Deputy Utah Co. Clerk accused of conflict of interest ahead of Election Day
Utah County Attorney David Leavitt has accused the chief deputy of the county clerk's office of a conflict of interest involving an issue on Tuesday's Election Day ballot.
Opinion: Is the red wave back in the forecast?
Amendment A is on every Utah Ballot this election, and it expands the ability of the Legislature to spend or cut funding to 5% of the budget. Read more here.
Utah AG continues investigation into Orem mayor, city council
Last week, Orem Mayor Dave Young and the City Council announced they received information from the Utah Attorney General’s Office concerning blacking out a portion of two city council meetings. There were no violations of the open meetings law and the investigation on the issue is over. The investigation...
ksl.com
Utahns rally in Provo in support of all immigrants
PROVO — Cold temperatures and rainy skies didn't stop about 100 people from attending a rally in support of immigrants in Provo Saturday. The rally was organized by Stand With All Immigrants Utah, a recently organized group advocating for immigrants in the state. The group focused on the importance of supporting all immigrants, regardless of legal status, country of origin, race or ethnicity.
Snowstorms have been robust, but Utah is still sitting at average
Utah has had a good start to the water year with a series of snowstorms in the mountains. The state needs a lot more snow and it’s too early to say how the water year will play out.
KUTV
Major power outages leave tens of thousands in the dark along Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A major power outage in the Salt Lake Valley affected thousands of customers on Monday morning and and issues at multiple intersections. The morning started with a few thousand customers losing electricity, but that number had more than tripled as the morning commute was beginning.
Is a city in Wyoming sending some of its homeless to Salt Lake City? Mayor Mendenhall ‘frustrated, but sadly not surprised’
Jackson, Wyoming, law enforcement officials have reportedly been sending some homeless individuals from Jackson to Salt Lake City. Those reports have frustrated Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, who said it’s indicative of a larger issue that cities across the nation aren’t doing their part to address homelessness.
Workers worry Utah’s new billion dollar prison isn’t safe
In August, an officer with the Utah Department of Corrections emailed an alert to state legislators.
Salt Lake City rates poorly as a place to retire
Salt Lake City ranks poorly among major American cities to retire in, according to the latest "Best Places to Retire" ratings by U.S. News and World Report. Driving the news: Salt Lake City ranked No. 133 among 150 metro areas evaluated in the annual rankings. That's down from No. 124...
kvnutalk
Latter-day Saint church’s celebration of Latino cultures puts spotlight on often-overlooked diversity – Cache Valley Daily
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is hosting its annual celebration of Latin American culture on Saturday, November 5. After a two-year hiatus due to pandemic measures, the event is returning to the Conference Center in downtown Salt Lake City. Photo from Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Gephardt Daily
Police: Colorado man was under influence of drugs during carjackings, crashes in Salt Lake, Summit counties
PARK CITY, Utah, Nov. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Colorado man told police he was under the influence of drugs during a Friday morning crime spree that included two carjackings and several crashes in Salt Lake and Summit counties, court documents state. John Joseph Thomas Green, 20, was...
Teens take Utah to court over fossil fuel policies
A group of teenagers are suing the state over policies they allege encourage fossil fuel development to the harm of their health and safety.
Gephardt Daily
Man arrested for witness tampering, protective order violation in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Nov. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley City police have booked a man into jail after he allegedly violated a protective order, tampered with a witness and interfered with an arresting officer. Patrik Swasey, 37, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of:. Violation of a...
ksl.com
Attention turns to fixing historic Fisher Mansion as carriage house renovation nears completion
SALT LAKE CITY — Despite living in the Salt Lake Valley for most of his life, Baron Gajkowski was completely unfamiliar with the Fisher Mansion and its history until he was recently invited to tour its adjacent carriage house, a separate building being converted into a new recreation hub along the Jordan River Parkway.
Winter Storm Watches issued for Utah
The National Weather Service has issued two new Winter Storm Watches for Utah ahead of the storm coming late Monday. This storm comes quickly after the weekend storm that also prompted warnings.
Windy weather knocks out power for thousands of Utahns
Windy weather on Monday morning knocked out power for thousands of Utahns in Salt Lake and Tooele counties.
Gephardt Daily
Slick roadway sends car part way over edge of I-84 in Weber County
WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver on eastbound Interstate 84 suddenly found himself facing north when he lost control of his car on an overpass over U.S. 89. “Wet roads, cooler temperatures led to a scary situation for the driver and their occupant,” says...
A village for Salt Lakers experiencing homelessness is designed for self-sufficiency
Salt Lake City's city council voted in favor of a project to build a small community known as the Other Side Village for people experiencing chronic homelessness.
kslnewsradio.com
Wyoming police say homeless people aren’t being forcibly sent to SLC on buses
SALT LAKE CITY — A Wyoming newspaper reported earlier this week that homeless people were being bused to Salt Lake City, but the newspaper later corrected its statement. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reported on Wednesday that a circuit judge in Teton County has been issuing release orders that individuals without homes should be sent to Salt Lake City, if they are being jailed on a regular basis.
