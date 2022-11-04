ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah snowpack off to good start; still too early to predict water impact

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Thanks to a relatively early start to the winter weather, Utah's snowpack is kicking off the water year in great shape. However, there are still several months of winter to go, and, hopefully, several more after that of snowpack to help fill the state's streams, rivers, lakes and reservoirs.
UTAH STATE
Rain showers, mountain snow expected through Utah over weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Rain is expected to hit the Beehive State over the weekend. Showers will start rolling into northern Utah early Saturday morning and bring snow to the mountains. This page will be updated through the weekend with weather updates across the state. For the latest...
UTAH STATE
BYU students produce Black history documentary on 'The Black 14'

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — A small group of students, faculty and staff at Brigham Young University have put together a documentary about the Black 14. It focuses on the history and healing of 14 African American members of the University of Wyoming’s college football team during the late 1960s.
PROVO, UT
Carjacking victim forced to fight off suspect on I-80 during bizarre rampage

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A victim of the I-80 rampage is speaking up after he was forced to protect his car on the highway. Police arrested John Joseph Thomas Green. They say he was upset when he couldn’t book a same-day flight to Denver, where he’s from. Police say he then hijacked a car from a driver at the Salt Lake City International Airport.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Investigators looking for cause of fire that destroyed West Jordan home

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — The day after a massive, fast-moving fire destroyed a house in West Jordan, investigators were still trying to figure out how it started. The fire started Thursday around 3:00 p.m. at 5639 West Mirror Lake Drive. The homeowner inside got out safely, but the home was declared a total loss.
WEST JORDAN, UT
Wasatch Front home prices drop from peak but remain high year-over-year

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Home prices along the Wasatch Front are falling as mortgage interest rates continue to rise. New data released this week from the Salt Lake Board of Realtors show the median sales price for a single-family home in Salt Lake County was $590,000 during July, August, and September. That’s up nine percent compared to the same time period in 2021.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
America First Scholar Athlete: Riverton High's Jamison Howard

October 16, 2022 — (KUTV) - All throughout the high school football season the crew at Talkin' Sports is pleased to honor scholar athletes on Sunday nights. Thanks in-part to America First Credit Union it's in correlation with Thursday Night Lights and Friday Night Rivals football broadcasts throughout the Fall. Here's your chance to meet Riverton High School's Jamison Howard who is a tremendous athlete, great student, and a kind person with a great future ahead of him!
RIVERTON, UT
America First Scholar Athlete: Syracuse High's Kandelyn Brown

October 16, 2022 — (KUTV) - All throughout the high school football season the crew at Talkin' Sports is pleased to honor scholar athletes on Sunday nights. Thanks in-part to America First Credit Union it's in correlation with Thursday Night Lights and Friday Night Rivals football broadcasts throughout the Fall. Here's your chance to meet Syracuse High School's Kandelyn Brown who is a tremendous athlete, great student, and a kind person with a great future ahead of here!
SYRACUSE, UT
Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI after rollover crash in Weber County

(KUTV) — A driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a rollover crash in Weber County, officials said. They said the crash involved three vehicles just before 4 p.m. on Sunday. Specifics on where the crash occurred were not initially given. A pickup truck...
One hospitalized after semi-truck catches fire in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — One person was hospitalized after a semi-truck caught fire in Weber County. Crews were called to the scene of reports of a vehicle fire a short time after 1 a.m. Friday near 3200 Pennsylvania Avenue. When firefighters arrived on scene, they said they saw smoke...
OGDEN, UT
Salt Lake County DA files murder charge against Sandy road rage suspect

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office filed murder charges in a road rage incident that happened in Sandy on Oct. 26. Rodrigo Monroy, 32, is now charged with one count of first-degree murder, according to court documents. Monroy was arrested after allegedly shooting...
SANDY, UT

