WBAL Radio
Sabalenka stuns Swiatek, faces Garcia for WTA Finals title
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka stood stoically ever so briefly, before crouching for an emphatic fist pump to go with a scream. Yeah, the seventh-ranked woman in the eight-player WTA Finals couldn't hide the emotion, because she knew exactly what she had done. Sabalenka ended world No....
Jessica Pegula tries to see bright side of winless debut in WTA finals
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Jessica Pegula dropped her head to the table in front of the microphone, smiling while hoping there might be a consolation victory awaiting the American in her WTA Finals debut. The Buffalo native was New York honest about going winless in all three singles matches, capped by Friday’s 6-3, 7-5 […]
wtatennis.com
Point-counterpoint: Advantage Garcia or Sabalenka in the WTA Finals?
FORT WORTH, Texas -- In a tournament stuffed with surprises, Sunday’s semifinals produced two more. After round-robin play saw No.2 seed Ons Jabeur, No.3 Jessica Pegula and No.4 Coco Gauff all depart, No.7 Aryna Sabalenka stunned No.1 Iga Swiatek 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 in the semifinals, winning for the first time in the past five matches. That ended Swiatek’s run of 15 consecutive wins against Top 10 opponents.
wtatennis.com
'It's crazy': Swiatek reflects on her season after WTA Finals exit
FORT WORTH, Texas -- World No.1 Iga Swiatek's remarkable 2022 season is over. The top seed at the WTA Finals bowed out to Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals, 6-2, 2-6, 6-1, taking just her ninth loss in an season that spanned over 11 months. "I'm not gonna lie to you,...
tennisuptodate.com
Auger-Aliassime honest after Rune defeat ends run: "He kind of exposed weaknesses in my game"
Felix Auger-Aliassime's 16-match winning streak ended with Holger Rune beating the Canadian in straight sets in Paris. It's been an incredible 30 days for Auger who won 3 trophies in three consecutive weeks and almost made it to another final in Paris. Rune attacked Auger consistently and exposed some of the weaknesses in his game which is how Felix described the match as well.
wtatennis.com
Sabalenka upsets Swiatek to reach WTA Finals championship match
At the start of the week, Aryna Sabalenka called it a “miracle” that she even qualified for the WTA Finals. But now, after a semifinal upset, her miracle has extended into the singles final in Fort Worth. No.7 seed Sabalenka stunned World No.1 Iga Swiatek 6-2, 2-6, 6-1...
Jeopardy! player hints at revenge against former winner & scores Second Chance victory before Tournament of Champions
A JEOPARDY! player has hinted at getting revenge against a fellow contestant who had the upper hand the last time they duked it out. Rowan Ward was quite honest when asked by host Ken Jennings about the upcoming Tournament of Champions. During Friday's episode of the Second Chance finals on...
BBC
WTA Tour Finals: Caroline Garcia beats Daria Kasatkina to reach last four
Caroline Garcia came from a set down to beat Russia's Daria Kasatkina and reach the last four of the WTA Finals. The French sixth seed won a gruelling match 4-6 6-1 7-6 (7-5) to set up a semi-final against Greece's world number five Maria Sakkari in Texas. Sakkari, 27, qualified...
wtatennis.com
Garcia edges Kasatkina to advance to WTA Finals semifinals
FORT WORTH, Texas -- Amid all the scenarios and permutations of round-robin play here at the WTA Finals, this was a black-and-white, winner-take-all situation. In the 11th of 12 qualifying singles matches, there was no parsing the numbers, no calculating the percentage of games won – in short, no mystery.
FOX Sports
Defending doubles champs fall in title match at WTA Finals
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens beat defending champions Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova 6-2, 4-6, 11-9 to win the doubles title in the WTA Finals on Monday night. Kudermetova and Mertens won six consecutive points after falling behind 7-2 in the champions tiebreaker before...
NBC Sports
Content former No. 1 Ash Barty rules out tennis comeback
MELBOURNE, Australia — Former world No. 1 Ash Barty has emphatically ruled out ever making a comeback to tennis, or switching to another sport. Launching her autobiography at Melbourne Park – scene of her Australian Open triumph in January just two months before her shock retirement announcement – the 26-year-old said she had no desire to return to high-level sport, and was sure she never would.
wtatennis.com
Krejcikova, Siniakova will face Kudermetova, Mertens for the WTA Finals title
FORT WORTH, Texas -- Top seeds and defending champions Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova are one win away from capping off their incredible season at the tour's biggest events. Krejcikova and Siniakova advanced to their third WTA Finals championship match after defeating No.5 seeds Lyudmyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko, 7-6(5),...
Ash Barty: ‘I miss competing but not a lot that comes with it’ | Courtney Walsh
The retired former world No 1 is enjoying life at home while she puts the final touches to her foundation, which will have a focus on Indigenous communities
wtatennis.com
'Losing sucks': How Pegula, Gauff hope to bounce back from WTA Finals exit
FORT WORTH, Texas -- For Ons Jabeur, Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff, and Daria Kasatkina, their 2022 campaigns were the best seasons of their careers. Just making it to the WTA Finals is a phenomenal achievement and reward for an outstanding season. But each of the four found it difficult to...
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Tiafoe shares heartwarming moment with ball boy despite being on verge of defeat
Frances Tiafoe quite literally grew up on tennis courts and in a tennis facility with his background story quite known to most fans. That experience shaped his outlook on life and Tiafoe never lost the inner child inside him which is quite evident by the way he approaches and plays tennis. He's also remained quite humble during his breakout this year still finding time for his fans.
wtatennis.com
Flashback 50 Years: Chris Evert wins the first WTA Finals
The first WTA Finals, billed as the Virginia Slims Championships and held in a country club in Boca Raton, Florida, in October 1972 marked a watershed in more ways than one. The fledgling event offered a six-figure prize money purse, including an unprecedented paycheck of $25,000 for the champion, and an enticing 16-woman field that brought together Slims trailblazers and players who were aligned with the sport’s establishment, which controlled the majors and other traditional events on the calendar.
wtatennis.com
McNally defeats Friedsam to capture Midland 125 title; breaks Top 100
No.7 seed Caty McNally continued her recent surge in form to lift her first WTA 125 trophy at the Dow Tennis Classic, defeating Anna-Lena Friedsam 6-3, 6-2 in a 1-hour, 20-minute final. McNally, 20, recaptured a title she had previously won at the age of 18. She was the 2019...
Tennis-Alcaraz to miss ATP Finals and Davis Cup with abdominal injury
Nov 5 (Reuters) - Carlos Alcaraz will miss the ATP Finals and the Davis Cup Finals after picking up an abdominal injury at the Paris Masters, the world number one said on Saturday.
ESPN
Holger Rune rallies past Novak Djokovic to win Paris Masters title
PARIS -- Danish teenager Holger Rune fought back from a set down to beat favorite Novak Djokovic 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 and win his first Masters title on Sunday. Rune, who beat four other top-10 players in Hubert Hurkacz, Andrey Rublev, Carlos Alcaraz and Felix Auger-Aliassime en route to the Paris Masters final, will now move into the top 10 when the new rankings are published on Monday.
Yardbarker
"Auger-Aliassime's physicality maybe step above Djokovic" - says Wilander
Mats Wilander has been thoroughly impressed by what Felix Auger-Aliassime has been able to do in recent weeks. The Canadian player qualified for his first-ever appearance at the ATP Finals after competing in and winning three straight events. He will compete in the Paris Masters semi-final today for the opportunity to go to the final of a fourth straight competition, where he may meet another player that will take part at the year-end event, Novak Djokovic.
