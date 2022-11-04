Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Rain or shine, the City of Shasta Lake celebrated local veterans
SHASTA CO, Calif. — — Rain or shine, but mostly rain this weekend, nothing is stopping the people of the City of Shasta lake from celebrating our nation's finest. The Shasta Lake Lions Veterans Day Parade brings together dozens of local organizations marching down central Shasta Lake including Lyndia Kent and Valerie Sell with the Missing America Project, an organization that locates and identifies unclaimed veteran cremations and finds them a final resting place.
krcrtv.com
Lake California power pole crash halts traffic in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, CALIF. — Hundreds in Lake California were left without power last night after a car collided with a power pole. It happened around 5:45 PM along Lake California Drive, when a vehicle crashed into a power pole. The crash shattered the pole and left heavy utility lines littered over the roadway. First responders struggled to access the vehicle due to the possibility of electrical power from those hanging power lines, but with the help of CAL FIRE and Cottonwood Fire crews, were able to extract the driver, who had no notable injuries from the crash.
krcrtv.com
Northstate fire agencies hold hiring event on Saturday to fill 200 needed positions
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — Starting Saturday, Nov. 5, at 9 a.m., at the Red Lion Hotel in Redding, The Bureau of Land Management (BLM), National Park Service, and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) will be hosting the Wildland Fire Hiring Event, to quickly fill 200 wildland firefighter and support positions in the three bureaus across California and Nevada.
KSBW.com
What is in the sky? Video shows bright light tumbling down in Northern California
Many people across Northern California on Friday reported seeing a bright light in the sky tumbling down. Video taken from El Dorado County and a ring camera from Redding in Shasta County both show bright balls descending from a dark night sky. While KCRA 3 has not verified what the bright light was, Friday night is when the Taurids meteor shower was set to peak.
krcrtv.com
Update: Power restored for 800 customers in City of Shasta Lake after losing power
CITY OF SHASTA LAKE, CA. — Update as of 8:20 pm Sunday:. Power has been restored for 800 customers around 7 pm Sunday in the City of Shasta Lake after a topped power pole disrupted power for residents. However, according to the city's Facebook page, areas of Windsor Estates are still without power for approximately 60 customers. The estimated time of restoration is midnight at the earliest.
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect arrested after breaking into home in Redding Sunday morning
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department says that a suspect was arrested after breaking into a home then running away Sunday morning. Officers responded to the 2900 block of Lake Redding Drive at around 4:24 a.m. to investigate a possible burglary. The home owners told police that they woke...
actionnewsnow.com
Former Redding Police Corporal pleads not guilty to drug charges
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A former Redding Police Corporal has pled not guilty on Friday in connection with a large-scale marijuana operation. Will Williams was arrested in April 2021. A judge found enough evidence for Williams and two others to stand trial last month. According to the Shasta County District...
actionnewsnow.com
Enterprise High School's shelter-in-place lifted
REDDING, Calif. 12:40 P.M. UPDATE - Enterprise High School was placed into a shelter-in-place Friday for about 10 minutes on Friday, according to the school. The school said SHASCOM notified staff at the school about police activity in the area at about 11:34 a.m. The school went into a shelter-in-place,...
actionnewsnow.com
2 ounces of rainbow-colored fentanyl seized in Redding, man arrested
REDDING, Calif. - A Weaverville man was arrested after officers located about two ounces of bright-colored fentanyl on Friday. The Redding Police Department arrested 43-year-old Fredrick Guidotti after officers located the fentanyl, 47 pills of oxycodone, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and money. Officers said Guidotti was arrested in the Westwood Village...
actionnewsnow.com
Person taken to hospital after major injury crash in Redding Saturday night
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department says that a driver was taken to Mercy Medical Center on Saturday after a major injury two-car crash at the intersection of Placer Street and Cumberland Drive in Redding. Police say that they responded to the scene at around 6:15 p.m. When they...
Higher water level at Lake Shasta is actually another sign of worsening drought
SHASTA LAKE, Shasta County -- As California hopes for some much-needed rainfall this week, it's hard to overstate just how much ground needs to be made up. The state is now in its third year of drought, and it's already the third stretch of drought years in the past two decades. The dry conditions are reflected in our state's reservoir levels. Lake Shasta is now at 31% of its total capacity or 58% of its historical average for this time of year. And while it may sound paradoxical, the reservoir is actually higher now than it was this time last year....
krcrtv.com
A winter storm warning is in effect for the Northstate Sunday-Wednesday, what to expect
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — Fall is here, but is winter close behind? We have seen some drastic weather changes in the Northstate over these last few weeks, from triple-digit heat to a winter storm advisory! Let's look at what you can expect for the weather when planning for the weekend ahead.
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: One found dead in Redding mobile home fire
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE AS OF 12:45 PM:. One person has died in a mobile home fire along Park Marina Drive this morning. Redding Fire crews arrived to the home at 2615 Park Marina Drive at 8:01 AM and found the property to be fully involved with fire. It took crews ten minutes to put out the blaze, and a search of the home found one deceased resident, as well as a deceased animal, within the mobile home.
krcrtv.com
Shasta Lake to honor 29th Annual Veteran's Day Parade on Saturday
SHASTA LAKE, Calif. — On Saturday, Nov. 5, the Northstate community will be front and center for the 29th annual Veteran's Day Parade hosted by the Shasta Lake Lion's Club in the City of Shasta Lake. Each November, the parade is set in motion to honor the men and...
krcrtv.com
A group in Red Bluff referred to as Protect ICWA walked to raise awareness for the ICWA
You might have seen people walking with signs and chanting along Main street in Red Bluff today,. Well this group referred to as Protect ICWA led by organizer Chris Perez walked to protect the Indian Child Welfare Act. As the Supreme Court considers the constitutionality of the Indigenous Child Welfare...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Fire Department says they found body inside mobile home after fire
REDDING, Calif. 12:43 P.M. UPDATE - Redding Fire Battalion Chief Jason Foley confirmed with our reporter on scene that firefighters found a body inside the mobile home at 2615 Park Marina Dr. During a search of the home, firefighters also found a dead animal. Redding fire is asking everyone to...
actionnewsnow.com
14 catalytic converters reported stolen from a business in Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Secret Witness of Shasta County is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of suspects who stole catalytic converters from an Anderson business last month. Early Monday morning, the Anderson Police Department received a report that 14 catalytic converters were stolen...
krcrtv.com
Wintu remains found in Redding construction site; why they're concerned about time
REDDING, Calif. — Wintu remains were found at a local construction site and tribe members say they were not given proper time to shift through the dirt to look for all of the remains. Arthur Garcia is the cultural resource manager for the Northern California Wintu Tribe. He is...
krcrtv.com
PG&E says landowner with gun interfered with vegetation management prior Zogg Fire
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — The big utility company, Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E), revealed in a state utility commission document that before the 2020 Zogg Fire—which burned 56,338 acres and caused 4 fatalities and 1 injury in Shasta County 2 years prior—they tried cutting the tree that caused the fire earlier but was prevented from doing so by a landowner.
krcrtv.com
Redding man pleads not guilty to charges related to machete, sword attack
REDDING, Calif. — A local man pleaded not guilty to charges related to the violent attack of two people with a machete and sword last Thursday. Officials with the Shasta County District Attorney's (DA) Office said 37-year-old Eli Crowe was arraigned in court on Friday on charges connected to the assault under the Clear Creek Bridge on Oct. 27. The charges include attempted murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment by violence.
