Read full article on original website
Related
Stephen A Smith reveals what’s really holding Nets back from dropping Kyrie Irving
Is Kyrie Irving’s career with the Brooklyn Nets over? ESPN’s Stephen A Smith definitely seems to think so. The renowned broadcaster has always been a big fan of Kyrie the basketball player, but at the same time, Stephen A has never been shy of criticizing the enigmatic point guard for all of controversies off the court. Right now, amid Kyrie’s most recent scandal, Smith firmly believes that the only thing holding the the Nets back from dropping him is the fact that Irving is still under contract with the squad (via SiriusXM NBA Radio on Twitter):
Kevin Durant trade: 4 teams that must go all in on blockbuster deal after Kyrie Irving’s suspension
As the Brooklyn Nets prepare to rebuild their roster, All-NBA forward Kevin Durant may appear on the trading block once again. Keep in mind that the Brooklyn Nets are in shambles. They simply haven’t looked good on the court, and they’ve been an even more comedic circus of blunders off the court. Kevin Durant won’t say it, but he’d be better off out. Here we will look at the four teams that must go all in on a blockbuster Kevin Durant trade after Kyrie Irving’s suspension.
Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Kevin Durant saving Nets with clutch dagger
LeBron James had to pick up his jaw off the floor as he watched Kevin Durant lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 98-96 win on the road over the Charlotte Hornets. The Los Angeles Lakers forward is known to watch big-time games on off days and he made sure not to miss the Nets’ showdown with Charlotte.
Stephen A Smith reveals why NBA stars have kept mum on Nets star Kyrie Irving’s antisemitic saga
There’s been a whole lot of buzz surrounding Kyrie Irving and his most recent saga. This time around, the Brooklyn Nets superstar got himself in a whole lot of trouble after promoting an antisemitic movie on Twitter, which naturally, drew the ire of more than a few folks out there. Curiously enough, however, you don’t […] The post Stephen A Smith reveals why NBA stars have kept mum on Nets star Kyrie Irving’s antisemitic saga appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen Curry’s open frustration with Warriors’ James Wiseman goes viral
The Golden State Warriors are currently in the process of imploding. They are now 3-6 on the season after losing 5 of their past 6 games. Much has been made about their defensive woes, but a recent offensive play is making the rounds on social media. Stephen Curry appeared to be frustrated after James Wiseman […] The post Stephen Curry’s open frustration with Warriors’ James Wiseman goes viral appeared first on ClutchPoints.
UNC basketball star freshman nearing return ahead of 2022-23 season
UNC basketball heads into the 2022-23 season as the top-ranked program in the country after making a heroic run to the National Championship earlier this year. Aside from the likes of Caleb Love, Armando Bacot, and Leaky Black returning, among others, they also brought in a couple of talented freshmen, including sweet-shooting big man Jalen Washington.
Did a fan just expose LeBron James capping on being early Migos fan?
With the tragic news of the passing of Takeoff, one of the three members of the hip hop group Migos, there’s been an outpouring of remembrance and support for their work of late. One vocal fan has been Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. After the Lakers’ latest loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, King James […] The post Did a fan just expose LeBron James capping on being early Migos fan? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘We could have just kept playing basketball and kept quiet’: Kevin Durant clarifies these comments after breaking silence on Kyrie Irving controversy
Kyrie Irving’s recent comments on Twitter has caused a massive stir amongst NBA fans. The Brooklyn Nets star became the center of media attention after his latest tweets promoting antisemitism. Eventually, the team decided to suspend Irving for five games after his tweets. After the Nets’ announcement of Kyrie Irving’s suspension, Kevin Durant talked about […] The post ‘We could have just kept playing basketball and kept quiet’: Kevin Durant clarifies these comments after breaking silence on Kyrie Irving controversy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The reason Ime Udoka hasn’t been named Nets coach yet
The controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving hasn’t just left the struggling Brooklyn Nets without their superstar point guard for at least the next five games. After Steve Nash’s departure earlier this week, the team’s subsequent attention on managing fallout from Irving’s promotion of an antisemitic film apparently put the brakes on Brooklyn naming its next head […] The post The reason Ime Udoka hasn’t been named Nets coach yet appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I’m not even gonna waste my time’: Chris Mullin names 2 best players in the NBA today
The likes of Luka Doncic, Donovan Mitchell and Ja Morant are all in the MVP conversation–and they are certainly balling like one so far–but NBA legend Chris Mullin doesn’t think they are among the Top 2 best players in the league today. For him, that honor goes to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Stephen Curry. “Right now, […] The post ‘I’m not even gonna waste my time’: Chris Mullin names 2 best players in the NBA today appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I’m not going to lie’: Bulls star Zach LaVine drops Michael Jordan truth bomb on not being 100% back from injury
Zach LaVine is not yet 100 percent in full health after undergoing surgery in his left knee in the offseason. He admitted as much after the Chicago Bulls’ 123-119 loss to the Boston Celtics on Friday. The game against the Celtics was actually LaVine’s fourth straight outing, which came...
Joel Embiid's Practice Return Doesn't Guarantee Playing vs. Suns
Joel Embiid is back to practicing, but his playing status for Monday night against the Suns remains in question.
Nike’s shocking decision to cut ties with Nets star Kyrie Irving has NBA Twitter blowing up
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is learning firsthand that while he could freely say or put his name behind whatever cause aligns with his view of the world, he is not free from the consequences of his actions. The Nets suspended Irving for five games after his staunch refusal to give an apology for his […] The post Nike’s shocking decision to cut ties with Nets star Kyrie Irving has NBA Twitter blowing up appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson’s heartwarming gesture for young fan’s birthday
Los Angeles Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson has had a difficult path to achieving his dreams of becoming an NBA player. After plying his trade in Mexico, having played there professionally for a few years, JTA got his first break in the NBA fringes when he found a home in the Golden State Warriors’ G-League affiliate […] The post Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson’s heartwarming gesture for young fan’s birthday appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Magic Johnson reacts to adding another ring to his resume with MLS Cup win
Another year, another ring and another Hollywood ending for former NBA Hall-of-Famer Magic Johnson. The former Los Angeles Lakers point guard earned his 13th combined ring yesterday when the Los Angeles Football Club earned a stunning MLS Cup victory over the Philadelphia Union in a 3-0 penalty shootout yesterday. LAFC...
Warriors coach Steve Kerr offers solution to NBA’s scheduling woes
Fans attending the Golden State Warriors’ last game against the New Orleans Pelicans were greeted with unfortunate news before the game. With the Dubs playing on the second night of a back-to-back, Steve Kerr and co. elected to rest most of his stars, including Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. This practice of resting players has […] The post Warriors coach Steve Kerr offers solution to NBA’s scheduling woes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
VIDEO: Talen Horton-Tucker has Marcus Morris, Clippers looking lost with nasty stepback jumper
One player that has generated considerable hype over the past few years without having done much on the court is Utah Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker. Back when Horton-Tucker was with the Los Angeles Lakers, the 46th overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft drew rave evaluations from scouts and fans alike for possessing immense ballhandling and defensive potential. Alas, Horton-Tucker failed to emerge as the piece the Lakers sorely needed last season, and the Lakers ended up shipping him in a package for Patrick Beverley only a year into the three-year, $30.8 million deal he signed.
‘Nike is a disgrace!’: Enes Freedom mercilessly slams Nike over shocking suspension of Nets star Kyrie Irving
It wasn’t just the Brooklyn Nets who suspended Kyrie Irving over his antisemitic scandal. On Friday, Nike announced that it was cutting ties with the embattled point guard and that they will no longer release his upcoming Kyrie 8 sneaker. NBA big man Ener Freedom was all for it....
Fred VanVleet joins extremely exclusive Toronto club with astonishing feat in Raptors’ win vs. Bulls
Toronto Raptors guard red VanVleet had quite a performance in his first game back after missing three contests due to a back issue. Against the Chicago Bulls at home Sunday night, the former Wichita State Shocker stuffed the stat sheets with 30 points, 11 assists, and five rebounds, while also hitting five 3-pointers in 39 minutes of action to lead the Raptors to a 113-104 victory.
De’Aaron Fox reacts to Island Boys hyping Kings playoff hype train
The Sacramento Kings now own the longest playoff drought in major North American professional sports, all thanks to the Seattle Mariners’ run to the MLB postseason in 2022. The Kings’ 3-5 record to begin the year won’t do much to inspire confidence that they’re set to snap that ignominious record anytime soon. However, perhaps De’Aaron Fox’ inexplicable game-winning buzzer beater from the logo in their latest victory against the Orlando Magic could prove to be a major catalyst for a surprise playoff berth.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
206K+
Followers
119K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0