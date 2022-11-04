ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shasta County, CA

krcrtv.com

Rain or shine, the City of Shasta Lake celebrated local veterans

SHASTA CO, Calif. — — Rain or shine, but mostly rain this weekend, nothing is stopping the people of the City of Shasta lake from celebrating our nation's finest. The Shasta Lake Lions Veterans Day Parade brings together dozens of local organizations marching down central Shasta Lake including Lyndia Kent and Valerie Sell with the Missing America Project, an organization that locates and identifies unclaimed veteran cremations and finds them a final resting place.
SHASTA LAKE, CA
krcrtv.com

Lake California power pole crash halts traffic in Tehama County

TEHAMA COUNTY, CALIF. — Hundreds in Lake California were left without power last night after a car collided with a power pole. It happened around 5:45 PM along Lake California Drive, when a vehicle crashed into a power pole. The crash shattered the pole and left heavy utility lines littered over the roadway. First responders struggled to access the vehicle due to the possibility of electrical power from those hanging power lines, but with the help of CAL FIRE and Cottonwood Fire crews, were able to extract the driver, who had no notable injuries from the crash.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Northstate fire agencies hold hiring event on Saturday to fill 200 needed positions

NORTHSTATE, Calif. — Starting Saturday, Nov. 5, at 9 a.m., at the Red Lion Hotel in Redding, The Bureau of Land Management (BLM), National Park Service, and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) will be hosting the Wildland Fire Hiring Event, to quickly fill 200 wildland firefighter and support positions in the three bureaus across California and Nevada.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Update: Power restored for 800 customers in City of Shasta Lake after losing power

CITY OF SHASTA LAKE, CA. — Update as of 8:20 pm Sunday:. Power has been restored for 800 customers around 7 pm Sunday in the City of Shasta Lake after a topped power pole disrupted power for residents. However, according to the city's Facebook page, areas of Windsor Estates are still without power for approximately 60 customers. The estimated time of restoration is midnight at the earliest.
SHASTA LAKE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Suspect arrested after breaking into home in Redding Sunday morning

REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department says that a suspect was arrested after breaking into a home then running away Sunday morning. Officers responded to the 2900 block of Lake Redding Drive at around 4:24 a.m. to investigate a possible burglary. The home owners told police that they woke...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Former Redding Police Corporal pleads not guilty to drug charges

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A former Redding Police Corporal has pled not guilty on Friday in connection with a large-scale marijuana operation. Will Williams was arrested in April 2021. A judge found enough evidence for Williams and two others to stand trial last month. According to the Shasta County District...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Enterprise High School's shelter-in-place lifted

REDDING, Calif. 12:40 P.M. UPDATE - Enterprise High School was placed into a shelter-in-place Friday for about 10 minutes on Friday, according to the school. The school said SHASCOM notified staff at the school about police activity in the area at about 11:34 a.m. The school went into a shelter-in-place,...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 ounces of rainbow-colored fentanyl seized in Redding, man arrested

REDDING, Calif. - A Weaverville man was arrested after officers located about two ounces of bright-colored fentanyl on Friday. The Redding Police Department arrested 43-year-old Fredrick Guidotti after officers located the fentanyl, 47 pills of oxycodone, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and money. Officers said Guidotti was arrested in the Westwood Village...
REDDING, CA
CBS Sacramento

Higher water level at Lake Shasta is actually another sign of worsening drought

SHASTA LAKE, Shasta County -- As California hopes for some much-needed rainfall this week, it's hard to overstate just how much ground needs to be made up. The state is now in its third year of drought, and it's already the third stretch of drought years in the past two decades. The dry conditions are reflected in our state's reservoir levels. Lake Shasta is now at 31% of its total capacity or 58% of its historical average for this time of year. And while it may sound paradoxical, the reservoir is actually higher now than it was this time last year....
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

UPDATE: One found dead in Redding mobile home fire

REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE AS OF 12:45 PM:. One person has died in a mobile home fire along Park Marina Drive this morning. Redding Fire crews arrived to the home at 2615 Park Marina Drive at 8:01 AM and found the property to be fully involved with fire. It took crews ten minutes to put out the blaze, and a search of the home found one deceased resident, as well as a deceased animal, within the mobile home.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

14 catalytic converters reported stolen from a business in Anderson

ANDERSON, Calif. - The Secret Witness of Shasta County is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of suspects who stole catalytic converters from an Anderson business last month. Early Monday morning, the Anderson Police Department received a report that 14 catalytic converters were stolen...
ANDERSON, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding man pleads not guilty to charges related to machete, sword attack

REDDING, Calif. — A local man pleaded not guilty to charges related to the violent attack of two people with a machete and sword last Thursday. Officials with the Shasta County District Attorney's (DA) Office said 37-year-old Eli Crowe was arraigned in court on Friday on charges connected to the assault under the Clear Creek Bridge on Oct. 27. The charges include attempted murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment by violence.
REDDING, CA

