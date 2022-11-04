ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Shoshoni gets through, Riverton falls in volleyball state tournament

The Wyoming High School State Volleyball Tournament started Thursday afternoon with two Fremont County teams, Shoshoni and Riverton, participating for a chance to win the big trophy at the end of Saturday’s matchups. Riverton floundered their first game against Laramie, losing in four sets (25-19, 22-25, 25-17, 25-14), and...
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, November 6, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise of the Wind River Range was taken by Dave Bell of Pinedale, Wyoming. Dave writes: “Pink morning light dances on the peaks of the northern end of the Wind River Range. Gannett Peak, highest point in Wyoming, is in the center of the picture.”
Strong winds close roads in Wyoming

SIDNEY - Gusty winds wreaked havoc on travelers Saturday in Wyoming. The Wyoming Department of Transportation closed both lanes of Interstate 80 and Highway 30 to light and high-profile vehicles from Cheyenne to just east of Rawlins, because of extreme risk of blow overs. Interstate 25 was also closed to light and high-profile vehicles from Casper to the Colorado border.
Interstate 80 Eastbound Closed At Pine Bluffs

In the wake of a winter storm that dumped snow across most of Wyoming on Thursday, Interstate 80 is closed eastbound from Pine Bluffs to the Nebraska state line. That's according to the WYDOT Road and Travel website, which says the closure is due to conditions in Nebraska:. ''Road Closed...
Atypical Wind Event To Batter SE Wyoming

The Office of the National Weather Service says winds of up to 80 miles per hour in wind-prone areas are possible through Saturday in southeast Wyoming. The agency on Friday morning issued an alert, sending out a message that includes the following:. High confidence in High Wind event set to...
Winter storm forecast to hit East Idaho tonight through Wednesday

A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory have been issued for East Idaho in anticipation of a snowstorm that's forecast to hit the region starting Sunday evening. The storm is expected to even bring snow to East Idaho's lower elevation areas including Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Ammon and Rexburg. The storm is forecast to make for pretty slushy conditions on Election Day, bringing both rain and snow to...
Trucker: Wyoming Side of Highway Much Worse Than Colorado During Thursday Storm

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Truckers know, the weather in southern Wyoming in the wintertime can make or break a haul. What some are wondering, though, is why the conditions on Highway 85 just across the Colorado state line were so much better than those in Wyoming during and after a major storm hit the southern part of the state Thursday?
80 mph Winds Possible Today in SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says winds of up to 80 miles per hour are possible through today in southeast Wyoming. The agency issues a message this morning that included the following. Peak Wind gusts measured so far range from 65 to 78 mph across Wind Prone...
Wyo4News Snow Report: November 4, 2022

Here is your Snow Report for the State of Wyoming, brought to you by Basecamp Powersports. See them at 46 Wilkins Peak Dr., Rock Springs, WY, or call 307-3 62-3911 TODAY! When it comes to the outdoors, you need a basecamp!
Cheyenne NWS Warns Of Possible Winter Storm For SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says that while it's uncertain how severe the local impacts might be at this point, there is a possibility that a winter storm could blast southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle late Wednesday and Thursday. The agency posted the following on its...
Wyoming, New Mexico, Colorado flex strong rainy day funds amid economic anxieties

Rainy day funds are accounts states draw from during unexpected economic downturns – like the COVID-19 pandemic. Many states could run government operations on those funds alone longer than ever before due to higher-than-expected tax revenue growth and historic federal aid over the past two years, according to an analysis from Pew Charitable Trusts.
Strong winds hit Cheyenne, southeast Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Strong winds are battering Cheyenne and the rest of southeast Wyoming this morning, which could lead to hazardous road conditions. The National Weather Service predicts westward wind gusts of up to 80 mph throughout the morning and early afternoon. At night, the NWS reports, gusts could reach upwards of 45 mph.
One dead after two semis sideswipe, one overturns Thursday in eastern Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. — A North Carolina truck driver died Thursday, Nov. 3 on Highway 212 in eastern Wyoming after a sideswipe collision between two commercial tractor-trailers, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. 74-year-old Gary Larrick has been identified as the deceased in the preliminary Highway Patrol report,...
First veteran-focused skilled nursing facility opens in Wyoming

The Wyoming Veterans Commission (WVC), in partnership with the State of Wyoming and Wyoming Department of Health, officially opened Wyoming’s first Veterans’ Skilled Nursing Facility on Oct. 20, 2022. The Veterans’ Skilled Nursing Facility consists of 3 cottages, each with 12 bedrooms and communal living spaces, specifically designed...
Community Policy