FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Houston Astros win 2022 World SeriesCoach Larry DavisHouston, TX
The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Where To Buy Delicious Holiday Pies in PhillyTeressa P.
Remembering the first of 1,000+ World Series home runsIBWAAWilliamsport, PA
Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
WFMZ-TV Online
Phillies fan in hospice fights hard as team fights for World Series title
"I'm at the game because I love the Phillies, but I'm also here to honor my father," said Marie Kieth of Media. The Philadelphia Phillies might have someone 'fightin' even harder than they are. "He has been a different man since the Phillies have been playing," said Kieth. Eddie Helmig,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Astros' Peña 1st rookie hitter to win World Series MVP
HOUSTON (AP) — Jeremy Peña's key to success was keeping his head dry. Capping a freshman season like no other, he became the first rookie position player to win a World Series MVP award Saturday night after hitting .400 in the Houston Astros’ six-game victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.
WFMZ-TV Online
Astros 1B Yuli Gurriel (knee) removed from World Series roster
Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel was removed from the World Series roster on Saturday due to a knee injury he suffered against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 5 Thursday night. Catcher Korey Lee was added to the roster after Major League Baseball approved the transaction. Gurriel injured his right...
WFMZ-TV Online
Astros claim World Series title with 4-1 win over Phillies
HOUSTON -- Yordan Alvarez did what he had done twice before this postseason, drilling a game-altering home run that ultimately sent the Houston Astros to victory. But in all three instances, Alvarez delivered on the heels of a rookie shortstop coming through in the clutch. Alvarez bashed a three-run home...
WFMZ-TV Online
From Orwigsburg to Houston: Phillies fans react to friend's journey to Astros' front office
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. – Most local fans are rooting for the Phillies during this "Red November," but an area in Schuylkill County has one reason to be happy for the Astros if they win. Jarrod Kramer teaches business education at Blue Mountain High School. He recently became head baseball...
WFMZ-TV Online
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Colorado vs. Columbus at Nokia Arena, 2 p.m. Chicago at Winnipeg, 3 p.m. Dallas at Edmonton, 4 p.m. Arizona at Washington, 7 p.m. Boston...
WFMZ-TV Online
Astros Assistant GM, Schuylkill County native talks about his path to the World Series
For the Houston Astros, the postseason has become a familiar place of late, but for their recently hired Assistant General Manager Andrew Ball, it’s all brand new. “For me, it’s the first experience, so it’s been both a really good learning experience and also just a ton of fun,” Ball said via Zoom from Houston, ahead of Game 6.
WFMZ-TV Online
Vikings come back to beat Commanders for 6th consecutive win
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Kirk Cousins got the game ball after leading the Minnesota Vikings to a comeback victory against the team he started his NFL career with, and the first thought that came to his mind was starting a chant with the most famous words from his time with Washington.
