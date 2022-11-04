Read full article on original website
Houston wins series 4-2
E_Peña, Gurriel, Sosa, Schwarber, Marsh. LOB_Houston 78, Philadelphia 73. 2B_Peña 2, Gurriel, Altuve 2, Bregman 3, Tucker, Alvarez, Bohm 2, Marsh, Harper, Realmuto, Castellanos. HR_Peña, Bregman, Tucker 2, Alvarez, Bohm, Schwarber 3, Marsh, Harper, Realmuto, Hoskins. RBIs_Peña 3, Gurriel, Vázquez, Bregman 4, Maldonado, Tucker 5, Alvarez 6, Bohm 3, Schwarber 4, Marsh, Harper 2, Realmuto 3, Segura 2, Castellanos, Hoskins. SB_Gurriel, Altuve, Bregman, Schwarber, Marsh, Harper. CS_Peña, Altuve. SF_Tucker, Segura. S_Pressly 2, Robertson.
Astros claim World Series title with 4-1 win over Phillies
HOUSTON -- Yordan Alvarez did what he had done twice before this postseason, drilling a game-altering home run that ultimately sent the Houston Astros to victory. But in all three instances, Alvarez delivered on the heels of a rookie shortstop coming through in the clutch. Alvarez bashed a three-run home...
Astros 1B Yuli Gurriel (knee) removed from World Series roster
Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel was removed from the World Series roster on Saturday due to a knee injury he suffered against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 5 Thursday night. Catcher Korey Lee was added to the roster after Major League Baseball approved the transaction. Gurriel injured his right...
Astros land in Houston with 3-2 Series cushion: 'We got two games'
Astros manager Dusty Baker slept well for the first time in recent memory, calmed by the perspective of knowing Houston has two tries to win one game, triggering a World Series celebration in their home park. "Hey, man, we got two games, potentially two games left and maybe even one,"...
Astros' Peña 1st rookie hitter to win World Series MVP
HOUSTON (AP) — Jeremy Peña's key to success was keeping his head dry. Capping a freshman season like no other, he became the first rookie position player to win a World Series MVP award Saturday night after hitting .400 in the Houston Astros’ six-game victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.
From Orwigsburg to Houston: Phillies fans react to friend's journey to Astros' front office
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. – Most local fans are rooting for the Phillies during this "Red November," but an area in Schuylkill County has one reason to be happy for the Astros if they win. Jarrod Kramer teaches business education at Blue Mountain High School. He recently became head baseball...
Astros Assistant GM, Schuylkill County native talks about his path to the World Series
For the Houston Astros, the postseason has become a familiar place of late, but for their recently hired Assistant General Manager Andrew Ball, it’s all brand new. “For me, it’s the first experience, so it’s been both a really good learning experience and also just a ton of fun,” Ball said via Zoom from Houston, ahead of Game 6.
Taylor Swift and the Astros make history, Kyrie Irving suspended and notable deaths | Hot off the Wire podcast
In this bonus episode of Hot off the Wire, we look back at some of the top headlines from the week in the world of sports and entertainment. Taylor Swift made history on the Billboard charts. The Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving. The Astros tossed a rare World Series no-hitter.
