Philadelphia, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Astros' Peña 1st rookie hitter to win World Series MVP

HOUSTON (AP) — Jeremy Peña's key to success was keeping his head dry. Capping a freshman season like no other, he became the first rookie position player to win a World Series MVP award Saturday night after hitting .400 in the Houston Astros’ six-game victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.
HOUSTON, TX
WFMZ-TV Online

Astros 1B Yuli Gurriel (knee) removed from World Series roster

Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel was removed from the World Series roster on Saturday due to a knee injury he suffered against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 5 Thursday night. Catcher Korey Lee was added to the roster after Major League Baseball approved the transaction. Gurriel injured his right...
HOUSTON, TX
WFMZ-TV Online

Astros claim World Series title with 4-1 win over Phillies

HOUSTON -- Yordan Alvarez did what he had done twice before this postseason, drilling a game-altering home run that ultimately sent the Houston Astros to victory. But in all three instances, Alvarez delivered on the heels of a rookie shortstop coming through in the clutch. Alvarez bashed a three-run home...
HOUSTON, TX
WFMZ-TV Online

NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Colorado vs. Columbus at Nokia Arena, 2 p.m. Chicago at Winnipeg, 3 p.m. Dallas at Edmonton, 4 p.m. Arizona at Washington, 7 p.m. Boston...
FLORIDA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Vikings come back to beat Commanders for 6th consecutive win

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Kirk Cousins got the game ball after leading the Minnesota Vikings to a comeback victory against the team he started his NFL career with, and the first thought that came to his mind was starting a chant with the most famous words from his time with Washington.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

