KUTV) — A driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a rollover crash in Weber County, officials said. They said the crash involved three vehicles just before 4 p.m. on Sunday. Specifics on where the crash occurred were not initially given. A pickup truck...
kmyu.tv
One hospitalized after semi-truck catches fire in Ogden
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — One person was hospitalized after a semi-truck caught fire in Weber County. Crews were called to the scene of reports of a vehicle fire a short time after 1 a.m. Friday near 3200 Pennsylvania Avenue. When firefighters arrived on scene, they said they saw smoke...
kmyu.tv
Salt Lake County DA files murder charge against Sandy road rage suspect
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office filed murder charges in a road rage incident that happened in Sandy on Oct. 26. Rodrigo Monroy, 32, is now charged with one count of first-degree murder, according to court documents. Monroy was arrested after allegedly shooting...
Comments / 0