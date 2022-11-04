ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Compton, CA

CBS LA

Four people stabbed in Montebello, conditions unknown

Four people were stabbed Sunday at a home on the 200 block of N. 5th Street, near Whittier Boulevard. At least one of the victims was found suffering a stab wound to the torso area. First responders found the victim in the front yard of the residence. All four of the victims knew each other and the stabbing was the result of a domestic dispute, according to Montebello Police Department. The assailant of the stabbing is in police custody. The condition of that person and the other victims is unknown at this moment. All four were transported to County USC Medical Center. It's unclear what led up to the stabbing and how many suspects may be involved.
MONTEBELLO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID motorcyclist killed in Tujunga crash

TUJUNGA, Calif. – Officials Sunday released the name of a motorcyclist who was killed in a fiery crash with a vehicle on the Angeles Forest Highway near the Clearcreek Truck Trail in Tujunga. The victim was identified as Joshua Martin, 35, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

4 stabbed in home at Montebello

Four people are in the hospital after they were stabbed in a home in Montebello Sunday night. Police say the attack stemmed from what appears to be a family argument.
MONTEBELLO, CA
CBS LA

Two of three suspects involved in shooting at Halloween party in Covina turn themselves in

Authorities on Saturday took two of the three suspects allegedly involved in a fatal shooting at a Halloween party in Covina into custody after they turned themselves in. Brian Thomas Ramos, 19, and Adrian Joseph Robles, 18, turned themselves in on Saturday. Authorities are still searching for Joel Daniel Garcia, 19, who is considered to be armed and dangerous after his involvement in a fatal double shooting at a Halloween party in Covina on Oct. 30. The shooting occurred just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street. It was there that authorities say at...
COVINA, CA
fox10phoenix.com

LAPD briefly pursues suspected stolen vehicle in El Sereno

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department briefly was in pursuit of a vehicle in the El Sereno area of Los Angeles Saturday evening. Reports of the chase came in around 5 p.m. Saturday. According to reports, the driver of the silver-colored SUV was driving a stolen vehicle. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

5 killed in 2-car crash on PCH near Point Mugu in Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - Five people were killed in a fiery two-car crash on Pacific Coast Highway near Mugu Rock in Ventura County Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on PCH north of Mugu Rock near Point Mugu, officials said. Mugu Rock...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Attempted armed robbery in West Hollywood under investigation

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – Two suspects tried to rob a man at gunpoint in a West Hollywood parking lot Friday, eventually hitting the victim with their vehicle. The crime occurred about 9:10 a.m. in the 9000 block of West Sunset Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
newsantaana.com

An inmate at the O.C. Intake Release Center died due to a medical condition

Santa Ana, Ca. (Nov. 6, 2022) – On Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, an inmate housed at the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana died of complications related to a medical condition. The decedent is Roderick Dunning, 58. He was booked into jail on Feb. 21, 2022, from the Metropolitan State Hospital to have a competency hearing related to a robbery and assault on a peace officer charge.
SANTA ANA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Sheriff’s deputies crash into each other in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. – Two deputies have crashed into each other in Compton this morning. Residents are reporting the deputies slammed into each other at the intersection of Wilmington and Alondra around 8:00 a.m. It is unknown if they suffered any injuries or if they were en route to a...
COMPTON, CA
foxla.com

LA County deputies save 2 teens after suspected fentanyl exposure

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Dramatic body camera video shows the moments Los Angeles County deputies rescued two teenagers possibly exposed to fentanyl. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call from a home in Duarte Thursday night. Upon arrival, deputies found two 17-year-olds lying on the floor and not breathing.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

LAPD respond to possible hoax call of school shooting

The Los Angeles Police Department was investigating a fake report of a shooting at Los Angeles High School. LAPD received a call about a request to assist a Los Angeles Unified School District police officer at the 4600 block of W. Olympic Boulevard Friday afternoon.However the LAPD has determined that the report was a possible hoax and there was no clear threat to students or staff members at LA High on Friday. It's unclear who reported the possible shooting.
LOS ANGELES, CA

