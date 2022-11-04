ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOLA.com

Destrehan seeks another deep run in nonselect football playoffs; see New Orleans area pairings here

No. 3 Destrehan has the highest playoff seeding among New Orleans area schools in the nonselect football brackets as the Wildcats seek another deep run into the playoffs. Destrehan, among four Division I teams to earn a bye to the regional round, has reached the state semifinal round seven times in the past nine seasons and twice finished as a state runner-up.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

D'Wanye Winfield breaks a school record and helps lead Lutcher past Ellender

Lutcher High quarterback D’Wanye Winfield broke the school record for career rushing touchdowns Friday night in the Bulldogs’ 55-13 win over A.J. Ellender. With Winfield’s four touchdowns on the night, two on the ground and two through the air, his season total jumped to 48. His two first-half rushing scores brought his career total to 78, topping the school-best mark set by Daniel Taylor in 2012.
LUTCHER, LA
gueydantoday.com

Erath rallies to beat Donaldsonville

The Erath Bobcats found themselves down 26-10 in the third period against Donaldsonville but somehow managed to win 38-36. The win may have given the Bobcats (7-3) a first-round playoff game. Erath is expected to be No. 14 in the final power ranking, which will be officially announced today by the LHSAA.
ERATH, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon picks up second commitment for 2023 recruiting class

LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon picked up a second commitment for his 2023 recruiting class Sunday when three-star shooting guard Mike Williams picked the Tigers. The 6-foot-3, 175-pound Williams, a Baltimore native, will play his senior season for Bishop Walsh in Cumberland, Maryland. He is ranked No. 158 nationally in the 247Sports composite listing and checks in as the No. 29 shooting guard as well as the fifth-best prospect in Maryland.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Denham Springs capitalizes on three safeties to down Walker

The path was unconventional, but Denham Springs opened up play at a rebuilt Yellow Jacket Stadium with a 20-6 win over Walker on Friday night. Denham Springs had waited all season to play an official home game. It got one in the final week of the regular season, and the Yellow Jackets (8-2, 4-1) made the most of it by clinching the District 5-5A title.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
theadvocate.com

Reflecting Zachary sports action on Nov. 3.

"Bewitched, Bothered, and Bewildered" — a song popularized by the late great Ella Fitzgerald — aptly describes the start of November for those who follow Zachary Sports. There was much to be happy and in awe about, things that were troubling and a Thursday night that was a little befuddling and left me bewildered.
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: It's important to remember women pioneers in Title IX, many sports

I had the honor of being inducted into the Tulane Athletics Hall of Fame on the weekend of Oct. 7. I was the coach of the first varsity women’s tennis team after Title IX was enacted. Tulane honored all members and coaches of the first women’s varsity tennis, basketball...
theadvocate.com

Kim Mulkey begins second season at LSU with deep, talented roster at her disposal

Sometimes Kim Mulkey would prefer to tutor her players rather than coach a game, but the good feelings from those moments must come to an end. For instance, on Monday. That’s when the curtain rises on Mulkey’s second season as LSU’s coach with Bellarmine of the ASUN conference coming to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center for a 7 p.m. tipoff.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tdalabamamag.com

Tim Brando trolls Alabama football after loss to LSU

Fox Sports National Sports Commentator, Tim Brando trolled Alabama after the Crimson Tide were defeated by the LSU Tigers Saturday. Brando took aim at Clemson and Alabama in his tweet after the game. The Tigers lost to Notre Dame. The Shreveport native jokingly tweeted the College Football Playoff committee would immediately expand the playoff field.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

