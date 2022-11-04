ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake County, UT

Pyramid

Utah AG continues investigation into Orem mayor, city council

Last week, Orem Mayor Dave Young and the City Council announced they received information from the Utah Attorney General’s Office concerning blacking out a portion of two city council meetings. There were no violations of the open meetings law and the investigation on the issue is over. The investigation...
OREM, UT
ksl.com

Utahns rally in Provo in support of all immigrants

PROVO — Cold temperatures and rainy skies didn't stop about 100 people from attending a rally in support of immigrants in Provo Saturday. The rally was organized by Stand With All Immigrants Utah, a recently organized group advocating for immigrants in the state. The group focused on the importance of supporting all immigrants, regardless of legal status, country of origin, race or ethnicity.
PROVO, UT
Deseret News

Is a city in Wyoming sending some of its homeless to Salt Lake City? Mayor Mendenhall ‘frustrated, but sadly not surprised’

Jackson, Wyoming, law enforcement officials have reportedly been sending some homeless individuals from Jackson to Salt Lake City. Those reports have frustrated Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, who said it’s indicative of a larger issue that cities across the nation aren’t doing their part to address homelessness.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Axios

Salt Lake City rates poorly as a place to retire

Salt Lake City ranks poorly among major American cities to retire in, according to the latest "Best Places to Retire" ratings by U.S. News and World Report. Driving the news: Salt Lake City ranked No. 133 among 150 metro areas evaluated in the annual rankings. That's down from No. 124...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Wyoming police say homeless people aren’t being forcibly sent to SLC on buses

SALT LAKE CITY — A Wyoming newspaper reported earlier this week that homeless people were being bused to Salt Lake City, but the newspaper later corrected its statement. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reported on Wednesday that a circuit judge in Teton County has been issuing release orders that individuals without homes should be sent to Salt Lake City, if they are being jailed on a regular basis.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

