The path was unconventional, but Denham Springs opened up play at a rebuilt Yellow Jacket Stadium with a 20-6 win over Walker on Friday night. Denham Springs had waited all season to play an official home game. It got one in the final week of the regular season, and the Yellow Jackets (8-2, 4-1) made the most of it by clinching the District 5-5A title.

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO