FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Related
NOLA.com
Destrehan seeks another deep run in nonselect football playoffs; see New Orleans area pairings here
No. 3 Destrehan has the highest playoff seeding among New Orleans area schools in the nonselect football brackets as the Wildcats seek another deep run into the playoffs. Destrehan, among four Division I teams to earn a bye to the regional round, has reached the state semifinal round seven times in the past nine seasons and twice finished as a state runner-up.
theadvocate.com
D'Wanye Winfield breaks a school record and helps lead Lutcher past Ellender
Lutcher High quarterback D’Wanye Winfield broke the school record for career rushing touchdowns Friday night in the Bulldogs’ 55-13 win over A.J. Ellender. With Winfield’s four touchdowns on the night, two on the ground and two through the air, his season total jumped to 48. His two first-half rushing scores brought his career total to 78, topping the school-best mark set by Daniel Taylor in 2012.
lafourchegazette.com
Cardinals take momentum into playoffs with dominant win over St. James
Facing a district rival in a showdown matchup between 2 of the best teams in the state, E.D. White had a plan: line up and punch St. James in the mouth — early and often. That, they did, overwhelming the Wildcats with a level of physicality that controlled the entire flow of the game.
gueydantoday.com
Erath rallies to beat Donaldsonville
The Erath Bobcats found themselves down 26-10 in the third period against Donaldsonville but somehow managed to win 38-36. The win may have given the Bobcats (7-3) a first-round playoff game. Erath is expected to be No. 14 in the final power ranking, which will be officially announced today by the LHSAA.
theadvocate.com
LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon picks up second commitment for 2023 recruiting class
LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon picked up a second commitment for his 2023 recruiting class Sunday when three-star shooting guard Mike Williams picked the Tigers. The 6-foot-3, 175-pound Williams, a Baltimore native, will play his senior season for Bishop Walsh in Cumberland, Maryland. He is ranked No. 158 nationally in the 247Sports composite listing and checks in as the No. 29 shooting guard as well as the fifth-best prospect in Maryland.
theadvocate.com
Denham Springs capitalizes on three safeties to down Walker
The path was unconventional, but Denham Springs opened up play at a rebuilt Yellow Jacket Stadium with a 20-6 win over Walker on Friday night. Denham Springs had waited all season to play an official home game. It got one in the final week of the regular season, and the Yellow Jackets (8-2, 4-1) made the most of it by clinching the District 5-5A title.
theadvocate.com
WATCH: Saints-Ravens preview, plus LSU-Alabama reaction and college basketball on 'Bayou Bets'
The Monday edition of "Bayou Bets," the sports betting show on Bet.NOLA.com, came live from the Caesars Superdome in the hours before the New Orleans Saints played the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. Besides giving their predictions for the game, which carried a spread of Ravens -1½, the crew...
theadvocate.com
Reflecting Zachary sports action on Nov. 3.
"Bewitched, Bothered, and Bewildered" — a song popularized by the late great Ella Fitzgerald — aptly describes the start of November for those who follow Zachary Sports. There was much to be happy and in awe about, things that were troubling and a Thursday night that was a little befuddling and left me bewildered.
theadvocate.com
Replay: LSU's Brian Kelly previews Arkansas game after big Alabama OT victory
LSU football coach Brian Kelly will discuss his team's next opponent -- Arkansas -- during his weekly press conference Monday, after his program's huge win over No. 6 Alabama in overtime on Saturday. The two teams are set to meet at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.
theadvocate.com
What's next for LSU football? Possible trap games while trying to clinch the SEC West.
Brian Kelly kind of shrugged at the question. “I guess that's what they call it,” Kelly said. “I've never bought into that because I think if it's a trap game, you have not done a very good job with your football team.”. Kelly may not sound worried, but...
theadvocate.com
Letters: It's important to remember women pioneers in Title IX, many sports
I had the honor of being inducted into the Tulane Athletics Hall of Fame on the weekend of Oct. 7. I was the coach of the first varsity women’s tennis team after Title IX was enacted. Tulane honored all members and coaches of the first women’s varsity tennis, basketball...
theadvocate.com
Kim Mulkey begins second season at LSU with deep, talented roster at her disposal
Sometimes Kim Mulkey would prefer to tutor her players rather than coach a game, but the good feelings from those moments must come to an end. For instance, on Monday. That’s when the curtain rises on Mulkey’s second season as LSU’s coach with Bellarmine of the ASUN conference coming to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center for a 7 p.m. tipoff.
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalaus: 'The Conversion' is twofold for LSU's Brian Kelly and his gutsy call
There’s the "Bluegrass Miracle" against Kentucky. There’s Billy Cannon’s punt return to beat Ole Miss. There’s the Tommy Hodson to Eddie Fuller fourth-down pass to beat Auburn in the "Earthquake Game," and Bert Jones to Brad Davis 50 years ago against the Rebels — the play that gave their fans the “One second blues.”
WAFB.com
LSU head coach Brian Kelly talks upset win over No. 6 Alabama in OT (Full News Conference)
The Southern Jags fell short to Florida A&M on Saturday, November 5. Kelly's gutsy 2-pt. conversion call lifts No. 10 LSU over No. 6 Alabama in OT. No. 10 LSU stuns No. 6 Alabama, 32-31, in overtime on a gutsy two-point conversion. LSU gets ready to face Alabama and Nick...
WATCH: LSU takes down Alabama on daring 2-point play; Brian Kelly responds
Brian Kelly made one of the calls of the college football season and in the process earned the statement win of his young tenure at LSU. Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels rolled out to the right and found Mason Taylor in the corner of the end zone to defeat Alabama, 32-31, in overtime on Saturday. ...
LSU Quarterback's Father Reacts To His Son Beating Alabama
After pulling off the stunning upset of Alabama on Saturday night, Louisiana's WAFB 9 made sure to find LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels' biggest fan, his father. Speaking to dad, Javon, Daniels admitted this is a game he and his family will never forget. "Being here in Tiger Stadium on a...
New LSU 2024 QB commit Colin Hurley takes you inside an epic weekend
LSU's new quarterback commit in Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian 2024 prospect Colin Hurley spent the day in Baton Rouge on Saturday a day after announcing his pledge to head coach Brian Kelly and his staff. Hurley's latest experience at LSU was highlighted by the Tigers overtime victory over Alabama. “Where...
wbrz.com
Among hundreds of tailgates at LSU this weekend, one group had a special surprise for those walking by
BATON ROUGE - Ahead of the big showdown against Alabama, thousands of tailgaters were surrounding LSU's campus, some setting up their tailgates as early as Wednesday. But one group took their tailgate to a whole new level. Rows of RVs filled parking lots by Tiger Stadium with everyone anticipating the...
tdalabamamag.com
Tim Brando trolls Alabama football after loss to LSU
Fox Sports National Sports Commentator, Tim Brando trolled Alabama after the Crimson Tide were defeated by the LSU Tigers Saturday. Brando took aim at Clemson and Alabama in his tweet after the game. The Tigers lost to Notre Dame. The Shreveport native jokingly tweeted the College Football Playoff committee would immediately expand the playoff field.
theadvocate.com
One person arrested after LSU fans storm the field following win over Alabama
After fans stormed onto the Tiger Stadium field Saturday night after LSU's win against Alabama, one person was arrested for battery of an officer, an LSU spokesperson said. In the incident, a Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputy received minor injuries, said Abbi Rocha Laymoun, an LSU spokeswoman. The name of the...
