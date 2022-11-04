Read full article on original website
Four people stabbed in Montebello, conditions unknown
Four people were stabbed Sunday at a home on the 200 block of N. 5th Street, near Whittier Boulevard. At least one of the victims was found suffering a stab wound to the torso area. First responders found the victim in the front yard of the residence. All four of the victims knew each other and the stabbing was the result of a domestic dispute, according to Montebello Police Department. The assailant of the stabbing is in police custody. The condition of that person and the other victims is unknown at this moment. All four were transported to County USC Medical Center. It's unclear what led up to the stabbing and how many suspects may be involved.
Coroner IDs Biker Killed in Fiery Crash on Angeles Forest Highway
Officials Sunday released the name of a motorcyclist who was killed in a fiery crash with a vehicle on the Angeles Forest Highway near the Clearcreek Truck Trail in Tujunga.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID motorcyclist killed in Tujunga crash
TUJUNGA, Calif. – Officials Sunday released the name of a motorcyclist who was killed in a fiery crash with a vehicle on the Angeles Forest Highway near the Clearcreek Truck Trail in Tujunga. The victim was identified as Joshua Martin, 35, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office,...
Missing Los Angeles teen Andrew Wright back safe with family
A Los Angeles teen who went missing from his home on Halloween night has now returned safely and been reunited with his family, police said Sunday.
foxla.com
Two of three suspects involved in shooting at Halloween party in Covina turn themselves in
Authorities on Saturday took two of the three suspects allegedly involved in a fatal shooting at a Halloween party in Covina into custody after they turned themselves in. Brian Thomas Ramos, 19, and Adrian Joseph Robles, 18, turned themselves in on Saturday. Authorities are still searching for Joel Daniel Garcia, 19, who is considered to be armed and dangerous after his involvement in a fatal double shooting at a Halloween party in Covina on Oct. 30. The shooting occurred just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street. It was there that authorities say at...
Victim of West Adams Hit and Run Identified
Authorities Saturday identified a bicyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the West Adams area of Los Angeles.
fox10phoenix.com
LAPD briefly pursues suspected stolen vehicle in El Sereno
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department briefly was in pursuit of a vehicle in the El Sereno area of Los Angeles Saturday evening. Reports of the chase came in around 5 p.m. Saturday. According to reports, the driver of the silver-colored SUV was driving a stolen vehicle. The...
foxla.com
5 killed in 2-car crash on PCH near Point Mugu in Ventura County
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - Five people were killed in a fiery two-car crash on Pacific Coast Highway near Mugu Rock in Ventura County Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on PCH north of Mugu Rock near Point Mugu, officials said. Mugu Rock...
foxla.com
2 arrested for Covina Halloween party shooting that killed 2; LASD searching for 3rd suspect
COVINA, Calif. - Two murder suspects have turned themselves in as the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department continues to investigate a shooting at a Halloween party in Covina from earlier this week. Brian Ramos and Adrian Robles turned themselves in to authorities Saturday, according to LASD. Ramos and Robles are...
Man armed with ax dies after being shot by deputies in Compton, authorities say
The sheriff's department said a victim told deputies the suspect had attacked him with a hatchet.
2urbangirls.com
Attempted armed robbery in West Hollywood under investigation
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – Two suspects tried to rob a man at gunpoint in a West Hollywood parking lot Friday, eventually hitting the victim with their vehicle. The crime occurred about 9:10 a.m. in the 9000 block of West Sunset Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
newsantaana.com
An inmate at the O.C. Intake Release Center died due to a medical condition
Santa Ana, Ca. (Nov. 6, 2022) – On Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, an inmate housed at the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana died of complications related to a medical condition. The decedent is Roderick Dunning, 58. He was booked into jail on Feb. 21, 2022, from the Metropolitan State Hospital to have a competency hearing related to a robbery and assault on a peace officer charge.
2urbangirls.com
Long Beach woman, others arrested for scams related to home improvement loans under defunct PACE program
SACRAMENTO, CA – The Contractors State License Board (CSLB) is warning consumers to be aware of home improvement loan scams after three people were arrested on related charges in Los Angeles County. CSLB investigators worked with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office to charge three people in a...
Dramatic video shows victim getting hit by car, robbed in West Hollywood
Shocking surveillance video shows a man getting hit by a car in West Hollywood before getting violently robbed.
2urbangirls.com
Sheriff’s deputies crash into each other in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. – Two deputies have crashed into each other in Compton this morning. Residents are reporting the deputies slammed into each other at the intersection of Wilmington and Alondra around 8:00 a.m. It is unknown if they suffered any injuries or if they were en route to a...
foxla.com
LA County deputies save 2 teens after suspected fentanyl exposure
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Dramatic body camera video shows the moments Los Angeles County deputies rescued two teenagers possibly exposed to fentanyl. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call from a home in Duarte Thursday night. Upon arrival, deputies found two 17-year-olds lying on the floor and not breathing.
gardenavalleynews.org
Hustler Casino robbed during livestream; authorities searching for ex-employee
Gardena Police are searching for a former employee of the Hustler Casino accused of stealing $15,000 in chips from a poker player. As reported in the LA Times, the theft was uncovered during an internal investigation by the livestream show “Hustler Casino Live.”. Police spent last Wednesday, Oct. 26...
LAPD respond to possible hoax call of school shooting
The Los Angeles Police Department was investigating a fake report of a shooting at Los Angeles High School. LAPD received a call about a request to assist a Los Angeles Unified School District police officer at the 4600 block of W. Olympic Boulevard Friday afternoon.However the LAPD has determined that the report was a possible hoax and there was no clear threat to students or staff members at LA High on Friday. It's unclear who reported the possible shooting.
