Joe Maddon signs new book
Former Los Angeles Angels Manager Joe Maddon was in Wilkes Barre today signing his new book, “ Trying not to suck at baseball and Life, The Book of Joe”. The Hazleton native and former Chicago Cubs World Series Manager has been home since being fired by the angels in June. The book is written by Tom Verducci and Maddon says it took some time to convince him to write it but he knew when he was ready.
78th annual Wyoming Valley Veterans Day parade marched through Kingston and Wilkes-Barre
Luzerne Co. — The 78th annual Wyoming Valley Veterans Day parade was held today in Kingston and Wilkes-Barre. The parade started from Market Street and Wyoming Avenue and went down Market Street to Public Square. The theme this year was salute to veterans- stand up for our veterans. "It’s...
Selinsgrove man dies in tractor crash Saturday night
Chapman Township (Snyder County) - The Selinsgrove Barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police say Wayne Kantz, 73, of Selinsgrove, died in a tractor crash. Troopers responded to the 800-block of Stahls Hill Road in Chapman Township at 8:54 p.m. Saturday. Troopers say the driver of that tractor, Joseph Kantz, 51, of Selinsgrove, was towing a New Idea corn picker and Wayne riding on the tractor's left rear fender-
3rd Annual Christmas on the Farm to kickoff the holiday season
NESCOPECK,LUZERNE COUNTY.(WOLF) — A great start to the weekend and kickstart to the upcoming holiday season. Family and friends joined in on the 3rd annual Christmas on the Farm in Nescopeck. Over 30 local artisans and vendors had something for everyone. People had the chance to eat and shop...
Dallas Twp. Police search for missing man
DALLAS TWP, LUZERNE CO., (WOLF) — The Dallas Township Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man from Luzerne County. Billy Martin Jr. Mr. Martin is 6’0”, 135 lbs, with brown eyes, black hair, and a beard. Police say he may have been wearing flip-flops at the time of his disappearance.
UPDATE: PSP releases the names of four people shot and killed in Lycoming Co. Saturday
Jordan Township (Lycoming County) - Officials with the Bloomsburg Barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police have released the names of the victims from yesterday's deadly shooting. They are the suspect, identified as 54-year-old Brian Taylor, his sister, 60-year-old Linda Taylor, Brian's sister 52-year-old Andrea Meek, and 55-year-old Jerry Zehring who...
Progressive Women of NEPA held a get-out-the vote rally at Kirby Park
KINGSTON,LUZERNE CO.(WOLF) — For Democrats ,abortion has been a hot botton issue on the campaign trail. In an attempt to sway undecided voters, Progressive Women of NEPA held a get-out-the vote rally at Kirby Park in Kingston today which included the Democratic candidate vying for P-A's 120th Legislative District on Tuesday.
Attorney General Shapiro Makes a Campaign Stop in Luzerne County
KINGSTON, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — As we approach election day, candidates are making their way to NEPA one last time to show voters why they would be the best choice. Over the past six days, the Attorney General has made 25 stops around the Commonwealth, this time, with his running mate, Democratic candidate for Lieutenant Governor, Austin Davis.
Union Co. man dies in single-car crash Friday evening
Monroe Township (Snyder County) - A 29-year-old Winfield man died at the hospital, following a one-car crash on Penns Drive in Monroe Township around 6:40 p.m. Friday. According to the Selinsgrove Barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police, the driver of a 2004 GMC Sierra pick-up, identified as Lance Sensenig, was northbound when he drifted into the southbound lane.
Luzerne County man found guilty after double homicide trial
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — After just two hours of deliberation, a jury found a Luzerne County man guilty on all counts for his role in a fatal shooting in Wilkes-Barre last year. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, 22-year-old Jayshawn Johnson was found guilty of...
Ashland man to spend nearly 8 years in prison for drug, firearm offenses
ASHLAND, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — An Ashland man will spend nearly 8 years behind bars for drug trafficking and firearm offenses in Schuylkill County. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 37-year-old Aaron Walter Gray was sentenced yesterday to 93 months, (7.75 years), in prison. Officials say Gray...
