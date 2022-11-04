ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBAL Radio

Sabalenka stuns Swiatek, faces Garcia for WTA Finals title

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka stood stoically ever so briefly, before crouching for an emphatic fist pump to go with a scream. Yeah, the seventh-ranked woman in the eight-player WTA Finals couldn't hide the emotion, because she knew exactly what she had done. Sabalenka ended world No....
TEXAS STATE
wtatennis.com

Point-counterpoint: Advantage Garcia or Sabalenka in the WTA Finals?

FORT WORTH, Texas -- In a tournament stuffed with surprises, Sunday’s semifinals produced two more. After round-robin play saw No.2 seed Ons Jabeur, No.3 Jessica Pegula and No.4 Coco Gauff all depart, No.7 Aryna Sabalenka stunned No.1 Iga Swiatek 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 in the semifinals, winning for the first time in the past five matches. That ended Swiatek’s run of 15 consecutive wins against Top 10 opponents.
TEXAS STATE
wtatennis.com

'It's crazy': Swiatek reflects on her season after WTA Finals exit

FORT WORTH, Texas -- World No.1 Iga Swiatek's remarkable 2022 season is over. The top seed at the WTA Finals bowed out to Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals, 6-2, 2-6, 6-1, taking just her ninth loss in an season that spanned over 11 months. "I'm not gonna lie to you,...
TEXAS STATE
tennisuptodate.com

Auger-Aliassime honest after Rune defeat ends run: "He kind of exposed weaknesses in my game"

Felix Auger-Aliassime's 16-match winning streak ended with Holger Rune beating the Canadian in straight sets in Paris. It's been an incredible 30 days for Auger who won 3 trophies in three consecutive weeks and almost made it to another final in Paris. Rune attacked Auger consistently and exposed some of the weaknesses in his game which is how Felix described the match as well.
wtatennis.com

Sabalenka upsets Swiatek to reach WTA Finals championship match

At the start of the week, Aryna Sabalenka called it a “miracle” that she even qualified for the WTA Finals. But now, after a semifinal upset, her miracle has extended into the singles final in Fort Worth. No.7 seed Sabalenka stunned World No.1 Iga Swiatek 6-2, 2-6, 6-1...
FORT WORTH, TX
wtatennis.com

Garcia edges Kasatkina to advance to WTA Finals semifinals

FORT WORTH, Texas -- Amid all the scenarios and permutations of round-robin play here at the WTA Finals, this was a black-and-white, winner-take-all situation. In the 11th of 12 qualifying singles matches, there was no parsing the numbers, no calculating the percentage of games won – in short, no mystery.
TEXAS STATE
FOX Sports

Defending doubles champs fall in title match at WTA Finals

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens beat defending champions Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova 6-2, 4-6, 11-9 to win the doubles title in the WTA Finals on Monday night. Kudermetova and Mertens won six consecutive points after falling behind 7-2 in the champions tiebreaker before...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Sports

Content former No. 1 Ash Barty rules out tennis comeback

MELBOURNE, Australia — Former world No. 1 Ash Barty has emphatically ruled out ever making a comeback to tennis, or switching to another sport. Launching her autobiography at Melbourne Park – scene of her Australian Open triumph in January just two months before her shock retirement announcement – the 26-year-old said she had no desire to return to high-level sport, and was sure she never would.
TEXAS STATE
wtatennis.com

Krejcikova, Siniakova will face Kudermetova, Mertens for the WTA Finals title

FORT WORTH, Texas -- Top seeds and defending champions Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova are one win away from capping off their incredible season at the tour's biggest events. Krejcikova and Siniakova advanced to their third WTA Finals championship match after defeating No.5 seeds Lyudmyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko, 7-6(5),...
TEXAS STATE
tennisuptodate.com

VIDEO: Tiafoe shares heartwarming moment with ball boy despite being on verge of defeat

Frances Tiafoe quite literally grew up on tennis courts and in a tennis facility with his background story quite known to most fans. That experience shaped his outlook on life and Tiafoe never lost the inner child inside him which is quite evident by the way he approaches and plays tennis. He's also remained quite humble during his breakout this year still finding time for his fans.
wtatennis.com

Flashback 50 Years: Chris Evert wins the first WTA Finals

The first WTA Finals, billed as the Virginia Slims Championships and held in a country club in Boca Raton, Florida, in October 1972 marked a watershed in more ways than one. The fledgling event offered a six-figure prize money purse, including an unprecedented paycheck of $25,000 for the champion, and an enticing 16-woman field that brought together Slims trailblazers and players who were aligned with the sport’s establishment, which controlled the majors and other traditional events on the calendar.
BOCA RATON, FL
wtatennis.com

McNally defeats Friedsam to capture Midland 125 title; breaks Top 100

No.7 seed Caty McNally continued her recent surge in form to lift her first WTA 125 trophy at the Dow Tennis Classic, defeating Anna-Lena Friedsam 6-3, 6-2 in a 1-hour, 20-minute final. McNally, 20, recaptured a title she had previously won at the age of 18. She was the 2019...
ESPN

Holger Rune rallies past Novak Djokovic to win Paris Masters title

PARIS -- Danish teenager Holger Rune fought back from a set down to beat favorite Novak Djokovic 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 and win his first Masters title on Sunday. Rune, who beat four other top-10 players in Hubert Hurkacz, Andrey Rublev, Carlos Alcaraz and Felix Auger-Aliassime en route to the Paris Masters final, will now move into the top 10 when the new rankings are published on Monday.
Yardbarker

"Auger-Aliassime's physicality maybe step above Djokovic" - says Wilander

Mats Wilander has been thoroughly impressed by what Felix Auger-Aliassime has been able to do in recent weeks. The Canadian player qualified for his first-ever appearance at the ATP Finals after competing in and winning three straight events. He will compete in the Paris Masters semi-final today for the opportunity to go to the final of a fourth straight competition, where he may meet another player that will take part at the year-end event, Novak Djokovic.

